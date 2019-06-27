AP

Report: Patrick Beverley’s suitors include Clippers, Mavericks, Bulls, Lakers

By Dane DelgadoJun 27, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
Patrick Beverley turns 31 this summer, and he’s looking for one big, final payout. The Los Angeles Clippers guard is entering free agency as one of the top defending backcourt players in the NBA, and he will have several suitors.

According to a recent report from ESPN’s Tim McMahon, Beverly is seeking a deal in the 3-year and more than $40 million range.

The Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Chicago Bulls are all apparently trying to scoop up Beverley for their rosters.

Beverly is a constant high value over replacement player, and he can produce well as a starter or as a sixth man.

It would make sense for him to return to the Clippers, who are poised to be real players in this free agency period. L.A. could be a hassle on defense with Beverley back, especially if Kawhi Leonard chooses to play in the red, white and blue this summer.

The Lakers are another intriguing choice, but that would mean that the max cap space that Rob Pelinka cleared up this week in the Anthony Davis trade would need to be divvied up between several players. That’s probably not their first choice, but with the way free agents have treated the Lakers the past decade or so, it might be their only option.

Dallas is a good fit for Beverley. They are a young team that needs a defensive presence, and if the Mavericks are not going to be able to sign Kemba Walker — who is rumored to be interested in the Boston Celtics — Beverley is a good consolation prize.

Free agency doesn’t start until the end of this week but already things are heating up.

Lou Williams says playing for Raptors made him feel like he was overseas

By Dane DelgadoJun 27, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
Lou Williams is the 2019 NBA Sixth Man of the year. The Los Angeles Clippers guard was one of the most exciting players in the league last season. He’s played for six teams, including the Toronto Raptors.

Williams spent just 80 games in Canada, and the Georgia native apparently likes the heat. He didn’t get enough of that in Ontario, and he likes his current digs in L.A. much better.

While speaking to Gilbert Arenas on his “No Chill” podcast, Williams sent some shade Toronto’s way.

Was this a way to dig at Toronto, slowly degrading Kawhi Leonard’s opinion of the Raptors? The Clippers are one of the top contenders to land Leonard this summer, and no holds are barred in NBA free agency these days. I think we jumped the shark with fans spending their hard earned money on recruiting billboards.

I don’t think this will work. First, because it’s ridiculous. And second, because I don’t have any clue what will influence Leonard at this point.

Good on him for trying, though.

PBT Podcast: NBA Free agency preview with Sean Deveney

By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard will tip the balance of power in the NBA with his free agency decision.

Torn Achilles or not, Kevin Durant has suitors lined up around the block to give him max money — and he may not meet with any of them.

Will Jimmy Butler take the fifth year with the Sixers? Will Philly put that on the table for Butler, and what about Tobias Harris? Is Kemba Walker really headed to Boston or is Michael Jordan about to open up his pocketbook? The Lakers have max money, but should they spend it on one guy?

All that and much, much more gets discussed between myself and Sean Deveney joins me in our annual podcast to break down the start of NBA free agency. We discuss where the stars will land, but also how that impacts players such as Patrick Beverley and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Might LeBron James bring the chalk toss back next season?

By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
Young LeBron James was synonymous with his pregame “chalk toss.”

It was his signature moment, something emblazoned on a larger-than-life billboard across the street from Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. It followed him to Miami.

However, LeBron eventually stopped doing the toss, at one point even asking fans if he should continue. It is not something he did last season in Los Angeles.

But is that about to change? LeBron himself hinted at it on Twitter.

It’s a signature LeBron moment, and the Lakers — whatever happens the rest of free agency — are going to be a team to contend with next season now that they have added Anthony Davis.

Personally, I’d love to see the chalk toss back. The fans in Cleveland no doubt feel differently.

Report: Warriors targeting February or March return for Klay Thompson

By Dan FeldmanJun 27, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
Two Warriors stars suffered major injuries in the NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant (ruptured Achilles) will reportedly miss all of next season.

What about Klay Thompson (torn ACL)?

Nick Friedell on ESPN:

The feeling internally is that he will be back some point February or March kind of as the target dates.

This timeline creates fascinating choices for Golden State in the likely event Thompson re-signs.

A team with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala could be quite strong. Add Thompson for the playoffs, and the Warriors could contend for the 2020 title.

But they must first reach the postseason. The West could be quite deep. Golden State badly needs depth. However, Warriors will pay the repeater rate if they’re in the luxury tax next season.

One avenue for spending unlikely to be available: a disabled-player exception. Golden State could apply if Thompson re-signs, but that’s awarded only if an NBA-appointed doctor rules Thompson is “substantially more likely than not” to be out through June 15, 2020. Though the league is lenient in granting the exception, I doubt Thompson qualifies.

So, it’ll be on the Warriors to find other ways to build a roster with Thompson out so long but potentially back for the playoffs.