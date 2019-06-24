Knicks fined $50K for violating NBA’s media rules

Knicks owner James Dolan escalates fight after fight after fight after fight after fight after fight after…
One of his latest battles has been with the New York Daily News, the newspaper that urged him to sell the team. The Knicks have repeatedly denied Daily News reporters access. Barring the Daily News from a recent press conference apparently crossed a line.
NBA:
The NBA announced today that the New York Knicks have been fined $50,000 for violating the NBA’s rules regarding equal access for media.
The Knicks did not allow the New York Daily News access to their post-draft press conference on Friday, June 21 while allowing all other credentialed media who cover the team to attend.
The organization has agreed to comply with NBA Media Access Rules moving forward.
This has been a dumb plan by the Knicks. Even executed as designed, it makes them look bad.
The Knicks should be trying to generate enthusiasm around No. 3 pick R.J. Barrett and double-max cap space (which could turn into Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving). Instead, the Knicks are drawing attention to their thin skin and pettiness. And they’re not stopping the Daily News from writing about the team, anyway.
For Dolan, a $50,000 fine is small. But it’s larger than my confidence his franchise will abide by the league’s media rules – which are designed to ensure fans receive information – going forward.