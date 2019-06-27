Associated Press

Reports: Kawhi Leonard to meet with Lakers, Clippers, but give Raptors last word

By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kawhi Leonard might not like a lot of drama around him, but he wants to be recruited.

Leonard has not tipped his hand at all about his free agency plans, although most league sources have seen it as a two-team race between coming home to Southern California with the Los Angeles Clippers or staying with the Toronto Raptors, where he just won a title. However, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports the Los Angeles Lakers have gotten their foot in the door as well.

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard intends to grant the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers meetings when free agency opens on June 30, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The meetings would be held in Los Angeles, sources said.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN added this tidbit.

The Lakers will bring the star-power to their meeting — LeBron James and Anthony Davis will no doubt be in the room — plus they can talk marketing opportunities and the power of the Laker brand in making money off the court.

Will that be enough? Leonard and LeBron have a relationship, but Leonard is not exactly a “join a superteam” kind of guy. Plus, as I have reported before (and many other reporters have echoed from their own sources), Leonard is not a fan of the drama and chaos that follows all things Lakers and LeBron. That’s why the Clippers have long been thought of as the front-runner to land Leonard if he leaves Toronto — that is a 48-win team that plays hard, has a second scorer in Lou Williams, one where Leonard is the best player but a good roster is already in place that makes the team a contender with him (like what awaited him in with the Raptors).

Toronto has made their pitch all season long. Next season Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, and Fred Van Vleet will all be in the final year of their contracts, Leonard could sign a one-plus-one deal and play another season and chase another ring with Toronto, then come to Southern California in a year. (The Clippers can afford to wait a year for him, the Lakers not so much because they need to win now).

Nobody knows what direction Leonard will go. Now we just know who gets a chance to sit down at the table with him.

Report: LeBron James to give Anthony Davis No. 23 Lakers jersey

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT
1 Comment

We can now predict the top two most sold jerseys in the NBA next season.

LeBron James has worn No. 23 his entire career, except for his time in Miami. There he switched from honoring one childhood idol, Michael Jordan, to wearing No. 6 to honor another, Julius Irving.

LeBron is switching numbers again so his new star teammate, Anthony Davis, can wear the No. 23 he has always worn, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Lakers superstar LeBron James is gifting Anthony Davis his No. 23, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The league has been notified of the pending jersey change, sources said.

It’s a win-win in this sense: Davis gets his number, and whatever number LeBron chooses now will become a hot selling jersey because it is new and different.

LeBron was already the top-selling NBA jersey last season (besting Stephen Curry at No. 2 and Giannis Antetokounmpo in third. Davis was not in the top 15 players in jersey sales last season but that is about to change.

Lakers open up max cap space through trade with Wizards, Davis waiving trade kicker

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2019, 2:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Los Angeles Lakers will open free agency with more than $32 million in cap room — enough to sign Kyrie Irving, Jimmy Butler, or other players to a max level contract — thanks to a couple of moves made Thursday.

Whether they should chase that max player or spread the money around to get two or three good role players — Danny Green, J.J. Redick, Bojan Bogdanovic, Trevor Ariza, others of that ilk — is another question entirely. What matters is the Lakers will have the money to spend.

It took two moves to get there (and technically it will not get there until July 6 when a series of moves can be made). First, the Lakers are trading the three smaller salaries on their books next season to the Washington Wizards, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Wizards were higher on Wagner than most at the draft, this lands them a guy the organization likes.

The other Laker move, getting Anthony Davis to agree to waive his $4 million trade kicker (something there was push back on when it was first mentioned).

That gives the Lakers the cap room they need to chase a max contract star. Give Laker GM Rob Pelinka credit for pulling this off, he has gotten his team into position.

Kawhi Leonard is on the top of their list, and the Lakers are expected to get a meeting with him at the start of free agency. They have their foot in the door, but I have heard from multiple sources going back to last summer he is not interested in joining a superteam or being part of the circus that can be the Lakers in a very bright spotlight.

Los Angeles has been linked to Kyrie Irving, although most reports now have him locked in on going to Brooklyn, likely with Kevin Durant. LeBron and Irving have patched up their differences, although league sources have told me that’s different from saying Irving wants to play with LeBron again. On the court, he would be the best fit in terms of style with LeBron and Davis.

Los Angeles also has the money to get Kemba Walker (who league buzz says is a lock for Boston unless Hornets’ owner Michael Jordan significantly ups his offer), Jimmy Butler (Philadelphia wants to max him out with five years, $191 million, but Houston is making a hard push for him via a sign-and-trade), or bringing back D'Angelo Russell, who will have a number of suitors and the Nets can match any offer (if they don’t get Irving Brooklyn likely keeps Russell).

If the Lakers land any of those stars, the rest of the roster will be filled out with players on minimum contracts such as J.R. Smith (once Cleveland waives him), Kyle Korver, Nerlens Noel, and others. Those players are taking minimum contracts for a reason, but with the stars that may be enough to make the Lakers a threat.

However, after watching a finals where role players were critical for Toronto to win it all — or thinking back to the Shaq/Kobe Lakers were players such as Robert Horry and Derek Fisher were essential to the team’s success — the Lakers may well be better off landing role players who can just defend and shoot. Los Angeles will need those guys to contend in a West where the Warriors may be slowed but teams such as Houston, Utah, and Denver will make it a tough road out of the conference no matter what.

With Kevin Durant on radio silence, Warriors said to be ‘scrambling’ to get some return

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2019, 1:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Durant, his leg cast, and his business manager Rich Kleiman are in a virtual bunker in New York, plotting out the superstar’s next move.

The only official news out of that bunker: Durant is opting out of the $31.5 million final year of his contract with the Warriors. Which made headlines but was not a surprise, there are 6.7 million reasons he would do that even if he were staying in the Bay Area.

Aside from that, there is no news. Complete radio silence. That’s something reported in a number of places, including by Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Durant has given his top four suitors — the Warriors, Nets, Knicks and Clippers — no indication of where he plans to sign, according to league sources. Now that he has declined his $31.5 million player option with Golden State, Durant is preparing to mull over his choices with his business manager, Rich Kleiman, in New York.

There is no timetable for a decision. What is known is that, after nine months of being recruited through the media by various teams, Durant is intent on not being swayed by boardroom pitches.

Durant may well not take meetings and just make his decision, or only meet with the team where he plans to sign, as LeBron James did last summer.

The Warriors are “scrambling” not to have Durant leave for nothing, something  ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “Get Up” Thursday (hat tip Real GM).

“I’m going to just be honest with you: my sense is that the Warriors are in a scramble mode to do anything that they can to either keep Kevin or not lose him for nothing.

“The last thing that the Warriors want is for him to just go sign with the Nets, or sign with the Knicks. So in addition to offering him the five-year contract and hoping he will either stay with them, or be willing to rehab with them and then be traded. The Warriors are wide open to considering sign-and-trade scenarios.

“Let’s say Kevin wants to go to the Nets. They would love to do a sign-and-trade with the Nets. You might say what would they get back? They could get back a trade exception where you would get a $35 million, basically gift certificate that they could then use to go get other players, which they’re going to need. They have no functional way to improve their team because they won’t have salary cap space if he leaves. The Warriors really want to work alongside Kevin Durant.”

The Warriors can offer Durant a five-year, $220 million contract, any other team can only offer four years, $164 million.

As Windhorst said later, there is no real motivation here for the Nets (or Knicks, Clippers, or anyone else) to play along here. The Warriors would likely ask for a future draft pick in the deal, why would a team give that up when they can just sign Durant outright?

The only hope here is Durant wants that guaranteed fifth year enough — and he is rehabbing from a torn Achilles — decides he wants that guaranteed fifth year (and the larger raises) so much he forces the Nets or whoever to do it.

If Durant were signed and traded on July 6, he can only do it for the four-years, $164 million, under the terms of the new CBA. Durant would have to sign the deal and stay with the Warriors for six months minimum, then be traded (think Blake Griffin and the Clippers, although that was not planned in advance). Since Durant is rehabbing his Achilles in that window anyway, it doesn’t really matter. However, if the move is a transparent attempt to circumvent the salary cap with a pre-arranged deal, the league office could step in. It could be done, but the timing and circumstances would need to be right not to run afoul of the league office.

Most likely, Durant just signs wherever he wants to play in the future, it’s on the Warriors to change his mind.

David Heller out as 76ers minority owner, reportedly forced out

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 27, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

76ers minority owner David Heller reportedly held a significant role in basketball operations while Sam Hinkie ran the front office and again while Brett Brown held the interim lead-executive role after Bryan Colangelo’s ouster. Philadelphia then hired Elton Brand as general manager, and Heller’s role became less clear.

It’s apparently clear now, though.

Yaron Weitzman of Bleacher Report:

Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:

Sources close to the Sixers front office said Heller was forced out. One source labeled his departure as “kicking” and “screaming.”

The 76ers are entering a crucial offseason. Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris and J.J. Redick will be unrestricted free agents. Ben Simmons will be eligible for a contract extension. Philadelphia must build out its bench.

How the 76ers make those decisions will shape their team – and trickling down, other teams – for years to come.

A shakeup in Philadelphia’s brain trust is a big deal, though from the outside, we don’t know how ousting Heller will change Philadelphia’s plans.