Next game for Raptors: Making final pitch to Kawhi Leonard

Associated PressJun 22, 2019, 9:59 AM EDT
TORONTO (AP) — The title won and the draft over, the Toronto Raptors turn to the next order of business: keeping Kawhi Leonard.

He is expected to opt out of the final year of his contact and become a free agent June 30. The two-time NBA Finals MVP and three-time All-Star is likely the biggest prize on the market.

Toronto can offer Leonard a five-year deal worth about $190 million – one year and some $50 million more than any other suitor.

After a season-long soft sell that ended with the team’s first championship and a massive downtown parade, the Raptors have just more than a week to craft, plan and present their final pitch to the best player in franchise history.

“We obviously want to put a couple of special touches on it,” general manager Bobby Webster said Friday. “But, yeah, we’re comfortable. Throughout the year we’ve been talking about the things that we can offer and what made this season so special. I think we’ll just continue that.”

Now, after two months of hectic, high-pressure playoff games, there’s fine-tuning to be done.

“There’s a ton of thoughts and ideas,” Webster said. “And so collecting those and putting them a little bit more in a presentation, or kind of a little bit more in order will help, even in our brains as we start to think about all the different ways to pitch him.”

Injured for all but nine games in his final season with San Antonio, Leonard played 60 regular-season games for Toronto and 24 more in the postseason, increasing his minutes once April arrived.

Asked about his future at Monday’s parade and rally, Leonard said he wasn’t worried about the tight timeline for his big decision.

“You don’t need too many days to figure it out,” he said. “We’ll see what happens. Once that time comes, then we’ll all lay the pros and cons out.”

After averaging career-bests of 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in the regular season, Leonard raised his averages to 30. 5 and 9.1 in the playoffs. With 22 points in the June 13 clincher over the Warriors, he passed Allen Iverson for fourth place and Hakeem Olajuwon for third on the NBA’s single-postseason scoring list.

Center Marc Gasol, acquired from Memphis at the trade deadline, also has a player option for next season, the final year of his deal.

“He’s earned the right to think about this and we’ll respect it,” Webster said. “Obviously, we’d love to have him back but this is his decision and it’s a big one for him.”

Finding time for draft and free agency preparation amid the whirlwind of a long NBA postseason has given Webster a new appreciation for his colleagues in the Warriors’ front office, where such a schedule has become routine.

“We asked Golden State how did they do this five years in a row,” he said.

“Even throughout the playoffs we were meeting and we were discussing stuff,” Webster went on. “You know the season is going to come to an end at some point, so you do want to be prepared. It’s a little bit different of a mindset to really talk about the summer when the season is still going on but we did it, and so we feel comfortable.”

Webster said he and coach Nick Nurse discussed plans while the team was flying back and forth from California to Toronto four times during the finals.

“We had a lot of long flights,” Webster said. “We sit close on the plane so we can have those chats.”

Toronto made its first draft selection since 2017 Thursday, taking Dewan Hernandez from the University of Miami with the 59th pick. The 6-foot-11 Hernandez sat out this season because of his dealings with an agent. Facing additional punishment next season, the junior from Miami turned pro instead.

“To some extent, maybe we got lucky that he didn’t play last year,” Webster said. “He kind of flew under the radar. We all felt like had he had a full season, he wouldn’t have been available at 59. We think we got a really good player.”

Webster said the Raptors had “intense discussions” about acquiring a pick late in the first round or earlier in the second but couldn’t strike a deal they liked.

“We weren’t willing to sacrifice any of our future assets to get it,” he said.

 

Reaction at party to Jordan Bone being drafted is pure joy (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinJun 22, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
Jordan Bone, the 6’3″ point guard out of Tennessee, was on the bubble to get drafted at all.

He’s was at a party with friends as the draft dragged on, for more than four hours, deep into the second round, and his name had not been called. There were only four picks left. The scene at the party was solemn, an acceptance of reality and a man not achieving his dream, at least in the way he intended.

Then everything changed, NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum went to the podium…

(Warning, there is some NSFW language is in this video.)

That is joy. Unfiltered joy.

Bone was drafted by the Pelicans, who traded the pick to the Pistons. It’s a dream come true.

And it’s just the start of the work. Bone is a long, long way from making the squad, he is more likely a guy destined for a two-way contract and/or a lot of time in the G-League to hone his decision-making skills. It will start in Summer League and continue for years.

But nobody can take that moment away from Bone.

Former coach Dwane Casey says it was ‘exciting’ to see Raptors win title

Associated Press
Associated PressJun 21, 2019, 11:15 PM EDT
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Dwane Casey had nothing but positive things to say about the fact that his former team just won the NBA title.

Casey coached the Toronto Raptors for seven seasons but was fired last offseason – even though he’d just guided the Raptors to a team-record 59 wins and would eventually win coach of the year honors. Nick Nurse took over, and Toronto won its first championship this month.

“It was exciting. It was good to see,” said Casey, now the coach of the Detroit Pistons. “To see a guy like Kyle Lowry, kid like Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and those guys – Serge Ibaka, guys I coached – win. It was really thrilling, because I know that was a goal going in with that group, and to see them win it was great.”

Casey was at the Pistons’ practice facility Friday, when they introduced first-round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya. When asked about the Raptors, he also said he was happy for the fans in a city Casey grew to love during his time there.

“For that city to win a championship, it had to be thrilling for them,” Casey said.

 

Rockets unveil new uniforms for next season

By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT
The Houston Rockets are going to look different next season.

Not just the roster — although what that is going to look like is anybody’s guess — but the uniforms. Houston unveiled three new looks for next season.

From the official press release:

The red “Icon” and white “Association” jerseys showcase significant changes including a new “Rockets” font, modernized side panels, and the inclusion of black as a core color. The new custom font moves away from the past gothic typeface for a clearer and more streamlined look…

The new “ketchup and mustard” colored “Classic” jersey celebrates 25 seasons since the Rockets went back-to-back after winning the 1994-95 NBA Championship. The colors and design of the uniform are the same as that historic season, but the jersey and shorts will be made with current performance material.

I love the vintage look from the ’90s.

I’m more curious who will be wearing those jerseys next season.

Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett scheduled to meet in Vegas Summer League opener

Associated PressJun 21, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Duke teammates Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett are slated to potentially make their NBA Summer League debuts against one another.

The NBA said Friday that Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off against Barrett and the New York Knicks on July 5, the first day of the league’s annual summer showcase at UNLV. Williamson was the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s draft, and Barrett was selected No. 3 overall.

Another marquee matchup awaits Williamson on July 6, when the Pelicans take on the Washington Wizards and No. 9 selection Rui Hachimura – the first Japanese-born player to be taken in the first round of the NBA draft.

All 30 NBA teams will be participating in Las Vegas, along with the Chinese and Croatian national teams. China will play the Miami Heat on July 5, the Sacramento Kings on July 6, the Charlotte Hornets on July 8 and the Milwaukee Bucks on July 10. Croatia takes on the Detroit Pistons on July 5, the Brooklyn Nets on July 7, the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 9 and the Dallas Mavericks on July 10.

Every team is guaranteed five games, with eight teams making the playoffs. Quarterfinals are on July 13, semifinals on July 14 and the title game on July 15.

There are summer leagues again this year in Salt Lake City and Sacramento as well, both of those four-team events beginning July 1. No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will take part in the Utah event before coming to Las Vegas.

Last year’s summer league in Las Vegas set records for attendance, viewership and online traffic across the NBA’s social and digital platforms.

 