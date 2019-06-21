Rockets unveil new uniforms for next season

Joe Dumars got a bad wrap as the GM of the Detroit Pistons. He certainly made some mistakes at the end (hello Darko Milicic) but he also built a roster that went to six straight Eastern Conference Finals and won the title in 2004.

The Sacramento Kings — a young team with promise entering a few critical years in their development — are bringing Dumars in as an advisor to GM Vlade Divac. Sam Amick of The Athletic first reported the story, and Friday the Kings confirmed it.

“Joe and I played together in the league and is a legend in our sport,” Divac said in a statement. “As an experienced and talented basketball executive, I’m excited to have him serve as a special advisor and expert resource for our incredible front office team.”

“I’ve known Vlade for decades, and I’m thrilled to work with him and the Sacramento Kings at such an exciting time for the franchise,” Dumars said.

This has the potential to be a good thing — in the best front offices it’s not a dictatorship and more of a collaboration. The Warriors are famed for debating everything internally and letting everyone have a voice. The Clippers poached Jerry West from Golden State to be part of their brain trust that includes future GMs such as Michael Winger and Trent Redden, Doc Rivers, and Steve Ballmer encouraging the discussion. David Griffin got hired in New Orleans and instantly brought in people such as Trajan Langdon to build a smart front office. Those are just three examples of an NBA that is moving more toward a collaborative front office model.

Dumars knows the game and has an eye for talent. Adding his voice to Divac, assistant GM Peja Stojakovic, now coach Luke Walton and others has the potential to be a good thing. Plus, Dumars may be able to talk to owner Vivek Ranadive in a way others cannot (in Los Angeles, West can be the Ballmer whisperer).

The Kings won 39 games last season as De'Aaron Fox exploded on the scene, Marvin Bagley impressed as a rookie, Buddy Hield knocked down shots, and players like Harrison Barnes and Bogdan Bodanovic found a comfort level. The Kings found an identity in pace and became one of the most entertaining teams in the league.

But the next steps in development, and adding the right players to the mix, will be tricky. The Kings want to work out a long-term deal with Barnes (who just opted out as a free agent) and bring in some free agents that fit their mix. How to spend that money will be an interesting decision for the Kings.

Having another bright basketball mind in the mix to discuss it makes a lot of sense.