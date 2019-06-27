PBT Podcast: NBA Free agency preview with Sean Deveney

Kawhi Leonard will tip the balance of power in the NBA with his free agency decision.
Torn Achilles or not, Kevin Durant has suitors lined up around the block to give him max money — and he may not meet with any of them.
Will Jimmy Butler take the fifth year with the Sixers? Will Philly put that on the table for Butler, and what about Tobias Harris? Is Kemba Walker really headed to Boston or is Michael Jordan about to open up his pocketbook? The Lakers have max money, but should they spend it on one guy?
All that and much, much more gets discussed between myself and Sean Deveney joins me in our annual podcast to break down the start of NBA free agency. We discuss where the stars will land, but also how that impacts players such as Patrick Beverley and Bojan Bogdanovic.
