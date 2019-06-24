He showed why in playoffs, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam wins NBA Most Improved Player

Even before the NBA pushed the release of its regular-season awards back until after the playoffs (so TNT can give us Shaq dancing and NBA players reading from teleprompters), there have been times when one player won a regular season award only to have another player step up in the playoffs and look like he deserved it.
Not this season — Pascal Siakam was the Most Improved Player in the regular season and Spicy P was a force for the Raptors in the playoffs.
Siakam has officially won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.
He beat Sacramento’s De'Aaron Fox and Brooklyn’s D'Angelo Russell, who had a breakout season.
Siakam broadened his game this season, doing a little bit of everything better. He averaged 16.9 points per game, shot 36.9 percent from three, grabbed 6.9 rebounds a game, and became an important part of the Raptors’ defensive plans.
Siakam stepped up his game and averaged 19 a night in the playoffs. Now he’s got a ring to show for it.