Report: Nets debating whether or not to sign Kyrie Irving without Kevin Durant

The Nets want to sign Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Brooklyn appears set to get Irving. Durant a much bigger unknown.
Brian Lewis of the New York Post:
The question is if they can’t land Durant, do they still want Irving?
It also has become an internal debate the Nets are having right now.
The Post has confirmed Brooklyn might have qualms about signing the enigmatic Irving if he isn’t bringing the injured Durant with him.
Irving brings chemistry concerns, to be sure. He’s mercurial, and his season with the Celtics raises legitimate questions about him leading a team.
But Irving is a major talent upgrade. To win at the highest levels, teams must assemble a lot of talent and hope for the best.
I’d also caution Brooklyn against assuming re-signing D'Angelo Russell would mean the team maintains its current culture. The Nets can’t freeze time. Situations change. People change. There’s no guarantee Russell on a lucrative contract and his teammates jell as well as contract-year Russell and his teammates did.
Keeping Russell might look like the safe route, but nothing is assured.
The other huge issue: Durant might not know where he’ll sign when Irving is ready to commit. The Nets could have to decide on Irving before knowing whether Durant will accompany him. At that point, would Brooklyn really spurn Irving and a chance at getting both stars? I can’t see that.
Really, with so much talk of Irving joining the Nets, I thought we’d already crossed that threshold.