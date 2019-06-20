Report: Suns trading T.J. Warren, No. 32 pick to Pacers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Most rotation Pacers will hit free agency this summer.

That’s why Suns forward T.J. Warren was a logical target. The combo forward can provide insurance for Indiana losing Bojan Bogdanovic or Thaddeus Young.

Getting an extra second-round pick doesn’t hurt, either.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Indiana has traded for Phoenix’s TJ Warren, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

Suns will send the No. 32 pick to Pacers too, source tells ESPN. Pacers are taking Warren into salary cap space. https://t.co/NN0gxs4e8L — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

The Suns now project to have about $21 million in cap space. They could use that then exceed the cap to re-sign Kelly Oubre.

Or they renounce Oubre and open about $29 million in cap space. But in that scenario, they could no longer exceed the cap to re-sign Oubre.

There’s plenty of pressure now on Phoenix to optimize that cap room.

Warren (three years, $35.25 million remaining) might be overpaid. But he’s a good scorer who has refined his offensive game, becoming a solid 3-point shooter and reducing bad shots. He also avoids turnovers (in part because he doesn’t distribute much, but still). Defense is a weak spot, but Pacers center Myles Turner can erase mistakes in front of him.

This is a nice addition by Indiana with the second-round pick incoming.

The Pacers must open space to to acquire Warren. So, it seems highly unlikely all of impending free agents Bogdanovic, Young, Darren Collison and Cory Joseph will return. Indiana might even know one of those forwards is heading out, adding impetus for the trade.

But this is just good value for the Pacers, anyway.