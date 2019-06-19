Report: Hornets’ Michael Kidd-Gilchrist opting in for $13 million

The Hornets’ last hope for super-maxing out Kemba Walker and avoiding the luxury tax without trading or stretching anyone has been extinguished.
With Michael Kidd-Gilchrist‘s $13 million salary locked in for next season, Charlotte faces hard choices.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
If the Hornets re-sign Walker to the super-max, sign their draft picks (Nos. 12, 36 and 52) and add no other free agents, they’d project to be about $9 million over the tax line.
Would Walker take that large of a discount? That $9 million below the super-max would be for just next season. Over a five-year contract with max raises, he’d be leaving about $54 million on the table. And that’s all to maintain a lottery team that’s not really upgrading.
Would Michael Jordan pay the tax? He never has, and I doubt this mediocre team sways him.
The most likely outcome if Walker re-signs: Charlotte trades an undesirable contract – Kidd-Gilchrist’s, Nicolas Batum‘s, Marvin Williams‘, Cody Zeller‘s) – or stretches Bismack Biyombo. Trading those rotation players would probably require a sweetener. Stretching Biyombo would create a cap hit through 2022.
So, the Hornets get even more depleted in the long-term, maybe also the short-term.
That’s the cost of overpaying so many players – including Kidd-Gilchrist, who plays hard and defends well but hasn’t developed enough of an offensive game.