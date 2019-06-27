Andy Lyons/Getty Images

With Kevin Durant on radio silence, Warriors said to be “scrambling” to get some return

By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2019, 1:43 PM EDT
Kevin Durant, his leg cast, and his business manager Rich Kleiman are in a virtual bunker in New York, plotting out the superstar’s next move.

The only official news out of that bunker: Durant is opting out of the $31.5 million final year of his contract with the Warriors. Which made headlines but was not a surprise, there are 6.7 million reasons he would do that even if he were staying in the Bay Area.

Aside from that, there is no news. Complete radio silence. That’s something reported in a number of places, including by Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Durant has given his top four suitors — the Warriors, Nets, Knicks and Clippers — no indication of where he plans to sign, according to league sources. Now that he has declined his $31.5 million player option with Golden State, Durant is preparing to mull over his choices with his business manager, Rich Kleiman, in New York.

There is no timetable for a decision. What is known is that, after nine months of being recruited through the media by various teams, Durant is intent on not being swayed by boardroom pitches.

Durant may well not take meetings and just make his decision, or only meet with the team where he plans to sign, as LeBron James did last summer.

The Warriors are “scrambling” not to have Durant leave for nothing, something  ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “Get Up” Thursday (hat tip Real GM).

“I’m going to just be honest with you: my sense is that the Warriors are in a scramble mode to do anything that they can to either keep Kevin or not lose him for nothing.

“The last thing that the Warriors want is for him to just go sign with the Nets, or sign with the Knicks. So in addition to offering him the five-year contract and hoping he will either stay with them, or be willing to rehab with them and then be traded. The Warriors are wide open to considering sign-and-trade scenarios.

“Let’s say Kevin wants to go to the Nets. They would love to do a sign-and-trade with the Nets. You might say what would they get back? They could get back a trade exception where you would get a $35 million, basically gift certificate that they could then use to go get other players, which they’re going to need. They have no functional way to improve their team because they won’t have salary cap space if he leaves. The Warriors really want to work alongside Kevin Durant.”

The Warriors can offer Durant a five-year, $220 million contract, any other team can only offer four years, $164 million.

As Windhorst said later, there is no real motivation here for the Nets (or Knicks, Clippers, or anyone else) to play along here. The Warriors would likely ask for a future draft pick in the deal, why would a team give that up when they can just sign Durant outright?

The only hope here is Durant wants that guaranteed fifth year enough — and he is rehabbing from a torn Achilles — decides he wants that guaranteed fifth year (and the larger raises) so much he forces the Nets or whoever to do it.

If Durant were signed and traded on July 6, he can only do it for the four-years, $164 million, under the terms of the new CBA. Durant would have to sign the deal and stay with the Warriors for six months minimum, then be traded (think Blake Griffin and the Clippers, although that was not planned in advance). Since Durant is rehabbing his Achilles in that window anyway, it doesn’t really matter. However, if the move is a transparent attempt to circumvent the salary cap with a pre-arranged deal, the league office could step in. It could be done, but the timing and circumstances would need to be right not to run afoul of the league office.

Most likely, Durant just signs wherever he wants to play in the future, it’s on the Warriors to change his mind.

David Heller out as 76ers minority owner, reportedly forced out

By Dan FeldmanJun 27, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT
76ers minority owner David Heller reportedly held a significant role in basketball operations while Sam Hinkie ran the front office and again while Brett Brown held the interim lead-executive role after Bryan Colangelo’s ouster. Philadelphia then hired Elton Brand as general manager, and Heller’s role became less clear.

It’s apparently clear now, though.

Yaron Weitzman of Bleacher Report:

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

Sources close to the Sixers front office said Heller was forced out. One source labeled his departure as “kicking” and “screaming.”

The 76ers are entering a crucial offseason. Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and J.J. Redick will be unrestricted free agents. Ben Simmons will be eligible for a contract extension. Philadelphia must build out its bench.

How the 76ers make those decisions will shape their team – and trickling down, other teams – for years to come.

A shakeup in Philadelphia’s brain trust is a big deal, though from the outside, we don’t know how ousting Heller will change Philadelphia’s plans.

Report: Bucks, Brook Lopez ‘motivated’ to agree to new contract together

By Dan FeldmanJun 27, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
Brook Lopez said he prioritized a one-year contract in free agency last summer so he could prove himself.

Lopez sure proved himself this season.

The center shined for the breakthrough Bucks. He became an elite 3-point threat for a big, spacing the floor for Giannis Antetokounmpo. On the other end, Lopez paired nicely with Antetokounmpo as a staunch rim protector.

But because Lopez spent only one season in Milwaukee, the Bucks have just his Non-Bird Rights. That makes re-signing tricky.

At least Lopez and the Bucks appear intent on finding common ground.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated:

Both sides are motivated to get a deal done, per source

The Bucks showed their motivation by trading Tony Snell and the No. 30 pick to the Pistons for Jon Leuer.

Milwaukee can now open about $14 million in cap space while keeping cap holds for Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon. The Bucks could use that cap room to re-sign Lopez then exceed the cap to re-sign Middleton and Brogdon.

If a $14 million starting salary isn’t enough for Lopez, Milwaukee can clear more room by stretching Leuer and/or George Hill. The Bucks must decide on whether to stretch Hill’s $1 million guarantee by Thursday. They can decide on Leuer’s $9.76 million salary anytime by Aug. 31.

This plan could get expensive. Middleton could command a max contract. As a restricted free agent, Brogdon could land a huge offer sheet from a team trying to poach him. How much luxury tax will Milwaukee pay?

But soon-to-be-super-max-eligible Antetokounmpo is watching. Securing his supporting cast is important.

Enes Kanter on Kevin Durant: ‘I see him going to Brooklyn with Kyrie’

By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT
Enes Kanter loved his time in New York — like a native New Yorker, he’s direct and naturally outspoken. He also averaged 14 points a game over a couple of seasons with the Knicks, until they waived him after the trade deadline when there weren’t any takers. He landed in Portland and became a big part of their playoff run.

Kanter also was a teammate of Kevin Durant with the Thunder back in the day, and when Kanter was on the Colin Cowherd show Wednesday he didn’t hold back about what he thought KD should do. (Hat tip New York Post)

“If I were him, don’t get me wrong I love New York, I love the Knicks, I love the fans, MSG and everything it’s cool,” Kanter said… “But I see him going to Brooklyn with Kyrie [Irving]…

“I know KD and I know his personality and everything — the media might be a little harsh on him in New York,” Kanter said. “Because if you’re KD, you’re going to the Knicks, if you’re not winning, they’re going to blame you. I see him going to Brooklyn. I wish he goes to the Knicks, but I see him going to Brooklyn.”

The buzz about Durant going to Brooklyn has gotten louder in recent days, but Durant himself has played this very close to the vest. Nobody knows what direction he will go, or if Mr. “I can’t be recruited” will even take meetings with teams (he may go the route of LeBron James of last year and only meet with the one team he’s going to sign with). Brooklyn may well be the frontrunner.

However, Kanter’s point was that KD may not enjoy the spotlight and the more aggressive media of New York. Dealing with the press has never been Durant’s favorite part of the job, Oklahoma City’s media relations team ran interference for him, while in Golden State there was a constellation of other stars to draw some of that attention away. Wherever he plays next, KD will be the focal point, but Kanter thinks his personality is a better fit in Brooklyn.

We may learn what Durant thinks early in free agency.

Report: Celtics favored to sign Kemba Walker, who’s apart from Hornets in contract talks

By Dan FeldmanJun 27, 2019, 9:22 AM EDT
Kemba Walker and the Hornets have called each other their priorities in free agency. Walker even said he’d take a discount from the super-max contract – projected to be worth $221 million over five years – he’s eligible to sign with Charlotte.

But apparently Charlotte still isn’t offering enough.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Celtics have jumped into the Walker chase after it became apparent Kyrie Irving and Al Horford would depart. Boston can open max cap space by renouncing all its free agents.

Walker would replace Irving at point guard, maintaining a star level at the position. Though less talented than Irving, Walker brings far less drama. It’s easy to see the Celtics making up for the talent drop with better cohesion.

Barring other moves to open cap space, Boston signing Walker would push Terry Rozier into unrestricted free agency. That sounds like what Rozier wants. But by holding Rozier’s matching rights until his qualifying offer gets pulled, the Celtics can keep him as a fallback option until Walker decides.

For Walker, playing in Boston would mean returning to New England after starring in college at UConn. He’d also upgrade supporting casts. The star guard has made the playoffs just twice in eight seasons with Charlotte. The Celtics would be strong favorites to make the postseason and maybe good enough to make a deep run, depending how Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown develop and whom Boston gets at center.

The Celtics’ max offer projects to be worth $141 million over four years. That leaves plenty of room for the Hornets to come over the top – if they so choose. But Charlotte will be capped out and mediocre with or without Walker. With him, the luxury tax becomes a significant concern.

This leak sounds like an attempt to pressure the Hornets into a bigger offer. I’m not sure whether they’ll go for it.

When free agency begins Sunday, Walker can also hear pitches from teams like the Mavericks and Lakers. Walker has specifically said he couldn’t see himself playing for the Knicks, and New York will reportedly roll over cap space if Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or Kawhi Leonard don’t come.

But people sometimes change their minds.