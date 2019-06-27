Steve Kerr says there’s no indication Kevin Durant is unhappy with Warriors

Many have criticized the Golden State Warriors for an apparent mishandling of Kevin Durant‘s calf injury. A lower leg issue kept Durant out of much of these 2019 NBA playoffs, and his return in the NBA Finals resulted in a torn Achilles and likely an entire missed year next season.
Speculation quickly surrounded the team and whether they had done right by Durant. Many posited that the Warriors had pushed Durant too far, and that perhaps the staff did not do their due diligence. Even further, it was suggested that the Warriors were not fully forthcoming with Durant about the extent of his injury.
According to Golden State head coach Steve Kerr, that’s not the case. Speaking to Tim Kawakami this week, Kerr said that both the Warriors staff and Durant’s own medical team were fully involved in the process.
Kerr told The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami on The TK Show neither Durant nor his representatives have indicated they were unhappy with how the medical process played out as he received clearance and returned to the court.
“We had not only our staff but Kevin’s own personal specialist and then a third independent specialist all clear him to play,” Kerr said. “All three after the fact were shocked at what proceeded with the Achilles. They all said it was the first time they had ever seen this.”
It doesn’t seem like this affects Durant’s future contract. He has already declined his final year with the Warriors, and several teams have been rumored to still be in the hunt to give him a max contract. Golden State might be one of those options as well.
Even with an injury as devastating as an Achilles tear, Durant is one of the top 15 players of all-time and still in his prime. Even if he came back at some percentage of his old self, he would still be a max-level player.
We may never know the full story of what happened with Durant, but according to Kerr everything was on the up-and-up.
LeBron James is set to star in “Space Jam 2” with a group of NBA buddies, including Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, and Klay Thompson.
The much-hyped second installment of the Michael Jordan-Bugs Bunny vehicle from 1996 has drawn a weary eye from Millennials hoping this movie isn’t just a cash grab for the newly-minted Los Angeles Lakers superstar. LeBron moved to L.A. for reasons outside of basketball, and movies like this are exactly what he was looking for.
Meanwhile, filming has begun as the offseason has arrived. Thanks to TMZ, we now have some sneaky video of players on set during the early stages of the movie.
From what we can make out, Lillard, Davis, and James appear to be wearing blue jerseys with “All-Star” on the front. As for the plot? Nobody knows just yet.
Director Terrence Nance has said that he things the film will “disrupt everything” which is the kind of hyperbolic, grandiose expectations usually bandied by some tech dork introducing an app that does some mundane task like allowing you to share your hand-washing schedule on social media.
Still, kids movies are much better than they were 25 years ago. The original “Space Jam” was a bad movie, executed weirdly. But ever since “Shrek” just about every kids movie is secretly also for parents.
With that in mind, perhaps SJ:2 won’t be as unbearable as the original.
Lou Williams is the 2019 NBA Sixth Man of the year. The Los Angeles Clippers guard was one of the most exciting players in the league last season. He’s played for six teams, including the Toronto Raptors.
Williams spent just 80 games in Canada, and the Georgia native apparently likes the heat. He didn’t get enough of that in Ontario, and he likes his current digs in L.A. much better.
While speaking to Gilbert Arenas on his “No Chill” podcast, Williams sent some shade Toronto’s way.
Was this a way to dig at Toronto, slowly degrading Kawhi Leonard’s opinion of the Raptors? The Clippers are one of the top contenders to land Leonard this summer, and no holds are barred in NBA free agency these days. I think we jumped the shark with fans spending their hard earned money on recruiting billboards.
I don’t think this will work. First, because it’s ridiculous. And second, because I don’t have any clue what will influence Leonard at this point.
Good on him for trying, though.
Patrick Beverley turns 31 this summer, and he’s looking for one big, final payout. The Los Angeles Clippers guard is entering free agency as one of the top defending backcourt players in the NBA, and he will have several suitors.
According to a recent report from ESPN’s Tim McMahon, Beverly is seeking a deal in the 3-year and more than $40 million range.
The Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Chicago Bulls are all apparently trying to scoop up Beverley for their rosters.
Beverly is a constant high value over replacement player, and he can produce well as a starter or as a sixth man.
It would make sense for him to return to the Clippers, who are poised to be real players in this free agency period. L.A. could be a hassle on defense with Beverley back, especially if Kawhi Leonard chooses to play in the red, white and blue this summer.
The Lakers are another intriguing choice, but that would mean that the max cap space that Rob Pelinka cleared up this week in the Anthony Davis trade would need to be divvied up between several players. That’s probably not their first choice, but with the way free agents have treated the Lakers the past decade or so, it might be their only option.
Dallas is a good fit for Beverley. They are a young team that needs a defensive presence, and if the Mavericks are not going to be able to sign Kemba Walker — who is rumored to be interested in the Boston Celtics — Beverley is a good consolation prize.
Free agency doesn’t start until the end of this week but already things are heating up.
Kawhi Leonard will tip the balance of power in the NBA with his free agency decision.
Torn Achilles or not, Kevin Durant has suitors lined up around the block to give him max money — and he may not meet with any of them.
Will Jimmy Butler take the fifth year with the Sixers? Will Philly put that on the table for Butler, and what about Tobias Harris? Is Kemba Walker really headed to Boston or is Michael Jordan about to open up his pocketbook? The Lakers have max money, but should they spend it on one guy?
All that and much, much more gets discussed between myself and Sean Deveney joins me in our annual podcast to break down the start of NBA free agency. We discuss where the stars will land, but also how that impacts players such as Patrick Beverley and Bojan Bogdanovic.
