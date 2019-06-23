Associated Press

Rumor: Is Minnesota in play for D’Angelo Russell?

By Kurt HelinJun 23, 2019, 8:06 AM EDT
Coming off an All-Star season where his game took a step forward, D'Angelo Russell is a restricted free agent. The man is about to get paid. If the Brooklyn Nets sign Kyrie Irving as a free agent — which is considered the most likely outcome — then they are going to let Russell walk (or just renounce his rights) rather than pay him the $20+ million annually it’s expected to take to keep him (not max money, but not that far off it).

If all that happens, where might Russell land? Phoenix has been mentioned in league circles a lot and it needs a point guard (plus Russell and Devin Booker are friends). Indiana and Orlando have long been mentioned as teams that could chase him (as was Utah, although after the Mike Conley trade just cross them off the list). A reunion with the Los Angeles Lakers is rumored.

Minnesota also has been mentioned as interested, although that often gets dismissed because they are over the salary cap already. ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on his podcast that there is something there (hat tip Real GM).

“There has been a lot of Minnesota /D’Angelo Russell noise, and it’s not all Karl Towns commenting on Instagram because they’re friends. Minnesota has communicated to the league, not the NBA league, just the league at large that they believe they have a pathway to get D’Angelo Russell.

“I can’t see what it is because they’re capped out and they have all of these contracts nobody wants, but they’ve communicated that.”

The question is simply how Minnesota would come up with $20 million or more in cap space. The team is right at the salary cap line in guaranteed contracts, and when you throw in the option on Tyus Jones and cap holds (for empty roster spots) they are will over it.

Next season the Timberwolves will pay Andrew Wiggins $27.5 million, and he has four total fully guaranteed seasons left on his contract at a little over $123 million. Jeff Teague is owed $19 million on an expiring deal. Gorgui Dieng will make $16.2 million and has another season after the next one locked in. The Timberwolves would love to shed any and all of those contracts, but good luck with that. Wiggins is almost unmovable right now, Dieng would require a serious sweetener (like a couple first round picks) to be thrown in.

Still, it’s something to watch just because this rumor isn’t just new to Lowe, There seems to be something there, just nobody can figure out what.

Willie Cauley-Stein wants to move on from Sacramento

By Kurt HelinJun 23, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
There were moments last season when Willie Cauley-Stein, with his incredible athleticism, was the perfect center for Sacramento’s up-tempo style of play. Then there were times he just seemed to float around the court, disengaged. He was inconsistent, a knock that has followed Cauley-Stein through his four-year NBA career.

This summer, if the Kings extend a qualifying offer (as expected), Cauley-Stein will be a restricted free agent (meaning the Kings could match any offer).

Cauley-Stein’s agent doesn’t want the Kings to do that, he told Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

“I really think Willie needs a fresh start,” said Roger Montgomery, a representative of Roc Nation Sports. “Based on how things have gone for him there in Sacramento, I just think it’s time for Willie to move on and we’d really like him to move on…

“We’ve kind of hoped that things would change over the years and Willie would get a chance to expand his game, get a chance to get some consistency there in terms of the roster turnover and the coaching turnover and the things that have not been steady there,” Montgomery said. “That being said, I’m hopeful they will not even give Willie his qualifying offer so Willie can be an unrestricted free agent.”

That’s probably not happening, teams rarely give up that kind of control. That, however, doesn’t mean Sacramento plans to keep him around.

Last season, Cauley-Stein put up good numbers, starting all but one game and averaging 11.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and he has solid advanced stats as well. Cauley-Stein has the game and tools to be the perfect center for the Kings — he’s athletic, runs the floor very well and is a threat to get lobs, plus he can switch out on smaller players on defense. However, the Kings don’t get that from him nightly, especially on defense, and that has led to frustration. On both sides.

The Kings have been linked to Nikola Vucevic among other centers and it seems that Cauley-Stein will get his wish and be able to move on next season. There will be a team willing to bet on his athleticism, but he will also find the market a little tighter than he expected.

Report: Lakers get permission to talk to Warriors assistant, defensive guru Ron Adams

By Kurt HelinJun 22, 2019, 11:34 PM EDT
After frustrations with Luke Walton’s staff with the team, Lakers’ management is swinging the pendulum the other way with new coach Frank Vogel. They made him hire Jason Kidd as a lead assistant (after Kidd campaigned and interviewed for the Laker job), then brought in another former head coach in Lionel Hollins.

Now they want to add one of the legendary assistant coaches in the league, Ron Adams. He is the defensive guru in Golden State who is quietly one of the reasons for the Warriors’ run of dominance. Ohm Youngmisuk and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news.

Does Adams want to leave the Warriors to coach LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and move into a more chaotic situation in Los Angeles (the Warriors have been a stable and steady organization in recent years)?

The better way to phrase that question: At what price will Adams leave Golden State to coach the Lakers? Will the Lakers be willing to pay it? Would the Warriors match it?

If the Lakers could snag Adams it would be an excellent get, a brilliant basketball mind who can formulate a defense around the rim-protecting Davis. It should please Lakers fans that the team is going after the very best in assistant coaches.

Lakers fans can hope they are this diligent and smart with filling out the roster this year.

Toronto Mayor, superfan Nav Bhatia ask Raptors fans to give Kawhi Leonard “space”

By Kurt HelinJun 22, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT
What is Kawhi Leonard going to do?

Will he stay with the Toronto Raptors and chase another title in a city where he is almost as popular at poutine? Will he come to the Los Angeles Clippers and try to make history with that franchise?

The balance of power in the NBA will swing on that decision. Executives around the NBA want to know what he decides. So do the fans in Toronto — who have been asking him. Directly.

That led Toronto Mayor John Tory and Raptors’ superfan Nav Bhatia to call a press conference and plead with Toronto fans to give Leonard some space. The pair even launched a Web site about it (hat tip Global News).

“To all the fans all over Canada… Let him enjoy his privacy right now with his family. Just leave him alone. Let him enjoy the city. We want him to stay. We are not giving him the space which he deserves to have.”

That might be the nicest, most Canadian thing ever. Throw in a “sorry” and it’s perfect.

Will it work? While it probably isn’t the biggest factor in his decision, the fans in Toronto and his experience in the city do matter. What kind of impact this has on Leonard is impossible to say, just like most things about Leonard.

Expect Leonard to made a decision early in July. Whatever it may be.

Report: Wizards to decline $20 million option for Jabari Parker, hope to strike new deal

By Kurt HelinJun 22, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT
When the Bulls’ brain trust of Gar Forman and John Paxson gave Chicago native Jabari Parker a two-year, $40 million contract, the rest of the NBA shook its head in disbelief. This was a player struggling to find how his game fits in the NBA, and he was coming off two ACL tears in the same knee, but Chicago made him the team’s highest-paid player.

Not surprisingly, by the middle of the year they were looking to trade Parker, who had fallen out of the rotation.  Chicago lucked into a good trade with the Wizards, who wanted to get rid of Otto Porter‘s contract. Parker played well for the Wizards in 25 games — 15 points and 7.2 rebounds in more than 27 minutes a night, with a PER of 17.

But not “we want to pay him $20 million next season” well, especially after the team drafted Rui Hachimura in the first round. The Wizards are not picking up Parkers’ $20 million option, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, but they do want to re-sign him to a new contract.

The Washington Wizards will decline the 2019-20 team option on Jabari Parker’s contract, and the forward will become an unrestricted free agent on June 30, league sources told Yahoo Sports…

The Wizards are very much open to re-signing Parker and the interest is mutual, sources said.

Both sides would like to work out a new contract, reports Chase Hughes at NBC Sports Washington. The question is the number.

There is some motivation on both sides. The Wizards like Parker’s athleticism and scoring ability and believe he has underrated upside. And Parker genuinely enjoys playing in Washington.

Continuing their partnership, though, may not be cheap. Parker’s asking price is expected to start around $15 million annually, NBC Sports Washington has learned, and that number could go up or down.

That $15 million number seems a little steep from where I’m sitting, but if Parker can get that after a solid end to the season more power to him. Expect him to be back in Washington, there isn’t much of a market for him around the league, not at that number.