Former coach Dwane Casey says it was ‘exciting’ to see Raptors win title

Associated PressJun 21, 2019, 11:15 PM EDT
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Dwane Casey had nothing but positive things to say about the fact that his former team just won the NBA title.

Casey coached the Toronto Raptors for seven seasons but was fired last offseason – even though he’d just guided the Raptors to a team-record 59 wins and would eventually win coach of the year honors. Nick Nurse took over, and Toronto won its first championship this month.

“It was exciting. It was good to see,” said Casey, now the coach of the Detroit Pistons. “To see a guy like Kyle Lowry, kid like Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and those guys – Serge Ibaka, guys I coached – win. It was really thrilling, because I know that was a goal going in with that group, and to see them win it was great.”

Casey was at the Pistons’ practice facility Friday, when they introduced first-round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya. When asked about the Raptors, he also said he was happy for the fans in a city Casey grew to love during his time there.

“For that city to win a championship, it had to be thrilling for them,” Casey said.

 

Rockets unveil new uniforms for next season

Courtesy the Houston Rockets
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT
The Houston Rockets are going to look different next season.

Not just the roster — although what that is going to look like is anybody’s guess — but the uniforms. Houston unveiled three new looks for next season.

From the official press release:

The red “Icon” and white “Association” jerseys showcase significant changes including a new “Rockets” font, modernized side panels, and the inclusion of black as a core color. The new custom font moves away from the past gothic typeface for a clearer and more streamlined look…

The new “ketchup and mustard” colored “Classic” jersey celebrates 25 seasons since the Rockets went back-to-back after winning the 1994-95 NBA Championship. The colors and design of the uniform are the same as that historic season, but the jersey and shorts will be made with current performance material.

I love the vintage look from the ’90s.

I’m more curious who will be wearing those jerseys next season.

Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett scheduled to meet in Vegas Summer League opener

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 21, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Duke teammates Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett are slated to potentially make their NBA Summer League debuts against one another.

The NBA said Friday that Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans will face off against Barrett and the New York Knicks on July 5, the first day of the league’s annual summer showcase at UNLV. Williamson was the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s draft, and Barrett was selected No. 3 overall.

Another marquee matchup awaits Williamson on July 6, when the Pelicans take on the Washington Wizards and No. 9 selection Rui Hachimura – the first Japanese-born player to be taken in the first round of the NBA draft.

All 30 NBA teams will be participating in Las Vegas, along with the Chinese and Croatian national teams. China will play the Miami Heat on July 5, the Sacramento Kings on July 6, the Charlotte Hornets on July 8 and the Milwaukee Bucks on July 10. Croatia takes on the Detroit Pistons on July 5, the Brooklyn Nets on July 7, the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 9 and the Dallas Mavericks on July 10.

Every team is guaranteed five games, with eight teams making the playoffs. Quarterfinals are on July 13, semifinals on July 14 and the title game on July 15.

There are summer leagues again this year in Salt Lake City and Sacramento as well, both of those four-team events beginning July 1. No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies will take part in the Utah event before coming to Las Vegas.

Last year’s summer league in Las Vegas set records for attendance, viewership and online traffic across the NBA’s social and digital platforms.

 

Sacramento adds Joe Dumars as advisor go GM Vlade Divac

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT
Joe Dumars got a bad wrap as the GM of the Detroit Pistons. He certainly made some mistakes at the end (hello Darko Milicic) but he also built a roster that went to six straight Eastern Conference Finals and won the title in 2004.

The Sacramento Kings — a young team with promise entering a few critical years in their development — are bringing Dumars in as an advisor to GM Vlade Divac. Sam Amick of The Athletic first reported the story, and Friday the Kings confirmed it.

“Joe and I played together in the league and is a legend in our sport,” Divac said in a statement. “As an experienced and talented basketball executive, I’m excited to have him serve as a special advisor and expert resource for our incredible front office team.”

“I’ve known Vlade for decades, and I’m thrilled to work with him and the Sacramento Kings at such an exciting time for the franchise,” Dumars said.

This has the potential to be a good thing — in the best front offices it’s not a dictatorship and more of a collaboration. The Warriors are famed for debating everything internally and letting everyone have a voice. The Clippers poached Jerry West from Golden State to be part of their brain trust that includes future GMs such as Michael Winger and Trent Redden, Doc Rivers, and Steve Ballmer encouraging the discussion. David Griffin got hired in New Orleans and instantly brought in people such as Trajan Langdon to build a smart front office. Those are just three examples of an NBA that is moving more toward a collaborative front office model.

Dumars knows the game and has an eye for talent. Adding his voice to Divac, assistant GM Peja Stojakovic, now coach Luke Walton and others has the potential to be a good thing. Plus, Dumars may be able to talk to owner Vivek Ranadive in a way others cannot (in Los Angeles, West can be the Ballmer whisperer).

The Kings won 39 games last season as De'Aaron Fox exploded on the scene, Marvin Bagley impressed as a rookie, Buddy Hield knocked down shots, and players like Harrison Barnes and Bogdan Bodanovic found a comfort level. The Kings found an identity in pace and became one of the most entertaining teams in the league.

But the next steps in development, and adding the right players to the mix, will be tricky. The Kings want to work out a long-term deal with Barnes (who just opted out as a free agent) and bring in some free agents that fit their mix. How to spend that money will be an interesting decision for the Kings.

Having another bright basketball mind in the mix to discuss it makes a lot of sense.

Andre Iguodala on Warriors: “We’re going to have another run at it. It’s not over.”

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
Around the Western Conference (and the NBA), the reaction has been basically universal:

The West is wide open.

Golden State is not seen as a contender. Kevin Durant has a torn Achilles and likely misses most or all of next season, will not be quite the same when he returns, and when he does retake the court it may well not be wearing a Golden State “The City” uniform. Then there’s Klay Thompson, coming off a torn ACL, an injury that could sideline him all or most of next year (he’s a free agent, too, but he will re-sign with the Warriors according to sources — and his father).

Don’t tell Andre Iguodala that.

He will be back with the Warriors, and on ESPN’s “First Take” Friday said (hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area):

“But I’m confident in us. Klay will be back in February I hope. He’s a fast healer. We’re going to have another run at it. It’s not over.”

February would be eight months after Thompson’s torn ACL, and players have returned that quickly before (healing time depends upon the specifics of the tear and injury). However, that’s about two months before most players come back, some take even longer (Kristaps Porzingis), and the Warriors have a history of being cautious in bringing players back from injuries.

If Thompson is back for the playoffs, and the Warriors can add a little depth this offseason, they would absolutely still be a threat considering they still have Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The Warriors are not dead, but they are vulnerable now, and teams in the West are lining up. Utah made its move with the Mike Conley trade. Denver should be improved with Jamal Murray an Nikola Jokic. And Houston is still a force… if it stops shooting itself in the foot.

And then there’s the Lakers, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Iguodala also praised his former agent, Rob Pelinka, who is now the GM of the Lakers.

“I expected them to make a lot of moves,” Iguodala said… “Rob Pelinka, my old agent, I knew he would use that brain of his, that Michigan brain. And then, you got LeBron, he’s in the later stages of his career. He wants to win now.”

In the next few weeks, we’ll get a sense of where the Lakers stand, they still have a team to build out.

Just know the Warriors still plan to be in the mix, next season and beyond.