David Heller out as 76ers minority owner, reportedly forced out

Enes Kanter loved his time in New York — like a native New Yorker, he’s direct and naturally outspoken. He also averaged 14 points a game over a couple of seasons with the Knicks, until they waived him after the trade deadline when there weren’t any takers. He landed in Portland and became a big part of their playoff run.

Kanter also was a teammate of Kevin Durant with the Thunder back in the day, and when Kanter was on the Colin Cowherd show Wednesday he didn’t hold back about what he thought KD should do. (Hat tip New York Post)

“If I were him, don’t get me wrong I love New York, I love the Knicks, I love the fans, MSG and everything it’s cool,” Kanter said… “But I see him going to Brooklyn with Kyrie [Irving]… “I know KD and I know his personality and everything — the media might be a little harsh on him in New York,” Kanter said. “Because if you’re KD, you’re going to the Knicks, if you’re not winning, they’re going to blame you. I see him going to Brooklyn. I wish he goes to the Knicks, but I see him going to Brooklyn.”

The buzz about Durant going to Brooklyn has gotten louder in recent days, but Durant himself has played this very close to the vest. Nobody knows what direction he will go, or if Mr. “I can’t be recruited” will even take meetings with teams (he may go the route of LeBron James of last year and only meet with the one team he’s going to sign with). Brooklyn may well be the frontrunner.

However, Kanter’s point was that KD may not enjoy the spotlight and the more aggressive media of New York. Dealing with the press has never been Durant’s favorite part of the job, Oklahoma City’s media relations team ran interference for him, while in Golden State there was a constellation of other stars to draw some of that attention away. Wherever he plays next, KD will be the focal point, but Kanter thinks his personality is a better fit in Brooklyn.

We may learn what Durant thinks early in free agency.