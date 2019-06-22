Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Rick Pitino wants to return to NBA as coach or in front office role

By Kurt HelinJun 22, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Rick Pitino could have stayed in Greece, enjoying dolmades and coaching Panathinaikos, the Greek League champion.

Instead, he wants to return to the NBA.

Pitino, the Hall of Fame coach most recently in the United States coaching Louisville (where he left amid an ugly recruiting scandal that included strippers and prostitutes for players), spoke to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Rick Pitino has turned down an offer to return as president and coach of Panathinaikos, the franchise he led to a Greek League championship this season, Pitino told ESPN on Friday.

The Naismith Hall of Fame coach said he wants to return to the full-time pursuit of a job in the NBA — as a coach or in a player personnel or advisory role…

“I’m not looking for any of that [control] at this stage of my life,” Pitino told ESPN in December. “I want to develop teams and develop players and build a winner. I value analytics. I want to fit into an organization. At this stage, that’s all I’m interested in.”

Whether an NBA team would bring in Pitino in any role remains to be seen.

Pitino was the coach and GM of the Celtics for four years, up until 2001, but he struggled to do both jobs (as most do in that position) and eventually he stepped down and returned to the college game. In the late 1980s, he had some success as the coach of the Knicks.

 

Rumor: Mavericks, Clippers names most mentioned to land Al Horford

By Kurt HelinJun 22, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Al Horford wants out. Kyrie Irving is bolting Boston, Anthony Davis isn’t coming, and while the Celtics are not back to square one, the 33-year-old Horford isn’t sticking around to see what’s next. He is opting out of his $30.5 million next season to sign a longer-term deal with a playoff bound team.

Where? Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald says he has heard two teams are in the lead for Horford’s services.

Dallas has been linked to Horford from the moment he said he would hit the market, with a lot of buzz around the league they will offer him four years, $112 million (the Mavs have pushed back on that number). Horford could show the Mavericks’ young stars — Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis — how to win. He would be a good fit on the roster (at least for the first years of the contract, that fourth year at age 37 could be dicey), and Dallas could be a threat in a West where the top is wide open.

The Clippers would only have interest if Kawhi Leonard chooses them over staying with the champs in Toronto. If Leonard comes West, and the Clippers move Danilo Gallinari (without bringing salary back), they could bring in Horford to be the glue center they need. He wouldn’t have to play too many minutes because the Clippers have Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench.

Both options make sense, plus the Lakers (potentially) and other teams are rumored to have interest. Still, the smart money seems to be on Dallas snapping Horford up.

 

Kendrick Perkins says Brooklyn now front runner to land Kevin Durant

By Kurt HelinJun 22, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving teaming up in Brooklyn?

Well, it may take a year to get them together on the court — Durant has to recover from his ruptured Achilles — but things may be leaning that way.  The Nets have been a frontrunner to land Irving for a while, but now former Durant teammate (and still his friend) Kendrick Perkins says Brooklyn is poised to land two stars. Via Brian Lewis of the New York Post:

Now the Nets are reportedly “gaining confidence” they can land Durant, with Kendrick Perkins flatly saying on ESPN that Brooklyn is in the driver’s seat to sign his former Thunder teammate.

“I think they’re the front-runner. I absolutely do. I think the Nets are the front-runner to land KD,” Perkins said on “The Jump,” with reporter Brian Windhorst joining in and saying Perkins was not the only person involved with the NBA expressing that view.

“I’m not ruling out the Knicks, but I think the Nets are the front-runners and people are not giving them their [respect],” Perkins said. “Sources tell me the Nets are the front-runner.”

With more than a week to go before the free agency clock even starts, things can certainly change. Durant will have plenty of options. It should be noted, however, that Nets GM Sean Marks has been making moves to ensure his team will have the cap room for two max

But Perkins is one of Durant’s favorite former teammates, a guy with great contacts among players, and anything he says has to be taken seriously.

Will the Nets landing Durant and not the Knicks mean we finally have a real rivalry in New York?

How the NBA Draft impacted what happens in free agency

By Kurt HelinJun 22, 2019, 12:00 PM EDT
The NBA Draft already had a league-changing impact on free agency.

Or, to be more accurate, the NBA Draft Lottery did. When the Lakers moved up to get the No. 4 pick, it sweetened the offer enough to make the Anthony Davis trade happen. That changed the plans of the Lakers and Pelicans — and to a degree the Celtics, Knicks, and anyone else who thought they had a shot at Davis — heading into the draft and free agency.

That said, many of turning point moments coming this July were completely unaffected by what happened in the Draft. Let’s take a look.

WHAT CHANGED

• The Lakers traded for Davis and now it’s about rounding out the roster. Los Angeles might have landed Davis anyway — his agent, Rich Paul, could not have pulled more levers to try to make that happen (as an agent should for his client) — but the Lakers getting the No. 4 pick put the offer over the top. At the draft, the Lakers also picked up second-rounder Talen Horton-Tucker, who has potential but is not ready to contribute much in the coming season. Now for the Lakers it becomes about how to best build out the roster around Davis and LeBron James: Clear the cap space and chase one more star, such as Kemba Walker; or, use that money to land three players (give or take) in the $7 million to $10 million range to go around the three quality rotation players the Lakers already have (meaning chase players such as Trevor Ariza, Danny Green, J.J. Redick, and others in that range).

One thing on draft night made the timing of the Lakers’ moves clear: With the Pelicans trading the No. 4 pick to Atlanta, is Davis trade will be executed on July 6. The floated of pushing the trade itself back to July 30 to create more Lakers’ cap room to sign players will not happen with another trade now hinged on the Laker/Pelican deal going through. That was agreed to before the trade, if the Pelicans moved the No. 4 pick then the Davis deal got done the first chance it was allowed (July 6). That means the Lakers will have between $24 million and $32 million in cap space. One part of the equation is if Davis waives his $4 million trade bonus. For the Lakers to have the full $32 million in cap space, they need to trade Isaac Bonga, Mo Wagner, and Alex Caruso into cap space somewhere and get them off the L.A. books. Expect the Lakers to pull that off in the coming weeks.

• Boston made trades on draft night, but of the slow build, not grand, variety. Kyrie Irving‘s disenfranchisement with Boston — the city, his young teammates, Brad Stevens, clam chowder, pretty much everything — blew up Danny Ainge’s plans. Trading for Davis was off the table, Al Horford isn’t sticking around for this, and the Celtics aren’t quite back to square one there is a reset. Boston made a couple of trades on draft night and ended up with a nice haul of young players — Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards, Tremont Waters, and the Bucks’ 2020 first-round pick (protected). Danny Ainge will have a new plan, and he has some cap space this summer, but there will be no panic moves.

• The Knicks are on the Plan C. Or D. Or E. Maybe all the way to R at this point. The Knicks dream summer? Win the lottery and get Zion Williamson and pair him with Durant and Irving (or maybe Kemba Walker). Now? They will still chase Durant and remain the reported frontrunners, but there are more teams seriously in the mix, and Durant will not play next season as he rehabs anyway. The Knicks want a meeting with Kawhi Leonard, but they are a longshot to land him. Next season in New York may be about seeing how just drafted R.J. Barrett fits with Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson. It’s not the summer Knicks fans dreamed about.

• What are the Pacers planning? No doubt center Goga Bitadze was the top player on the Pacers’ draft board when they took him No. 18, but it raises a question: What is the plan in Indiana? There have been rumors of them wanting to go with either Myles Turner or Domantas Sabonis at center, not the platoon we saw last season, and Bitadze gives them some cover for it. The Pacers want to sign or trade for one more good playmaker to go next to Victor Olaidpo, and with Mike Conley now in Utah one target is off the board. Ricky Rubio at the point is a top target, but they have the room to be bolder. They are a team to watch.

WHAT DID NOT CHANGE

• Kawhi Leonard will tip the balance of power. No one decision this summer will change the landscape of the NBA like Leonard’s — whatever team he chooses instantly becomes a title contender. While the Lakers and Knicks want to get meetings (and may, nobody knows what Leonard’s process will be, exactly) I have heard from sources for almost a year now that those two teams were not mix in a meaningful way, and numerous others have reported that as well. This is a two-team race: Stay with the Raptors and be the favorites in the East, come back to Los Angeles and be a Clipper, turning a 48-win team into a contender. While speculation is rampant, nobody knows which way Leonard himself is leaning, and he has not tipped his (giant) hand. Whatever he chooses, it tips the balance of power between the conferences.

Kevin Durant has to decide where he wants to do his rehab, and eventually play. Durant is a kingmaker just like Leonard, but not in quite the same way because he will miss most or all of next season recovering from his torn Achilles. The Warriors are in the mix, but the Nets (theoretically with Kyrie Irving), Knicks (they also would like to play the Irving card), Clippers, Lakers, and others would like meetings and a chance to make their case. What does Durant want? Not to be recruited. After that, nobody knows because nobody knows how the injury changed his mindset.

• Kyrie Irving has to decide if he wants to go to Brooklyn, the Nets have to decide if they want Irving without Durant. Irving is not the same level of franchise player that Durant and Leonard are — his leadership reputation took a serious hit this past season — but he is still an All-NBA level guard who makes a team much better. The Celtics wanted him for his play and to help win Anthony Davis over after the trade but that plan blew up. The Nets remain the frontrunners to land him, but some in the organization wonder if they want him without Durant. They probably sign him either way — Irving is an elite player, not just bait — but the Nets aren’t the same with just him replacing D'Angelo Russell.

Next game for Raptors: Making final pitch to Kawhi Leonard

Associated PressJun 22, 2019, 9:59 AM EDT
TORONTO (AP) — The title won and the draft over, the Toronto Raptors turn to the next order of business: keeping Kawhi Leonard.

He is expected to opt out of the final year of his contact and become a free agent June 30. The two-time NBA Finals MVP and three-time All-Star is likely the biggest prize on the market.

Toronto can offer Leonard a five-year deal worth about $190 million – one year and some $50 million more than any other suitor.

After a season-long soft sell that ended with the team’s first championship and a massive downtown parade, the Raptors have just more than a week to craft, plan and present their final pitch to the best player in franchise history.

“We obviously want to put a couple of special touches on it,” general manager Bobby Webster said Friday. “But, yeah, we’re comfortable. Throughout the year we’ve been talking about the things that we can offer and what made this season so special. I think we’ll just continue that.”

Now, after two months of hectic, high-pressure playoff games, there’s fine-tuning to be done.

“There’s a ton of thoughts and ideas,” Webster said. “And so collecting those and putting them a little bit more in a presentation, or kind of a little bit more in order will help, even in our brains as we start to think about all the different ways to pitch him.”

Injured for all but nine games in his final season with San Antonio, Leonard played 60 regular-season games for Toronto and 24 more in the postseason, increasing his minutes once April arrived.

Asked about his future at Monday’s parade and rally, Leonard said he wasn’t worried about the tight timeline for his big decision.

“You don’t need too many days to figure it out,” he said. “We’ll see what happens. Once that time comes, then we’ll all lay the pros and cons out.”

After averaging career-bests of 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in the regular season, Leonard raised his averages to 30. 5 and 9.1 in the playoffs. With 22 points in the June 13 clincher over the Warriors, he passed Allen Iverson for fourth place and Hakeem Olajuwon for third on the NBA’s single-postseason scoring list.

Center Marc Gasol, acquired from Memphis at the trade deadline, also has a player option for next season, the final year of his deal.

“He’s earned the right to think about this and we’ll respect it,” Webster said. “Obviously, we’d love to have him back but this is his decision and it’s a big one for him.”

Finding time for draft and free agency preparation amid the whirlwind of a long NBA postseason has given Webster a new appreciation for his colleagues in the Warriors’ front office, where such a schedule has become routine.

“We asked Golden State how did they do this five years in a row,” he said.

“Even throughout the playoffs we were meeting and we were discussing stuff,” Webster went on. “You know the season is going to come to an end at some point, so you do want to be prepared. It’s a little bit different of a mindset to really talk about the summer when the season is still going on but we did it, and so we feel comfortable.”

Webster said he and coach Nick Nurse discussed plans while the team was flying back and forth from California to Toronto four times during the finals.

“We had a lot of long flights,” Webster said. “We sit close on the plane so we can have those chats.”

Toronto made its first draft selection since 2017 Thursday, taking Dewan Hernandez from the University of Miami with the 59th pick. The 6-foot-11 Hernandez sat out this season because of his dealings with an agent. Facing additional punishment next season, the junior from Miami turned pro instead.

“To some extent, maybe we got lucky that he didn’t play last year,” Webster said. “He kind of flew under the radar. We all felt like had he had a full season, he wouldn’t have been available at 59. We think we got a really good player.”

Webster said the Raptors had “intense discussions” about acquiring a pick late in the first round or earlier in the second but couldn’t strike a deal they liked.

“We weren’t willing to sacrifice any of our future assets to get it,” he said.

 