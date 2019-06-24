Rudy Gobert wins NBA Defensive Player of the Year for second straight season

Rudy Gobert owns the paint for the Utah Jazz.
And he owns the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.
Gobert won his second straight DPOY award Monday night, beating out the other 2019 finalists Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George.
The Jazz had the second best defense in the regular season and it is completely built around Gobert and his abilities in the paint, which is what separated him for this award. Utah’s defense was 20.1 points per 100 possessions better when Gobert was on the court and gave up less than a point per possession with him as the anchor.
This was a deep field with players such as Myles Turner of the Pacers, Joel Embiid of the 76ers and others getting votes as well.
Mike Budenholzer unleashed Giannis Antetokounmpo and from the start that made him the Coach of the Year favorite (and maybe Antetokounmpo MVP).
It was a wire-to-wire win for Budenholzer, who was the frontrunner for this award from early on and was named the NBA Coach of the Year Monday night, the second time he has won this award (Atlanta in 2015).
Budenholzer was the favorite with good reason. The Bucks won 16 more games than the season before and had the best record in the NBA, they improved their net rating by +10.1, and became a top-five team on both ends of the floor. To be fair, part of Budenholzer’s success was a contrast to how poorly the previous coach handled this roster, but give Budenholzer credit for utilizing players well.
He beat out Doc Rivers of the Clippers and Mike Malone of the Nuggets in what was a very deep field for this award.
The Clippers bench play this season was the reason they made the playoffs (and pushed the Warriors to six games in the first round). Montrezl Harrell blossomed into his own as part of that.
However, it was Lou Williams who made it all work, which is why he won his second straight (and third overall) Sixth Man of the Year Award on Monday night. He garnered 96 of the 100 first-place votes.
Williams spoke from the heart about second chances and his faith in himself.
“Four years ago, I thought I was done, like I was coming to the end of my career,” Williams said.
Williams averaged 20 points a game and he is still one of the better bucket getters in the NBA, an isolation master. What he did better this year, however, was playmaking, dishing out 5.4 assists per game. His teammate Montrezl Harrell — the NBA’s best energy big off the bench last season who finished third in the Sixth Man voting — was the biggest beneficiary of those passes.
Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis came in second in the voting, with Spencer Dinwiddie of the Nets third and Terrence Ross of Orlando fifth. Here is the voting breakdown.
Even before the NBA pushed the release of its regular-season awards back until after the playoffs (so TNT can give us Shaq dancing and NBA players reading from teleprompters), there have been times when one player won a regular season award only to have another player step up in the playoffs and look like he deserved it.
Not this season — Pascal Siakam was the Most Improved Player in the regular season and Spicy P was a force for the Raptors in the playoffs.
Siakam has officially won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.
Siakam broadened his game this season, doing a little bit of everything better. He averaged 16.9 points per game, shot 36.9 percent from three, grabbed 6.9 rebounds a game, and became an important part of the Raptors’ defensive plans.
Siakam stepped up his game and averaged 19 a night in the playoffs. Now he’s got a ring to show for it.
Brooklyn’s D'Angelo Russell, who had a breakout season, finished second, with Sacramento’s De'Aaron Fox third, his teammate Buddy Hield fourth, and Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic fifth. Here are the full voting results.
Atlanta’s Trae Young came on strong at the end of the season, but all that was ever going to do was get him into second place.
Dallas’ Luka Doncic, who was NBA ready when he first stepped on the court (remember, he was the EuroLeague MVP a season before), ran away with the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. He was first on 98 of the 100 ballots cast (and he was second on the other two).
Doncic was the heavy favorite after a season where he averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6 assists per game. The reason is those numbers don’t tell the whole story. Coach Rick Carlisle handed Doncic the keys to the offense from the start and the rookie was a polished pick-and-roll ball handler from the start, plus he defended reasonably well for a rookie. He looked like a franchise talent.
Doncic is the second Dallas player ever to win Rookie of the Year, the first was Jason Kidd.
Young came in second (his slow start to the season held him back in the final voting but he was second on 97 ballots), and Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns placed third. Jaren Jackson Jr. of Memphis and Collin Sexton were the next two in line with voters.