Stephen Curry regrets behind-the-back pass to Klay Thompson in Game 7 of 2016 Finals

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is a 3-time NBA champion, and headed to the Hall of Fame. He’s also a 2-time MVP. With that kind of pedigree, he doesn’t have much to regret in terms of his NBA career.
But there is at least one moment he wishes he could get back. Most would assume that it would be the failed breakdown against Kevin Love in the 2016 NBA Finals, when Curry was unable to get around the Cleveland Cavaliers power forward in the final minute of Game 7.
But apparently the one regret from Curry’s career was another crucial moment from that Game 7.
Speaking to the New York Times, Curry said that he wished he had been more careful with the behind-the-back pass he sent to Klay Thompson with around five minutes left in the fourth quarter. It was a turnover out of bounds, and a crucial one at that.
Via NY Times:
“The only regret I do have is the behind-the-back pass I threw in 2016 in Game 7,” he said, referring to a crucial turnover with just about five minutes left in the game, which the Warriors lost. “That’s literally the only regret I have in terms of how I’ve played, and that comes with wins and losses, right? I’m cool.”
Curry and the Warriors have been careless with the ball at times, and are usually one of the highest turnover teams in the NBA. But it’s also that kind of passing that allows the Warriors to move the ball around the arc, and there’s been some discussion about whether those things are mutually exclusive.
In any case, Curry said that he could have easily gone around Love if he wanted to. Love didn’t necessarily agree with that, but no doubt Curry doesn’t regret his decision to shoot a three — he still got a clean shot off that nearly went in. Sloppy turnovers in the final five minutes of a closeout Finals game? That’s another thing altogether.
D'Angelo Russell didn’t leave the Los Angeles Lakers under good terms. Things went sour between the team and the former No. 2 overall pick, and he was promptly shipped off to the Brooklyn Nets in 2017.
Russell is about to enter free agency, and rumor has it if the Nets decide to sign Kyrie Irving, he will not return to Brooklyn. The high-scoring combo guard will have plenty of suitors, but the Lakers were not expected to be on Russell’s list.
However, according to a story by Bleacher Reports Eric Pincus, there could be some discussion between Russell and L.A. with Magic Johnson now out of the picture.
Via B/R:
Russell’s breakup with the Lakers wasn’t pretty, but it’s difficult to hold grudges in this league. With Johnson gone, some close to Russell have indicated he may be open to the idea if Brooklyn isn’t in the picture.
That’s certainly an interesting idea from a social perspective. But Russell is going to be spendy, and the Lakers won’t have as much money to spend as they previously thought thanks to Rob Pelinka failing to put stipulations about proper timing into the Anthony Davis trade.
Whomever the Lakers decide to add next to LeBron James and Davis, he will need to be a shooter. Russell had a better season from beyond the 3-point line last year, but he has shot better than 35 percent from the arc just once.
I’m not sure that’s a good enough indicator of future performance for a team like the Lakers. The next two seasons will be the most reasonable window for the James-Davis tandem to grab an NBA championship. If Russell can’t be relied upon, it could throw the whole thing out of whack.
Really, the rumor of Russell being open to heading back to Los Angeles is just another story to file under the “the NBA is wild” column.
NBA players are human beings and they have to go through adversity that most fans don’t think about through the NBA season. It’s hard enough to compete at the highest athletic level in basketball, but factor in things like travel, moving, family, and friends and managing everything would be pretty difficult, even with a team of folks to help you.
Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry did the best he could, reversing some of the prior opinions of him as a choker in the playoffs. That included showing up for Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors and scoring 26 points to go with 10 assists and seven rebounds.
According to Toronto’s Danny Green, Lowry did all this despite his grandmother having recently passed away. Lowry powered through, and the Raptors took home the Larry O’Brien trophy.
Via Yahoo!:
“The crazy thing is – nobody knew this – he kind of did it, he kept it under wraps and nobody knew but I think his grandmother had passed,” Green said of Lowry.
“I meant to send him a text to send him my condolences. Nobody knew about it and he continued to play, and play really well with that probably on his mind, on his back, or whatever. He came out aggressive in the way we needed him to.”
Lowry confirmed to Green after the show was recorded that his grandmother died.
I think we get caught up in thinking this is NBA 2k19 too often, wishing players would perform accurate to their ratings consistently, without fail, night-to-night. That they’re able to mostly do as much in the face of, you know, actually being human beings gets lost on us a bit.
Donald Trump holds no convictions about inviting the 2019 NBA champion Toronto Raptors to the White House. That’s OK: several winning teams across major North American sports have refused to come to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue after winning their respective titles during his tenure.
The Raptors are the most recent major league champion, and it doesn’t appear that they want to come to see Trump. In fact, when he was asked about it recently Toronto guard Danny Green said that the team wasn’t interested.
Via Twitter:
It’s not hard to understand why a group of NBA players wouldn’t want to visit Trump’s White House. Many basketball players, including Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Sue Bird, Andre Iguodala, and Kevin Durant have all voiced opinions against going.
In Golden State’s decision not to attend Curry said that, “We have an opportunity to send a statement that hopefully encourages unity, encourages us to appreciate what it means to be American, and stand for something.”
Iguodala made statements pointing out the convenient — if not direct — use of racism by the Trump administration to galvanize his voting base.
On one hand, visiting the White House has always been an obvious distinction to winning franchises. It bestows them honor outside the sphere of sports, a recognition of the impact athletic competition has on pop culture. But in an era where elected officials are held less to the standards of public servant and more on the pedestal of celebrity, the question of what visiting the White House represents is less clear.
For some of these young men, the idea of starting where they came from and ending up walking the halls of the world’s most powerful building before they turn 30 is a story worthy of an epic. But it’s only becoming more and more likely they’ll be disappointed by the company they find upon their arrival.
For the final Pelican’s home game last season at the Smoothie King Center, Anthony Davis showed up wearing a T-shirt that said: “That’s All Folks” (a reference to Porky Pig’s line at the end of Looney Toons cartoons).
Davis denied that he picked out the shirt or that it had any meaning, despite his awkwardly-timed trade demand (through his agent) and heavy-handed effort to get traded. Even people who think the moon landing was a conspiracy thought that was too big a lie to believe. Eventually, however, Davis got his way and was traded to the Lakers.
Saturday, at the first public event in New Orleans for new No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was asked about the players and picks the team got back in the Davis trade, including turning the No. 4 pick into three total picks. Gentry trolled Davis.
Well played Gentry. Well played indeed.
For the record, here’s what the Pelicans got for Davis:
• Lonzo Ball
• Brandon Ingram
• Josh Hart
• Jaxson Hayes (No. 8 pick)
• Nickeil Alexander-Walker (No. 17 pick)
• Marcos Louzada Silva (No. 35 pick)
• Lakers 21 pick if top 8
• Lakers 22 pick if not
• Lakers swap in 23
• Lakers 1st in either 24 or 25