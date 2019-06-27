Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Report: Celtics favored to sign Kemba Walker, who’s apart from Hornets in contract talks

By Dan FeldmanJun 27, 2019, 9:22 AM EDT
Kemba Walker and the Hornets have called each other their priorities in free agency. Walker even said he’d take a discount from the super-max contract – projected to be worth $221 million over five years – he’s eligible to sign with Charlotte.

But apparently Charlotte still isn’t offering enough.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Celtics have jumped into the Walker chase after it became apparent Kyrie Irving and Al Horford would depart. Boston can open max cap space by renouncing all its free agents.

Walker would replace Irving at point guard, maintaining a star level at the position. Though less talented than Irving, Walker brings far less drama. It’s easy to see the Celtics making up for the talent drop with better cohesion.

Barring other moves to open cap space, Boston signing Walker would push Terry Rozier into unrestricted free agency. That sounds like what Rozier wants. But by holding Rozier’s matching rights until his qualifying offer gets pulled, the Celtics can keep him as a fallback option until Walker decides.

For Walker, playing in Boston would mean returning to New England after starring in college at UConn. He’d also upgrade supporting casts. The star guard has made the playoffs just twice in eight seasons with Charlotte. The Celtics would be strong favorites to make the postseason and maybe good enough to make a deep run, depending how Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown develop and whom Boston gets at center.

The Celtics’ max offer projects to be worth $141 million over four years. That leaves plenty of room for the Hornets to come over the top – if they so choose. But Charlotte will be capped out and mediocre with or without Walker. With him, the luxury tax becomes a significant concern.

This leak sounds like an attempt to pressure the Hornets into a bigger offer. I’m not sure whether they’ll go for it.

When free agency begins Sunday, Walker can also hear pitches from teams like the Mavericks and Lakers. Walker has specifically said he couldn’t see himself playing for the Knicks, and New York will reportedly roll over cap space if Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or Kawhi Leonard don’t come.

But people sometimes change their minds.

Enes Kanter on Kevin Durant: “I see him going to Brooklyn with Kyrie”

By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2019, 10:22 AM EDT
Enes Kanter loved his time in New York — like a native New Yorker, he’s direct and naturally outspoken. He also averaged 14 points a game over a couple of seasons with the Knicks, until they waived him after the trade deadline when there weren’t any takers. He landed in Portland and became a big part of their playoff run.

Kanter also was a teammate of Kevin Durant with the Thunder back in the day, and when Kanter was on the Colin Cowherd show Wednesday he didn’t hold back about what he thought KD should do. (Hat tip New York Post)

“If I were him, don’t get me wrong I love New York, I love the Knicks, I love the fans, MSG and everything it’s cool,” Kanter said… “But I see him going to Brooklyn with Kyrie [Irving]…

“I know KD and I know his personality and everything — the media might be a little harsh on him in New York,” Kanter said. “Because if you’re KD, you’re going to the Knicks, if you’re not winning, they’re going to blame you. I see him going to Brooklyn. I wish he goes to the Knicks, but I see him going to Brooklyn.”

The buzz about Durant going to Brooklyn has gotten louder in recent days, but Durant himself has played this very close to the vest. Nobody knows what direction he will go, or if Mr. “I can’t be recruited” will even take meetings with teams (he may go the route of LeBron James of last year and only meet with the one team he’s going to sign with). Brooklyn may well be the frontrunner.

However, Kanter’s point was that KD may not enjoy the spotlight and the more aggressive media of New York. Dealing with the press has never been Durant’s favorite part of the job, Oklahoma City’s media relations team ran interference for him, while in Golden State there was a constellation of other stars to draw some of that attention away. Wherever he plays next, KD will be the focal point, but Kanter thinks his personality is a better fit in Brooklyn.

We may learn what Durant thinks early in free agency.

 

 

Report: Timberwolves offered Andrew Wiggins to Nets in sign-and-trade for D’Angelo Russell

By Dan FeldmanJun 27, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Rumors have swirled about D'Angelo Russell signing with the Timberwolves in free agency this summer.

The huge question: How would capped-out Minnesota make that happen?

Darren Wolfson of SKOR North:

I am told there was some dialogue with Brooklyn to see if the Nets would have some interest in a sign-and-trade, Wiggins for D’Angelo Russell. I don’t sense those talks got even a smidge off the ground. I mean, the Nets are not taking on that contract.

Andrew Wiggins (four years, $122,242,800 remaining) might have the NBA’s worst contract. It’ll be hard to find any team that wants him. Brooklyn – which looks like favorites to land Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant – certainly isn’t using its cap space on Wiggins.

Maybe the Timberwolves have other ideas for getting Russell. This one obviously would’ve favored Minnesota. It doesn’t hurt to ask.

But if this was the Timberwolves’ plan, we can put the Russell-Minnesota rumors to bed.

Rudy Gobert says he’ll relinquish DPOY to little girl playing adorably intense defense (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 27, 2019, 12:12 AM EDT
I’ve been looking all day for an excuse to post this video on a site called ProBasketballTalk.

Jazz center Rudy Gobertwho just won Defensive Player of the Year – provided it.

Gobert:

Everyone frets about young basketball players emulating Stephen Curry. But Patrick Beverley apparently also has influence.

Report: Knicks considering offering DeMarcus Cousins big one-year contract if they miss on stars

By Dan FeldmanJun 26, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT
The Knicks will reportedly roll over their cap space if they don’t sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving or Kawhi Leonard this summer.

Of course, New York must still field a team for 2019-20. After six straight losing seasons – including a franchise-worst 17-65 this season – the Knicks might even want to be somewhat competitive.

A candidate to fill the roster: DeMarcus Cousins.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

If the Knicks are intent keeping cap space clear for 2020 (when the free-agent class looks weak) if they strike out this year, Cousins could make sense. His shot-creation skills would raise their floor. He was a star not long ago.

But leg injuries have sidetracked Cousins’ career. He’ll turn 29 before the season. It’s not certain he’ll ever return to form.

For that reason, Cousins might prioritize multi-year offers with more total compensation, even if the annual average salary is lower. He can’t assume he’ll stay healthy and productive next season and that huge offers will follow in 2020.

Of course, Cousins might not get those multi-year offers this summer. That’s why a one-year deal in New York could work for him. It’d be another chance to improve his stock, much like his season with the Warriors was supposed to provide.

I doubt either the Knicks or Cousins want this. New York prefers better players. Cousins surely desires a larger long-term deal. But they might have to settle for each other.