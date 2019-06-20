AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Sounds like Cavaliers will draft Darius Garland No. 5 if they don’t trade pick

By Dan FeldmanJun 20, 2019, 7:14 PM EDT
The top of the draft has become clear:

1. Pelicans: Zion Williamson

2. Grizzlies: Ja Morant

3. Knicks: R.J. Barrett

4. Hawks: De'Andre Hunter

What will the Cavaliers do at No. 5?

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Those follow-up reports emerged quickly and from multiple reporters. The Cavaliers apparently want to make it very clear they’re open to trading the pick.

For good reason.

My highest-rated prospects available are both point guards: Vanderbilt’s Darius Garland and North Carolina’s Coby White. Cleveland already has Collin Sexton, last year’s lottery pick, at point guard.

I generally favor drafting the best prospect available then figuring it out. Sexton isn’t good enough to justify deviating from that.

But this situation demands the Cavs explore trading the pick – or Sexton. Cleveland shouldn’t just blindly walk into a conundrum.

Still, it seems if the Cavaliers don’t find a trade, they’ll make the smart move and draft Garland.

2019 NBA Draft pick-by-pick tracker with analysis of selections, trades

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 20, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT
Buckle up, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.

The NBA Draft saw the trade of the No. 4 pick — twice — plus the No. 6 and 11 picks before the New Orleans Pelicans were even on the clock for the No. 1 pick. Listening to the buzz around the league, expect a lot more first-round trades, especially when we get into the 20s. It’s going to be a crazy night.

We will be on top of it all night long.

Here is a breakdown of every pick, every trade — complete with analysis of how that player fits (or doesn’t) with his new surroundings.

 
Pelicans small icon No. 1. New Orleans Pelicans:

Report: Minnesota trades up to No. 6 pick, sends Phoenix Dario Saric, No. 11 pick

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 20, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT
New Minnesota president Gersson Rosas has a reputation around the league: He’s aggressive. He learned in Houston to go hard after what he wants.

Rosas wanted to move up in this draft, and he found a partner, the Phoenix Suns. The Timberwolves will draft sixth after a trade with the Suns for the 11th pick and Dario Saric. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

This trade can work out for Minnesota, depending upon who they draft and develop.

Who will the Timberwolves pick at six? Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, and R.J. Barrett will be off the board for sure. The Hawks, who just traded for the No. 4 pick, are expected to take De'Andre Hunter out of Virginia. Cleveland at No. 5 now is the breaking point of the draft but reports are they like Darius Garland out of Vanderbilt, unless they trade down from this spot. That makes Jarrett Culver the likely Timberwolves pick at six. Coby White, the North Carolina point guard, is another option.

For Phoenix, Saric can be a good fit at the four if they acquire a good ball-sharing point guard this summer.

Saric gives the Suns a sharpshooter to help space the floor. The Suns starting lineup now has Devin Booker, Kelly Oubre Jr., Saric, Deandre Ayton, and they are expected to chase a veteran point guard in free agency. That has some potential.

 

Report: Hawks trading up for Pelicans’ No. 4 pick to get De’Andre Hunter

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 20, 2019, 6:34 PM EDT
As soon as they got control of the No. 4 pick from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade, the Pelicans have been looking into flipping it.

New Orleans found a taker in the Hawks, who want Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This is excellent value for the Pelicans.

I’m not enthused about the No. 4 pick in this draft – especially for New Orleans. My top prospect available, Vanderbilt point guard Darius Garland, would be somewhat redundant with Jrue Holiday and Lonzo Ball. Reaching for another position would be even worse.

Instead of facing that dilemma, the Pelicans get a nice set of assets and additional flexibility.

The No. 8 pick could yield a player similar to whomever New Orleans would have taken No. 4. The No. 17 pick could could come just before this draft thins too much. That Cavaliers pick is top-10 protected next year then converts into two second-rounders.

By clearing Solomon Hill‘s burdensome $12,758,781 salary, the Pelicans project to open $29 million in cap space. There are plenty of exciting possibilities for spending that.

New Orleans – which landed the No. 1 pick in the lottery and got a haul for Davis – is having such a good offseason. The future looks bright with Zion Williamson and a restocked cupboard.

The Hawks clearly believe in Hunter. I’m not as high on him, but I like his fit in Atlanta between Trae Young and John Collins. Hunter will complement scoring guard Kevin Huerter as a defensive-minded combo forward. This strikes me as an overpay, but at least the young Hawks should mesh well.

This puts pressure on Cleveland, which picks No. 5. My next two prospects available before a tier drop: Garland and North Carolina point guard Coby White. The Cavs drafted point guard Collin Sexton in last year’s lottery. Will they take another point guard, look to another position or also trade out of their pick?

Report: Suns trading T.J. Warren, No. 32 pick to Pacers

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 20, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT
Most rotation Pacers will hit free agency this summer.

That’s why Suns forward T.J. Warren was a logical target. The combo forward can provide insurance for Indiana losing Bojan Bogdanovic or Thaddeus Young.

Getting an extra second-round pick doesn’t hurt, either.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Suns now project to have about $21 million in cap space. They could use that then exceed the cap to re-sign Kelly Oubre.

Or they renounce Oubre and open about $29 million in cap space. But in that scenario, they could no longer exceed the cap to re-sign Oubre.

There’s plenty of pressure now on Phoenix to optimize that cap room.

Warren (three years, $35.25 million remaining) might be overpaid. But he’s a good scorer who has refined his offensive game, becoming a solid 3-point shooter and reducing bad shots. He also avoids turnovers (in part because he doesn’t distribute much, but still). Defense is a weak spot, but Pacers center Myles Turner can erase mistakes in front of him.

This is a nice addition by Indiana with the second-round pick incoming.

The Pacers must open space to to acquire Warren. So, it seems highly unlikely all of impending free agents Bogdanovic, Young, Darren Collison and Cory Joseph will return. Indiana might even know one of those forwards is heading out, adding impetus for the trade.

But this is just good value for the Pacers, anyway.