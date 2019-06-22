Getty Images

Report: Lakers get permission to talk to Warriors assistant, defensive guru Ron Adams

By Kurt HelinJun 22, 2019, 11:34 PM EDT
After frustrations with Luke Walton’s staff with the team, Lakers’ management is swinging the pendulum the other way with new coach Frank Vogel. They made him hire Jason Kidd as a lead assistant (after Kidd campaigned and interviewed for the Laker job), then brought in another former head coach in Lionel Hollins.

Now they want to add one of the legendary assistant coaches in the league, Ron Adams. He is the defensive guru in Golden State who is quietly one of the reasons for the Warriors’ run of dominance. Ohm Youngmisuk and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the news.

Does Adams want to leave the Warriors to coach LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and move into a more chaotic situation in Los Angeles (the Warriors have been a stable and steady organization in recent years)?

The better way to phrase that question: At what price will Adams leave Golden State to coach the Lakers? Will the Lakers be willing to pay it? Would the Warriors match it?

If the Lakers could snag Adams it would be an excellent get, a brilliant basketball mind who can formulate a defense around the rim-protecting Davis. It should please Lakers fans that the team is going after the very best in assistant coaches.

Lakers fans can hope they are this diligent and smart with filling out the roster this year.

Toronto Mayor, superfan Nav Bhatia ask Raptors fans to give Kawhi Leonard “space”

By Kurt HelinJun 22, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT
What is Kawhi Leonard going to do?

Will he stay with the Toronto Raptors and chase another title in a city where he is almost as popular at poutine? Will he come to the Los Angeles Clippers and try to make history with that franchise?

The balance of power in the NBA will swing on that decision. Executives around the NBA want to know what he decides. So do the fans in Toronto — who have been asking him. Directly.

That led Toronto Mayor John Tory and Raptors’ superfan Nav Bhatia to call a press conference and plead with Toronto fans to give Leonard some space. The pair even launched a Web site about it (hat tip Global News).

“To all the fans all over Canada… Let him enjoy his privacy right now with his family. Just leave him alone. Let him enjoy the city. We want him to stay. We are not giving him the space which he deserves to have.”

That might be the nicest, most Canadian thing ever. Throw in a “sorry” and it’s perfect.

Will it work? While it probably isn’t the biggest factor in his decision, the fans in Toronto and his experience in the city do matter. What kind of impact this has on Leonard is impossible to say, just like most things about Leonard.

Expect Leonard to made a decision early in July. Whatever it may be.

Report: Wizards to decline $20 million option for Jabari Parker, hope to strike new deal

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 22, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT
When the Bulls’ brain trust of Gar Forman and John Paxson gave Chicago native Jabari Parker a two-year, $40 million contract, the rest of the NBA shook its head in disbelief. This was a player struggling to find how his game fits in the NBA, and he was coming off two ACL tears in the same knee, but Chicago made him the team’s highest-paid player.

Not surprisingly, by the middle of the year they were looking to trade Parker, who had fallen out of the rotation.  Chicago lucked into a good trade with the Wizards, who wanted to get rid of Otto Porter‘s contract. Parker played well for the Wizards in 25 games — 15 points and 7.2 rebounds in more than 27 minutes a night, with a PER of 17.

But not “we want to pay him $20 million next season” well, especially after the team drafted Rui Hachimura in the first round. The Wizards are not picking up Parkers’ $20 million option, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, but they do want to re-sign him to a new contract.

The Washington Wizards will decline the 2019-20 team option on Jabari Parker’s contract, and the forward will become an unrestricted free agent on June 30, league sources told Yahoo Sports…

The Wizards are very much open to re-signing Parker and the interest is mutual, sources said.

Both sides would like to work out a new contract, reports Chase Hughes at NBC Sports Washington. The question is the number.

There is some motivation on both sides. The Wizards like Parker’s athleticism and scoring ability and believe he has underrated upside. And Parker genuinely enjoys playing in Washington.

Continuing their partnership, though, may not be cheap. Parker’s asking price is expected to start around $15 million annually, NBC Sports Washington has learned, and that number could go up or down.

That $15 million number seems a little steep from where I’m sitting, but if Parker can get that after a solid end to the season more power to him. Expect him to be back in Washington, there isn’t much of a market for him around the league, not at that number.

Rick Pitino wants to return to NBA as coach or in front office role

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 22, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT
Rick Pitino could have stayed in Greece, enjoying dolmades and coaching Panathinaikos, the Greek League champion.

Instead, he wants to return to the NBA.

Pitino, the Hall of Fame coach most recently in the United States coaching Louisville (where he left amid an ugly recruiting scandal that included strippers and prostitutes for players), spoke to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Rick Pitino has turned down an offer to return as president and coach of Panathinaikos, the franchise he led to a Greek League championship this season, Pitino told ESPN on Friday.

The Naismith Hall of Fame coach said he wants to return to the full-time pursuit of a job in the NBA — as a coach or in a player personnel or advisory role…

“I’m not looking for any of that [control] at this stage of my life,” Pitino told ESPN in December. “I want to develop teams and develop players and build a winner. I value analytics. I want to fit into an organization. At this stage, that’s all I’m interested in.”

Whether an NBA team would bring in Pitino in any role remains to be seen.

Pitino was the coach and GM of the Celtics for four years, up until 2001, but he struggled to do both jobs (as most do in that position) and eventually he stepped down and returned to the college game. In the late 1980s, he had some success as the coach of the Knicks.

 

Rumor: Mavericks, Clippers names most mentioned to land Al Horford

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 22, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Al Horford wants out. Kyrie Irving is bolting Boston, Anthony Davis isn’t coming, and while the Celtics are not back to square one, the 33-year-old Horford isn’t sticking around to see what’s next. He is opting out of his $30.5 million next season to sign a longer-term deal with a playoff bound team.

Where? Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald says he has heard two teams are in the lead for Horford’s services.

Dallas has been linked to Horford from the moment he said he would hit the market, with a lot of buzz around the league they will offer him four years, $112 million (the Mavs have pushed back on that number). Horford could show the Mavericks’ young stars — Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis — how to win. He would be a good fit on the roster (at least for the first years of the contract, that fourth year at age 37 could be dicey), and Dallas could be a threat in a West where the top is wide open.

The Clippers would only have interest if Kawhi Leonard chooses them over staying with the champs in Toronto. If Leonard comes West, and the Clippers move Danilo Gallinari (without bringing salary back), they could bring in Horford to be the glue center they need. He wouldn’t have to play too many minutes because the Clippers have Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench.

Both options make sense, plus the Lakers (potentially) and other teams are rumored to have interest. Still, the smart money seems to be on Dallas snapping Horford up.

 