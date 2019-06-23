Getty

Kyle Lowry’s grandmother passed away near time of 2019 NBA Finals

By Dane DelgadoJun 23, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT
NBA players are human beings and they have to go through adversity that most fans don’t think about through the NBA season. It’s hard enough to compete at the highest athletic level in basketball, but factor in things like travel, moving, family, and friends and managing everything would be pretty difficult, even with a team of folks to help you.

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry did the best he could, reversing some of the prior opinions of him as a choker in the playoffs. That included showing up for Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors and scoring 26 points to go with 10 assists and seven rebounds.

According to Toronto’s Danny Green, Lowry did all this despite his grandmother having recently passed away. Lowry powered through, and the Raptors took home the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Via Yahoo!:

“The crazy thing is – nobody knew this – he kind of did it, he kept it under wraps and nobody knew but I think his grandmother had passed,” Green said of Lowry.

“I meant to send him a text to send him my condolences. Nobody knew about it and he continued to play, and play really well with that probably on his mind, on his back, or whatever. He came out aggressive in the way we needed him to.”

Lowry confirmed to Green after the show was recorded that his grandmother died.

I think we get caught up in thinking this is NBA 2k19 too often, wishing players would perform accurate to their ratings consistently, without fail, night-to-night. That they’re able to mostly do as much in the face of, you know, actually being human beings gets lost on us a bit.

Danny Green on White House visit with Donald Trump: ‘It’s a hard no’ (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoJun 23, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
Donald Trump holds no convictions about inviting the 2019 NBA champion Toronto Raptors to the White House. That’s OK: several winning teams across major North American sports have refused to come to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue after winning their respective titles during his tenure.

The Raptors are the most recent major league champion, and it doesn’t appear that they want to come to see Trump. In fact, when he was asked about it recently Toronto guard Danny Green said that the team wasn’t interested.

Via Twitter:

It’s not hard to understand why a group of NBA players wouldn’t want to visit Trump’s White House. Many basketball players, including Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Sue Bird, Andre Iguodala, and Kevin Durant have all voiced opinions against going.

In Golden State’s decision not to attend Curry said that, “We have an opportunity to send a statement that hopefully encourages unity, encourages us to appreciate what it means to be American, and stand for something.”

Iguodala made statements pointing out the convenient — if not direct — use of racism by the Trump administration to galvanize his voting base.

On one hand, visiting the White House has always been an obvious distinction to winning franchises. It bestows them honor outside the sphere of sports, a recognition of the impact athletic competition has on pop culture. But in an era where elected officials are held less to the standards of public servant and more on the pedestal of celebrity, the question of what visiting the White House represents is less clear.

For some of these young men, the idea of starting where they came from and ending up walking the halls of the world’s most powerful building before they turn 30 is a story worthy of an epic. But it’s only becoming more and more likely they’ll be disappointed by the company they find upon their arrival.

Alvin Gentry trolls Anthony Davis talking about Pelicans’ haul in trade

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 23, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
For the final Pelican’s home game last season at the Smoothie King Center, Anthony Davis showed up wearing a T-shirt that said: “That’s All Folks” (a reference to Porky Pig’s line at the end of Looney Toons cartoons).

Davis denied that he picked out the shirt or that it had any meaning, despite his awkwardly-timed trade demand (through his agent) and heavy-handed effort to get traded. Even people who think the moon landing was a conspiracy thought that was too big a lie to believe. Eventually, however, Davis got his way and was traded to the Lakers.

Saturday, at the first public event in New Orleans for new No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was asked about the players and picks the team got back in the Davis trade, including turning the No. 4 pick into three total picks. Gentry trolled Davis.

Well played Gentry. Well played indeed.

For the record, here’s what the Pelicans got for Davis:

Lonzo Ball
Brandon Ingram
Josh Hart
Jaxson Hayes (No. 8 pick)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker (No. 17 pick)
• Marcos Louzada Silva (No. 35 pick)
• Lakers 21 pick if top 8
• Lakers 22 pick if not
• Lakers swap in 23
• Lakers 1st in either 24 or 25

Willie Cauley-Stein wants to move on from Sacramento

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 23, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
There were moments last season when Willie Cauley-Stein, with his incredible athleticism, was the perfect center for Sacramento’s up-tempo style of play. Then there were times he just seemed to float around the court, disengaged. He was inconsistent, a knock that has followed Cauley-Stein through his four-year NBA career.

This summer, if the Kings extend a qualifying offer (as expected), Cauley-Stein will be a restricted free agent (meaning the Kings could match any offer).

Cauley-Stein’s agent doesn’t want the Kings to do that, he told Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

“I really think Willie needs a fresh start,” said Roger Montgomery, a representative of Roc Nation Sports. “Based on how things have gone for him there in Sacramento, I just think it’s time for Willie to move on and we’d really like him to move on…

“We’ve kind of hoped that things would change over the years and Willie would get a chance to expand his game, get a chance to get some consistency there in terms of the roster turnover and the coaching turnover and the things that have not been steady there,” Montgomery said. “That being said, I’m hopeful they will not even give Willie his qualifying offer so Willie can be an unrestricted free agent.”

That’s probably not happening, teams rarely give up that kind of control. That, however, doesn’t mean Sacramento plans to keep him around.

Last season, Cauley-Stein put up good numbers, starting all but one game and averaging 11.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and he has solid advanced stats as well. Cauley-Stein has the game and tools to be the perfect center for the Kings — he’s athletic, runs the floor very well and is a threat to get lobs, plus he can switch out on smaller players on defense. However, the Kings don’t get that from him nightly, especially on defense, and that has led to frustration. On both sides.

The Kings have been linked to Nikola Vucevic among other centers and it seems that Cauley-Stein will get his wish and be able to move on next season. There will be a team willing to bet on his athleticism, but he will also find the market a little tighter than he expected.

Rumor: Is Minnesota in play for D’Angelo Russell?

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 23, 2019, 8:06 AM EDT
Coming off an All-Star season where his game took a step forward, D'Angelo Russell is a restricted free agent. The man is about to get paid. If the Brooklyn Nets sign Kyrie Irving as a free agent — which is considered the most likely outcome — then they are going to let Russell walk (or just renounce his rights) rather than pay him the $20+ million annually it’s expected to take to keep him (not max money, but not that far off it).

If all that happens, where might Russell land? Phoenix has been mentioned in league circles a lot and it needs a point guard (plus Russell and Devin Booker are friends). Indiana and Orlando have long been mentioned as teams that could chase him (as was Utah, although after the Mike Conley trade just cross them off the list). A reunion with the Los Angeles Lakers is rumored.

Minnesota also has been mentioned as interested, although that often gets dismissed because they are over the salary cap already. ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on his podcast that there is something there (hat tip Real GM).

“There has been a lot of Minnesota /D’Angelo Russell noise, and it’s not all Karl Towns commenting on Instagram because they’re friends. Minnesota has communicated to the league, not the NBA league, just the league at large that they believe they have a pathway to get D’Angelo Russell.

“I can’t see what it is because they’re capped out and they have all of these contracts nobody wants, but they’ve communicated that.”

The question is simply how Minnesota would come up with $20 million or more in cap space. The team is right at the salary cap line in guaranteed contracts, and when you throw in the option on Tyus Jones and cap holds (for empty roster spots) they are will over it.

Next season the Timberwolves will pay Andrew Wiggins $27.5 million, and he has four total fully guaranteed seasons left on his contract at a little over $123 million. Jeff Teague is owed $19 million on an expiring deal. Gorgui Dieng will make $16.2 million and has another season after the next one locked in. The Timberwolves would love to shed any and all of those contracts, but good luck with that. Wiggins is almost unmovable right now, Dieng would require a serious sweetener (like a couple first round picks) to be thrown in.

Still, it’s something to watch just because this rumor isn’t just new to Lowe, There seems to be something there, just nobody can figure out what.