Getty Images

Would Patrick Beverley consider Bulls in free agency? “I’m from Chicago. I bleed Chicago.”

By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Last season, Patrick Beverley was the beating heart of the Clippers. There were better players (Lou Williams) and a budding star at his position (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), but Beverley was the motivator, the guy who didn’t take a night off and didn’t let his teammates either. He pushed the Clippers into the playoffs and then got under Kevin Durant‘s skin once there. A lot of people around the league noticed his leadership.

Now Beverley is a free agent.

The Clippers want to bring him back, but first they are going big game hunting (Kawhi Leonard or Kevin Durant, if not them don’t look for the Clippers to wait rather than just sign someone), and then it becomes a matter of money. Beverley will have options. Phoenix, a team desperate for a veteran point guard, is expected to be a suitor.

What about Chicago? A team with interesting young talent in need of a point guard. They could be a fit, and Beverley told K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune he would be up for it — and not just because of the basketball.

“I am Chicago. I’m from Chicago. I bleed Chicago. I really think I can help the city. I think I can save the city,” Beverley said. “I inspire already. And I’d be a great inspiration just walking around the city of Chicago, knowing I’m from there, knowing that someone made it out and you can go and do the same.

“I’m a Chicago kid. So of course I’m open to playing for the Chicago Bulls if that’s a team that’s interested in me. At the same time, any decision that is made, it’s never personal. It’s always business. I have to make the right decision for me and my family.”

Allow me to translate Beverley’s comments: “I am going where I get paid the most.” 

As he should. The Clippers may pay the most to keep him because they know how much he meant to that young team.

Report: Knicks exercising Allonzo Trier’s team option

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Knicks project to have enough cap space to sign Kevin Durant and another max player with fewer than 10 years of experience (like Kyrie Irving, Tobias Harris, Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton or Kawhi Leonard).

But it’s close. The salary cap won’t be set for another couple weeks. Every dollar could matter.

Even with that information deficit, New York is committing $3,551,100 next season to Allonzo Trier.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Maybe this signals that New York doesn’t prioritize ensuring the ability to sign Durant and another max free agent. Maybe the Knicks are sure the salary cap will land high enough, anyway. Maybe they believe they can trade Trier if necessary.

For an undrafted free agent, Trier had an impressive rookie year. But the risk in giving him a contract with a team option was always the early decision date. He’s now locked into this salary, one I’m not sure how many teams will find appealing. Trier gets buckets, but his all-around game is lacking.

One person who definitely appreciates Trier, though? Kevin Durant.

Report: Lakers interested in Jimmy Butler, who will opt out of 76ers contract

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
3 Comments

Jimmy Butler expects a max contract – which projects to carry a starting salary of about $33 million – wherever he goes.

So, he darn sure isn’t locking into his $19,841,627 player option.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Philadelphia 76ers forward Jimmy Butler intends to decline his player option — barring an unforeseen change of circumstances — yet the Sixers remain adamant about doing whatever it takes to retain the star, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The Los Angeles Lakers have genuine interest in acquiring Butler, sources said.

Like with Kyrie Irving, Butler signed his current deal before new national TV contracts sent the salary cap skyrocketing. That drives the opt out more than any statement on their current teams.

I can imagine only two circumstances that would cause Butler to opt in: He gets hurt in the next couple weeks or he wants to facilitate a trade to a capped-out team, a la Chris Paul to the Rockets. Both are unlikely.

If the 76ers are truly adamant about doing whatever it takes to keep Butler, they’ll offer him a fully guaranteed five-year max contract, which projects be worth about $190 million. And they might.

Butler looks like the Lakers’ most attainable star free agent. They, like other teams outside Philadelphia, can offer a four-year contract that projects to be worth $141 million.

Is Butler worth those huge deals? I love his game, but I’d be terrified paying him long-term considering his age and mileage. Still might do it, anyway, though. He’s that good.

Kawhi Leonard jokes about Kyle Lowry: ‘He don’t want me here no more’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

As DeMar DeRozan approached 2016 free agency, he told me he’d let Kyle Lowry determine where he signs. So, I asked Lowry whether he’d urge DeRozan to stay with the Raptors. Lowry said no, that he’d support his friend’s choice no matter what.

DeRozan re-signed, but Toronto eventually traded him for Kawhi Leonard. Lowry was bitter.

But in an awesome development – besides the Raptors’ championship, of course – Lowry and Leonard have developed their own strong relationship that includes similar banter.

Interviewing Leonard and Lowry together, Rachel Nichols of ESPN asked Lowry whether he’d recruit Leonard back to Toronto. Leonard interjected:

He don’t want me here no more.

Lowry:

I’ve never been a guy to pitch anything to anybody. He’s going to make the decision on himself, and I’m going to be happy for whatever decision he makes. Of course, I want him as my teammate. But he’s going to make a decision that’s best for him and his family, and I’m going to support him. I’m going to be happy for him. At the end of the day, he helped me get what I wanted to get.

The newfound friendship was especially on display before the interview, when Leonard arrived with his Finals MVP trophy.

Nichols:

What a cool gesture. And Leonard was right. Lowry was so important to that Game 6 clinching win.

This moment was a long time coming for Lowry. He clearly enjoyed it – and enjoyed sharing it with Leonard.

Jay Williams: Warriors misdiagnosed Kevin Durant, mishandled public statements

Claus Andersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
7 Comments

Charles Barkley and Jalen Rose led the charge criticizing the Warriors for playing Kevin Durant in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Another former NBA player’s assessment of Durant’s injury might carry even more weight.

Jay Williams does not speak for Durant. But Williams is close with Durant and hosts Durant’s web show. I’d listen closely to what he says.

Jay Williams on ESPN:

Ultimately, I think this falls on the Golden State Warriors. He got misdiagnosed. He got misdiagnosed. And I know for a fact that he was told that with a torn calf, a partial torn calf, that it unloaded the pressure on the Achilles, that there was no chance that the Achilles could be injured at all. And for that to happen in the first half of the ball game, I think just – I can’t even fathom that. Because watching it, I got ignited. I got pissed off. Because that’s what you came into the game thinking was going to happen.

Number two, from a public-relations perspective, I think the Warriors have handled this whole thing has been horrific. Their camp knew that they weren’t going to play until Game 5, Game 6. It was set from the beginning. The Warriors didn’t come out and say that. They said potentially even during the Portland series, “Hey, he could come back. Game 1, he could come back. Game 2, he could come back.” Joe Lacob is going on Stephen A. Smith’s show, Greenie, and saying, “He will be back.” I think all of that gives subliminal pressure to a player who we all know wants to compete at the highest level.

Now, if you really have his best interests at hand, if you really want this guy to be around the next four to five years, you say, “You’re not playing this game. We’re thinking long-term instead of short-term.” But when it seeps into your mind that you think he could leave, all of a sudden, “We have to get it right now.” And I don’t care what anybody says. That plays into your psyche a little bit, when you think this guy is going to leave and you want to make sure that you get a threepeat. Because for a team, it’s about winning right now if you’re not going to have that option next year.

Eventually, we’ll hear directly from Durant. I don’t know whether he blames Golden State as much as Williams does. But it is worth noting that someone close to Durant feels this way.

Durant was reportedly in agony about not helping his team earlier in the series. Meanwhile, teammates were reportedly frustrated he hadn’t returned. This was a tense situation.

If Golden State knew Durant wouldn’t play until Game 5 or 6, Williams is absolutely right. The Warriors made it worse by not giving a clearer timeline. The repeated hope of Durant returning followed by the repeated letdown of him not only created misery and pressure for everyone involved.

Did Golden State misdiagnose Durant? That’s hard to say without access to medical information. But even Steve Kerr said he was told the worst thing that could happen is an aggravation of the calf injury. It sure looks like the Warriors got this wrong.

Now, Durant can enter free agency this summer. Does he feel mistreated by Golden State and want to leave?

Durant’s injury carries massive ramifications, but we’re only just beginning to learn how they’ll manifest.