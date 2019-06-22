Report: Lakers get permission to talk to Warriors assistant, defensive guru Ron Adams

After frustrations with Luke Walton’s staff with the team, Lakers’ management is swinging the pendulum the other way with new coach Frank Vogel. They made him hire Jason Kidd as a lead assistant (after Kidd campaigned and interviewed for the Laker job), then brought in another former head coach in Lionel Hollins.

Now they want to add one of the legendary assistant coaches in the league, Ron Adams. He is the defensive guru in Golden State who is quietly one of the reasons for the Warriors’ run of dominance. Ohm Youngmisuk and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news.

Reporting w/ @wojespn: The Lakers received permission from Golden State to talk to assistant Ron Adams about a role on Frank Vogel's staff, league sources tell ESPN. It’s unclear Adams' level of interest but Lakers could make case more compelling with significant financial offer. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) June 22, 2019

Does Adams want to leave the Warriors to coach LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and move into a more chaotic situation in Los Angeles (the Warriors have been a stable and steady organization in recent years)?

The better way to phrase that question: At what price will Adams leave Golden State to coach the Lakers? Will the Lakers be willing to pay it? Would the Warriors match it?

If the Lakers could snag Adams it would be an excellent get, a brilliant basketball mind who can formulate a defense around the rim-protecting Davis. It should please Lakers fans that the team is going after the very best in assistant coaches.

Lakers fans can hope they are this diligent and smart with filling out the roster this year.