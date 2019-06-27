Report: Patrick Beverley’s suitors include Clippers, Mavericks, Bulls, Lakers

Patrick Beverley turns 31 this summer, and he’s looking for one big, final payout. The Los Angeles Clippers guard is entering free agency as one of the top defending backcourt players in the NBA, and he will have several suitors.

According to a recent report from ESPN’s Tim McMahon, Beverly is seeking a deal in the 3-year and more than $40 million range.

The Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Chicago Bulls are all apparently trying to scoop up Beverley for their rosters.

Sources: Patrick Beverley is seeking a deal in the three-year, $40+ million range. Suitors include Mavs, Lakers, Bulls and Clippers. Agent Bill Duffy also represents Luka Doncic and is known to be intrigued by idea of pairing bulldog Beverley with the young playmaker. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 27, 2019

Beverly is a constant high value over replacement player, and he can produce well as a starter or as a sixth man.

It would make sense for him to return to the Clippers, who are poised to be real players in this free agency period. L.A. could be a hassle on defense with Beverley back, especially if Kawhi Leonard chooses to play in the red, white and blue this summer.

The Lakers are another intriguing choice, but that would mean that the max cap space that Rob Pelinka cleared up this week in the Anthony Davis trade would need to be divvied up between several players. That’s probably not their first choice, but with the way free agents have treated the Lakers the past decade or so, it might be their only option.

Dallas is a good fit for Beverley. They are a young team that needs a defensive presence, and if the Mavericks are not going to be able to sign Kemba Walker — who is rumored to be interested in the Boston Celtics — Beverley is a good consolation prize.

Free agency doesn’t start until the end of this week but already things are heating up.