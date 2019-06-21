Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Andre Iguodala on Warriors: “We’re going to have another run at it. It’s not over.”

By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2019, 6:28 PM EDT
1 Comment

Around the Western Conference (and the NBA), the reaction has been basically universal:

The West is wide open.

Golden State is not seen as a contender. Kevin Durant has a torn Achilles and likely misses most or all of next season, will not be quite the same when he returns, and when he does retake the court it may well not be wearing a Golden State “The City” uniform. Then there’s Klay Thompson, coming off a torn ACL, an injury that could sideline him all or most of next year (he’s a free agent, too, but he will re-sign with the Warriors according to sources — and his father).

Don’t tell Andre Iguodala that.

He will be back with the Warriors, and on ESPN’s “First Take” Friday said (hat tip NBC Sports Bay Area):

“But I’m confident in us. Klay will be back in February I hope. He’s a fast healer. We’re going to have another run at it. It’s not over.”

February would be eight months after Thompson’s torn ACL, and players have returned that quickly before (healing time depends upon the specifics of the tear and injury). However, that’s about two months before most players come back, some take even longer (Kristaps Porzingis), and the Warriors have a history of being cautious in bringing players back from injuries.

If Thompson is back for the playoffs, and the Warriors can add a little depth this offseason, they would absolutely still be a threat considering they still have Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The Warriors are not dead, but they are vulnerable now, and teams in the West are lining up. Utah made its move with the Mike Conley trade. Denver should be improved with Jamal Murray an Nikola Jokic. And Houston is still a force… if it stops shooting itself in the foot.

And then there’s the Lakers, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Iguodala also praised his former agent, Rob Pelinka, who is now the GM of the Lakers.

“I expected them to make a lot of moves,” Iguodala said… “Rob Pelinka, my old agent, I knew he would use that brain of his, that Michigan brain. And then, you got LeBron, he’s in the later stages of his career. He wants to win now.”

In the next few weeks, we’ll get a sense of where the Lakers stand, they still have a team to build out.

Just know the Warriors still plan to be in the mix, next season and beyond.

Sacramento adds Joe Dumars as advisor go GM Vlade Divac

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Joe Dumars got a bad wrap as the GM of the Detroit Pistons. He certainly made some mistakes at the end (hello Darko Milicic) but he also built a roster that went to six straight Eastern Conference Finals and won the title in 2004.

The Sacramento Kings — a young team with promise entering a few critical years in their development — are bringing Dumars in as an advisor to GM Vlade Divac. Sam Amick of The Athletic first reported the story, and Friday the Kings confirmed it.

“Joe and I played together in the league and is a legend in our sport,” Divac said in a statement. “As an experienced and talented basketball executive, I’m excited to have him serve as a special advisor and expert resource for our incredible front office team.”

“I’ve known Vlade for decades, and I’m thrilled to work with him and the Sacramento Kings at such an exciting time for the franchise,” Dumars said.

This has the potential to be a good thing — in the best front offices it’s not a dictatorship and more of a collaboration. The Warriors are famed for debating everything internally and letting everyone have a voice. The Clippers poached Jerry West from Golden State to be part of their brain trust that includes future GMs such as Michael Winger and Trent Redden, Doc Rivers, and Steve Ballmer encouraging the discussion. David Griffin got hired in New Orleans and instantly brought in people such as Trajan Langdon to build a smart front office. Those are just three examples of an NBA that is moving more toward a collaborative front office model.

Dumars knows the game and has an eye for talent. Adding his voice to Divac, assistant GM Peja Stojakovic, now coach Luke Walton and others has the potential to be a good thing. Plus, Dumars may be able to talk to owner Vivek Ranadive in a way others cannot (in Los Angeles, West can be the Ballmer whisperer).

The Kings won 39 games last season as De'Aaron Fox exploded on the scene, Michael Beasley impressed as a rookie, Buddy Hield knocked down shots, and players like Harrison Barnes and Bogdan Bodanovic found a comfort level. The Kings found an identity in pace and became one of the most entertaining teams in the league.

But the next steps in development, and adding the right players to the mix, will be tricky. The Kings want to work out a long-term deal with Barnes (who just opted out as a free agent) and bring in some free agents that fit their mix. How to spend that money will be an interesting decision for the Kings.

Having another bright basketball mind in the mix to discuss it makes a lot of sense.

Report: Tyler Johnson opting in for $19,245,370 with Suns

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 21, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Heat offered Tyler Johnson so much money in 2016 free agency, he puked.

Yeah, Johnson – since traded to the Suns – would like to stay on his current contract.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Johnson’s $19,245,370 salary was an expected burden for Phoenix. At least Johnson is a rotation-caliber player.

He can help next season with whatever the Suns are doing.

Kevin Durant: ‘I can’t be recruited’

Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 21, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
2 Comments

Knicks owner Jim Dolan indicated he thought Kevin Durant would leave for New York. Warriors reportedly thought Kevin Durant would leave for New York. Durant might have thought he’d leave for New York.

But that was all before Durant ruptured his Achilles while trying to help Golden State win a title.

That’s a life-changing event that could affect Durant’s thinking in unknowable ways.

But as Durant approaches his high-stakes unrestricted free agency, it’s worth noting his outlook before the injury. That provides some important context.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Some of Durant’s NBA peers who are interested in his next free-agent destination wondered if he’s happy in the Bay Area and plotted how to pitch their teams to the future Hall of Famer.

Durant, of course, learned of these inquiries.

“I can’t be recruited,” Durant told Yahoo Sports last week. “Write that.”

Durant seems particularly sensitive about being seen as swayed by outside opinion. When Draymond Green talked about calling Durant from the parking lot after Golden State lost Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, Durant vehemently denied it. That was an oddly public disconnect between the teammates. Their heated argument in November might even heighten Durant’s resistance to the notion Green knows best for Durant.

So, let this be a warning to the Knicks, Warriors, Nets, Kyrie Irving or anyone else that wants Durant. Durant wants to make this decision for himself. A hard sell could be a turnoff.

PBT Podcast: NBA Draft breakdown, and why a flat draft is so hard to evaluate

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 21, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

Zion Williamson went No. 1, as he should. The Pelicans got the guy who could turn that franchise around (and maybe save the NBA in New Orleans).

Ja Morant to the Grizzlies and R.J. Barrett to the Knicks at No.2 and 3 were expected and solid picks.

However, after that, in a flat 2019 NBA Draft, things got weird. Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura to the Wizards at No. 9 was a surprise, but not as big Cameron Johnson of North Carolina to the Suns at No. 11. And then there was Bol Bol, a fan favorite, falling all the way to the 44th pick (and being traded to Denver).

Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me to break down this draft, what it’s like picking in a flat draft like this, why the Cavaliers did well and so much more.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.