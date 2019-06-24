Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Dallas’ Luka Doncic runs away with Rookie of the Year award

By Kurt HelinJun 24, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT
Atlanta’s Trae Young came on strong at the end of the season, but all that was ever going to do was get him into second place.

Dallas’ Luka Doncic, who was NBA ready when he first stepped on the court (remember, he was the EuroLeague MVP a season before), ran away with the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Doncic was the heavy favorite after a season where he averaged 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6 assists per game. The reason is those numbers don’t tell the whole story. Coach Rick Carlisle handed Doncic the keys to the offense from the start and the rookie was a polished pick-and-roll ball handler from the start, plus he defended reasonably well for a rookie. He looked like a franchise talent.

Doncic is the second Dallas player ever to win Rookie of the Year, the first was Jason Kidd.

Young came in second (his slow start to the season held him back in the final voting), and Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns placed third.

He showed why in playoffs, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam wins NBA Most Improved Player

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 24, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT
Even before the NBA pushed the release of its regular-season awards back until after the playoffs (so TNT can give us Shaq dancing and NBA players reading from teleprompters), there have been times when one player won a regular season award only to have another player step up in the playoffs and look like he deserved it.

Not this season — Pascal Siakam was the Most Improved Player in the regular season and Spicy P was a force for the Raptors in the playoffs.

Siakam has officially won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.

He beat Sacramento’s De'Aaron Fox and Brooklyn’s D'Angelo Russell, who had a breakout season.

Siakam broadened his game this season, doing a little bit of everything better. He averaged 16.9 points per game, shot 36.9 percent from three, grabbed 6.9 rebounds a game, and became an important part of the Raptors’ defensive plans.

Siakam stepped up his game and averaged 19 a night in the playoffs. Now he’s got a ring to show for it.

Pacers “hopeful” Victor Oladipo can return in December or January

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 24, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT
Last season, while everyone was focused on the stars in Philadelphia, the coming of age of Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, Kawhi Leonard in Toronto, and the self-destruction of Boston, The Indiana Pacers were right in the mix. They looked to be a dangerous team — maybe one that was a player away, but close — that could make the “big four” in the East a big five.

Then Victor Oladipo ruptured his right quadriceps tendon. That was the end of the Pacers as a serious playoff threat.

However, next season, with Oladipo back, a guy who can set the table at point guard (Ricky Rubio is reported to be a top target), and maybe a little more scoring the Pacers will be back to being a legit threat. Of course, it may be midseason at best before Olaidpo is back according to Kevin Pritchard, Pacers president, speaking to the Indy Star.

“He might be out a little bit,” Pritchard said of Oladipo. “I’m hopeful he’ll be back December or January.”

That is a longer timeline than was initially expected (before Thanksgiving was the guesstimate), but this also is an injury that is not common in basketball and recovery times tend to vary. This ultimately comes down to the doctors and how Oladipo feels.

Two other thoughts on Pritchard’s timeline. First, in the wake of how the Kevin Durant injury went down, you can be sure players, agents, and teams are going to make sure a star such as Oladipo is close to 100 percent and not likely to re-injure themselves before they step on the court. Second, even if Oladipo were on a Thanksgiving timeline, if I were Pritchard I would give a timeline such as “December or January” so there is a cushion, and if he comes back earlier he looks like a hero.

How Oladipo comes back, and if he can regain his All-NBA level of play, is the biggest question for the Pacers as they try to move back into the top of the East.

Report: Suns declining Jimmer Fredette’s team option, Warriors say he’ll join them in summer league

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 24, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT
The Suns signed Jimmer Fredette late last season, including a team option for next season in case he played well.

In a surprise to nobody reasonable, he didn’t.

So, Phoenix will move on and Fredette will fall to a lower level.

95.7 The Game:

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Even with his option declined, Fredette is still under contract with the Suns until June 30. So, Larry Harris’ public revelation looks like tampering.

But the NBA’s tampering rules are vague and arbitrarily enforced. A key consideration: Whether the aggrieved team presses for action. I can’t imagine the Suns doing that.

Fredette, 30, might light up summer league – which is primarily for rookies and other young players. If he does while playing for Golden State’s team, the Stephen Curry comparisons will be inevitable.

They’ll also be misguided. Curry is a superstar. Fredette didn’t translate to the NBA, though there remains a fascination with him because he scored a lot at BYU a long time ago and still fills a great-white-hope narrative to some.

Report: Nets interested in signing Kevin Durant’s friend, DeAndre Jordan

David Ramos/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 24, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
The Nets are hot on the heels of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

What could put Brooklyn over the top to land those star free agents?

Maybe DeAndre Jordan.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

If Jordan would help the Nets attract Durant and Irving, great. Sign Jordan.

But Jordan would also fit well at center if Brooklyn signs Durant and Irving.

The Nets need another center with Jarrett Allen, as Ed Davis hits free agency. They could ideally use someone bigger, like Jordan. Though Allen has positioned himself well as Brooklyn’s long-term center, Jordan could even start – if he comes motivated.

Jordan has drifted lately. He fell out of favor with the Clippers, never meshed with the Mavericks then finished last season with the losing Knicks rather than taking a buyout. Jordan has ability as a finisher and rim-protector, but he’s not as active as used to be, and energy is important for playing that style.

The Nets’ room exception, which projects to be worth nearly $5 million, might be the right amount for him.