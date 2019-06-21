Kevin Durant: ‘I can’t be recruited’

Knicks owner Jim Dolan indicated he thought Kevin Durant would leave for New York. Warriors reportedly thought Kevin Durant would leave for New York. Durant might have thought he’d leave for New York.
But that was all before Durant ruptured his Achilles while trying to help Golden State win a title.
That’s a life-changing event that could affect Durant’s thinking in unknowable ways.
But as Durant approaches his high-stakes unrestricted free agency, it’s worth noting his outlook before the injury. That provides some important context.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
Some of Durant’s NBA peers who are interested in his next free-agent destination wondered if he’s happy in the Bay Area and plotted how to pitch their teams to the future Hall of Famer.
Durant, of course, learned of these inquiries.
“I can’t be recruited,” Durant told Yahoo Sports last week. “Write that.”
Durant seems particularly sensitive about being seen as swayed by outside opinion. When Draymond Green talked about calling Durant from the parking lot after Golden State lost Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, Durant vehemently denied it. That was an oddly public disconnect between the teammates. Their heated argument in November might even heighten Durant’s resistance to the notion Green knows best for Durant.
So, let this be a warning to the Knicks, Warriors, Nets, Kyrie Irving or anyone else that wants Durant. Durant wants to make this decision for himself. A hard sell could be a turnoff.
The Heat offered Tyler Johnson so much money in 2016 free agency, he puked.
Yeah, Johnson – since traded to the Suns – would like to stay on his current contract.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Johnson’s $19,245,370 salary was an expected burden for Phoenix. At least Johnson is a rotation-caliber player.
He can help next season with whatever the Suns are doing.
Zion Williamson went No. 1, as he should. The Pelicans got the guy who could turn that franchise around (and maybe save the NBA in New Orleans).
Ja Morant to the Grizzlies and R.J. Barrett to the Knicks at No.2 and 3 were expected and solid picks.
However, after that, in a flat 2019 NBA Draft, things got weird. Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura to the Wizards at No. 9 was a surprise, but not as big Cameron Johnson of North Carolina to the Suns at No. 11. And then there was Bol Bol, a fan favorite, falling all the way to the 44th pick (and being traded to Denver).
Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me to break down this draft, what it’s like picking in a flat draft like this, why the Cavaliers did well and so much more.
President Donald Trump disinvited the 2017 NBA-champion Warriors from the White House and didn’t bother to invite repeat-champion Golden State the following year.
Will the Raptors get invited?
There’s a mixed record of Canadian teams visiting the White House after winning in baseball or hockey. But the biggest factor is the divisive Trump.
Steven D’Souza of CBC:
Trump’s presidency, among many other things, is exhausting. I miss the simplicity of championship teams visiting the White House, the president glad-handing and team members enjoying the special access. I never cared for the photo-op of a politician trying to associate himself with himself with winners, and I didn’t mind any athletes not participating in the charade. But at least, if the president were going to show respect for these major-sport champions, he did it consistently. There wasn’t that pettiness from the highest office.
Really, Trump’s decision is transparent: If he believes the Raptors would come, he’ll invite them. If he believes they’ll reject the invitation, he won’t.
Just as Anthony Davis was forcing his way off the Pelicans, New Orleans landed the No. 1 pick in the draft with the best prospect since Davis.
Zion Williamson transforms the Pelicans. He raises their long-term ceiling exponentially. He makes them instantly relevant and maybe competitive. He injects energy into a small-market fan base that could have faded post-Davis.
Pelicans lead executive David Griffin, via Malika Andrews of ESPN:
“This is Jrue Holiday‘s team,” Griffin said. “Zion is going to be learning how to win at a really high level. At some point, if there is a time that the baton gets passed in terms of who is expected to carry us to win games, it will. That is not now.”
Griffin continued: “Let Zion be that kid. Don’t write this like he is here to save this franchise. He is not. He is here to join this family.”
This is nice spin by Griffin. It won’t work. But it’s nice spin.
Griffin wants to take pressure off the 18-year-old Williamson. There’s enough for Williamson to handle without facing massive expectations. Williamson also doesn’t seem to have the ego to resent Griffin’s framing.
Holiday – the longest-tenured Pelican and someone who should’ve been All-NBA – is a natural fit to take the spotlight. He’s a seasoned veteran who has handled far more significant difficulty than leading a team. Holiday might even relish the extra attention.
But everyone will still look to Williamson and his flashy highlights and massive upside. There’s no way around it.
Yet, Griffin’s approach lifts the burden even a little, he’ll surely think it’s worth it.