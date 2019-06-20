Sounds like Cavaliers will draft Darius Garland No. 5 if they don’t trade pick

The top of the draft has become clear:
3. Knicks: R.J. Barrett
4. Hawks: De'Andre Hunter
What will the Cavaliers do at No. 5?
Marc Stein of The New York Times:
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Brian Windhorst of ESPN:
Those follow-up reports emerged quickly and from multiple reporters. The Cavaliers apparently want to make it very clear they’re open to trading the pick.
For good reason.
My highest-rated prospects available are both point guards: Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland and North Carolina’s Coby White. Cleveland already has Collin Sexton, last year’s lottery pick, at point guard.
I generally favor drafting the best prospect available then figuring it out. Sexton isn’t good enough to justify deviating from that.
But this situation demands the Cavs explore trading the pick – or Sexton. Cleveland shouldn’t just blindly walk into a conundrum.
Still, it seems if the Cavaliers don’t find a trade, they’ll make the smart move and draft Garland.