Kawhi Leonard’s representatives will meet with Lakers, whoever is in the room

Kawhi Leonard, the King of the North and destroyer of dynasties, joining a LeBron James/Anthony Davis superteam on the Lakers seems a little off brand. At least with what we know of Leonard, which is not really all that much.

What matters in Los Angeles: Lakers are going to get to make their pitch. Who is going to make that pitch exactly is a little more complicated, but the Lakers will state their case. Brad Turner and Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times made the first reports.

Sources. Kawhi Leonard’s people plan on meeting with Lakers president Jeanie Buss and Magic Johnson next week when free agency starts. Will most likely be in LA — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) June 28, 2019

Magic Johnson has been saying since the day he stepped down that he would still be part of the Lakers free agent recruiting efforts. Am also told that LeBron James and Anthony Davis plan to meet with Kawhi Leonard, taking a hands-on approach to try to complete their team. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) June 28, 2019

Leonard apparently wanted a more intimate setting.

According to my guy @stephenasmith … Kawhi made a personal request to the Lakers that their free-agent meeting include only owner Jeanie Buss and their former team president Magic Johnson pic.twitter.com/E4ZQX3Rntr — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 28, 2019

One little problem: Magic Johnson doesn’t work for the Lakers anymore. Ramona Shelburne of ESPN has the details.

Magic Johnson says he will help the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency in any way he can, but he is not permitted by NBA rules to be part of official team meetings with prospective free agents. Johnson said he has not been asked by the Lakers or owner Jeanie Buss to participate. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 28, 2019

Here’s a quick breakdown: Magic (no longer employed by the Lakers) and Anthony Davis (not yet a Laker) can call, meet, text, FT with Kawhi or other FAs on their own. They just can’t formally represent or be part of Lakers meeting. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 29, 2019

NBA’s rules don’t prevent a team from bringing in someone not employed by them for FA meetings. Magic Johnson is a special case because of his history and because he works & communicates with other team’s players. He is, however, free to meet with Kawhi Leonard on his own. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) June 29, 2019

Johnson says “A friend of mine called and says Kawhi wants to meet with you,” Johnson told ESPN. “I said no problem. I’m available if that’s what this man wants. “But I got a great life. I’m not trying to mess with anybody’s job.” — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 28, 2019

However there has been regular communication between Magic Johnson and the Lakers about how he can be helpful to them informally, as he no longer works for the team, and is free to have any relationships with current players. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 28, 2019

A few questions we don’t have the answers to:

• Does this meeting include Leonard or (as Turner hinted) just his representatives?

• Is this meeting a 90-minute, show me your Powerpoint, boardroom only pitch; or, is it a three-hour, Frank Vogel is in the room with a whiteboard diagraming how Leonard fits with the Laker on the court, let’s go out to dinner after and get to really know each other meeting?

• How many teams is Leonard meeting with? (We know the Clippers have a meeting set and the Raptors get the last word, but what about the Knicks and others?

• LeBron and Leonard have a relationship, but how much will that really influence Leonard’s decision?

• What does Kawhi Leonard really want?

That last one is the big one, the one we are all speculating about but don’t really know. Leonard is not a guy leaving breadcrumbs on the trail to his state of mind. Internally the Lakers are very confident. I heard from multiple sources dating back to last Summer League — including people who should have an understanding of Leonard’s mindset — that teaming up with LeBron on the Lakers was not his style, not the level of spotlight and chaos he invites into his world, that it would not happen. But none of us really know.

All we know for sure the Lakers are going to get to make their case.