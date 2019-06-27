Getty Images

Might LeBron James bring the chalk toss back next season?

By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Young LeBron James was synonymous with his pregame “chalk toss.”

It was his signature moment, something emblazoned on a larger-than-life billboard across the street from Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. It followed him to Miami.

However, LeBron eventually stopped doing the toss, at one point even asking fans if he should continue. It is not something he did last season in Los Angeles.

But is that about to change? LeBron himself hinted at it on Twitter.

It’s a signature LeBron moment, and the Lakers — whatever happens the rest of free agency — are going to be a team to contend with next season now that they have added Anthony Davis.

Personally, I’d love to see the chalk toss back. The fans in Cleveland no doubt feel differently.

PBT Podcast: NBA Free agency preview with Sean Deveney

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kawhi Leonard will tip the balance of power in the NBA with his free agency decision.

Torn Achilles or not, Kevin Durant has suitors lined up around the block to give him max money — and he may not meet with any of them.

Will Jimmy Butler take the fifth year with the Sixers? Will Philly put that on the table for Butler, and what about Tobias Harris? Is Kemba Walker really headed to Boston or is Michael Jordan about to open up his pocketbook? The Lakers have max money, but should they spend it on one guy?

All that and much, much more gets discussed between myself and Sean Deveney joins me in our annual podcast to break down the start of NBA free agency. We discuss where the stars will land, but also how that impacts players such as Patrick Beverley and Bojan Bogdanovic.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Report: Warriors targeting February or March return for Klay Thompson

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 27, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two Warriors stars suffered major injuries in the NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant (ruptured Achilles) will reportedly miss all of next season.

What about Klay Thompson (torn ACL)?

Nick Friedell on ESPN:

The feeling internally is that he will be back some point February or March kind of as the target dates.

This timeline creates fascinating choices for Golden State in the likely event Thompson re-signs.

A team with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala could be quite strong. Add Thompson for the playoffs, and the Warriors could contend for the 2020 title.

But they must first reach the postseason. The West could be quite deep. Golden State badly needs depth. However, Warriors will pay the repeater rate if they’re in the luxury tax next season.

One avenue for spending unlikely to be available: a disabled-player exception. Golden State could apply if Thompson re-signs, but that’s awarded only if an NBA-appointed doctor rules Thompson is “substantially more likely than not” to be out through June 15, 2020. Though the league is lenient in granting the exception, I doubt Thompson qualifies.

So, it’ll be on the Warriors to find other ways to build a roster with Thompson out so long but potentially back for the playoffs.

Report: LeBron James to give Anthony Davis No. 23 Lakers jersey

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

We can now predict the top two most sold jerseys in the NBA next season.

LeBron James has worn No. 23 his entire career, except for his time in Miami. There he switched from honoring one childhood idol, Michael Jordan, to wearing No. 6 to honor another, Julius Irving.

LeBron is switching numbers again so his new star teammate, Anthony Davis, can wear the No. 23 he has always worn, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Lakers superstar LeBron James is gifting Anthony Davis his No. 23, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The league has been notified of the pending jersey change, sources said.

It’s a win-win in this sense: Davis gets his number, and whatever number LeBron chooses now will become a hot selling jersey because it is new and different.

LeBron was already the top-selling NBA jersey last season (besting Stephen Curry at No. 2 and Giannis Antetokounmpo in third. Davis was not in the top 15 players in jersey sales last season but that is about to change.

Reports: Kawhi Leonard to meet with Lakers, Clippers, but give Raptors last word

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 27, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kawhi Leonard might not like a lot of drama around him, but he wants to be recruited.

Leonard has not tipped his hand at all about his free agency plans, although most league sources have seen it as a two-team race between coming home to Southern California with the Los Angeles Clippers or staying with the Toronto Raptors, where he just won a title. However, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports the Los Angeles Lakers have gotten their foot in the door as well.

Toronto Raptors star Kawhi Leonard intends to grant the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers meetings when free agency opens on June 30, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The meetings would be held in Los Angeles, sources said.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN added this tidbit.

The Lakers will bring the star-power to their meeting — LeBron James and Anthony Davis will no doubt be in the room — plus they can talk marketing opportunities and the power of the Laker brand in making money off the court.

Will that be enough? Leonard and LeBron have a relationship, but Leonard is not exactly a “join a superteam” kind of guy. Plus, as I have reported before (and many other reporters have echoed from their own sources), Leonard is not a fan of the drama and chaos that follows all things Lakers and LeBron. That’s why the Clippers have long been thought of as the front-runner to land Leonard if he leaves Toronto — that is a 48-win team that plays hard, has a second scorer in Lou Williams, one where Leonard is the best player but a good roster is already in place that makes the team a contender with him (like what awaited him in with the Raptors).

Toronto has made their pitch all season long. Next season Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, and Fred Van Vleet will all be in the final year of their contracts, Leonard could sign a one-plus-one deal and play another season and chase another ring with Toronto, then come to Southern California in a year. (The Clippers can afford to wait a year for him, the Lakers not so much because they need to win now).

Nobody knows what direction Leonard will go. Now we just know who gets a chance to sit down at the table with him.