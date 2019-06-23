Alvin Gentry trolls Anthony Davis talking about Pelicans’ haul in trade

For the final Pelican’s home game last season at the Smoothie King Center, Anthony Davis showed up wearing a T-shirt that said: “That’s All Folks” (a reference to Porky Pig’s line at the end of Looney Toons cartoons).
Davis denied that he picked out the shirt or that it had any meaning, despite his awkwardly-timed trade demand (through his agent) and heavy-handed effort to get traded. Even people who think the moon landing was a conspiracy thought that was too big a lie to believe. Eventually, however, Davis got his way and was traded to the Lakers.
Saturday, at the first public event in New Orleans for new No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry was asked about the players and picks the team got back in the Davis trade, including turning the No. 4 pick into three total picks. Gentry trolled Davis.
Well played Gentry. Well played indeed.
For the record, here’s what the Pelicans got for Davis:
• Lonzo Ball
• Brandon Ingram
• Josh Hart
• Jaxson Hayes (No. 8 pick)
• Nickeil Alexander-Walker (No. 17 pick)
• Marcos Louzada Silva (No. 35 pick)
• Lakers 21 pick if top 8
• Lakers 22 pick if not
• Lakers swap in 23
• Lakers 1st in either 24 or 25