Whatever is next for the Golden State Warriors, it’s going to be very different

By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT
OAKLAND — It was more than 90 minutes after the NBA Finals had ended, after the Toronto Raptors had beaten the Golden State Warriors four times in six tries.

The fans had left. First, the dispirited Warriors fans who didn’t believe this is how the final game at Oracle Arena would end. Next, the Raptors fans, loud and celebrating like first-time champions should, taking their party out into the city. The stage where Adam Silver had handed Kawhi Leonard his latest Finals MVP trophy had been taken down and put away. The only people left in the building were media members, ushers taking one last look around the arena, and some champagne-drenched players.

Stephen Curry was there and joined his family and friends up in the seats behind one of the baskets for one last photo, some remembrances, one last chance to soak in Oracle Arena.

Because It’s never going to be the same for these Warriors.

Not just because of the new building that takes them out of Oakland and drops them in the heart of San Francisco.

Whatever the Warriors look like next season, it won’t be the same as the team they believed would win them an NBA championship this past season.

Next season may look a lot more like the lineup the Warriors had on the floor at the end of Game 6 — no Kevin Durant and no Klay Thompson, both recovering from injuries, and a group of inexperienced and/or inexpensive players around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

What the Warriors will look like in two years is anybody’s guess.

But it will not be the same.

Kevin Durant is a free agent this summer and all season long it has been assumed in league circles he was gone from the Bay Area. Maybe headed to New York, possibly to be a Clipper in Los Angeles, but he was going to bolt town. Now, however, with a torn Achilles that will sideline him most if not all of next season, did his mindset change? Will he want to sign a shorter contract and rehab with a franchise where he knows the staff, knows the trainers, knows the players and is comfortable? Or does he still want out? Durant himself, still trying to process the emotions of this career-changing injury, may not know the answer. That said, the buzz is that he still leaves.

If he leaves, the Warriors are still over the cap and can’t just replace him. Those new Warriors will look more like the 2015 edition, just older.

Klay Thompson is a free agent as well, and he also will likely miss all of next season recovering from a torn left ACL. While he will also have suitors from coast to coast, nobody around the NBA seriously thought Thompson was leaving as long as he got a max contract. He will still get that, and Thompson’s father Mychael said on Friday his son will stay in Golden State.

DeMarcus Cousins is a free agent and the most the Warriors can offer him under the terms of the CBA is $6.4 million. There’s a good chance another team will come in higher than that despite Cousins’ injury history (after said team strikes out with other free agents and gets a little desperate). Cousins will just have trouble getting the number of years he wants.

Kevon Looney free agent and while Steve Kerr called Looney a foundational part of their future, it will be very expensive to keep the young big man after his strong performance in these playoffs. Other teams are targeting him.

Shaun Livingston is mulling retirement. Andrew Bogut is headed back to Australia.

Draymond Green’s contract can be extended, although with the Warriors cap situation it is more likely he becomes a free agent in 2020 and re-signs with the team, an extension would be a paycut.

Around all that, the Warriors need to find a way to get younger, get more athletic, get role players who can eat up a lot of minutes and take some of the load off Curry, Green, Andre Iguodala and the rest.

It’s a lot on GM Bob Myers plate — and the price tag is high. Very high.

Golden State’s co-owner (or whatever term you wish) Joe Lacob has said he would offer both Thompson and Durant the max, and he was willing to pay the tax to keep the band together. That sounds good, but bring everyone back and this team’s combined payroll and luxury tax will push $350 million. An NBA record. Yes, the Warriors are in the black. Yes, their new Chase Center building (owned by Lacob and company) basically prints money. That’s still a massive tax bill, and how many billionaires do you know of happy to pay taxes?

And that tax bill is a team that might not make the playoffs next year and certainly will not be a title contender with Thompson and Durant out (if KD even stays).

That’s why there’s a lot of speculation around the league that if Durant stays the Warriors may try to trade Iguodala and even Green, just to save some money, both next season and down the line. Green will be up for a max in 2020 and do the Warriors want to give him five years and north of $195 million?

There are a lot of questions, ones we will learn the answers to in the coming weeks. The one thing we do know?

That doesn’t mean the Warriors should be counted out.

“But our DNA and who we are and the character that we have on this team, I wouldn’t bet against us being back on this stage next year and going forward,” Curry said.

“I think everybody thinks it’s kind of the end of us. But that’s just not smart,” Green said. “We’re not done yet. We lost this year. Clearly just wasn’t our year, but that’s how the cookie crumbles sometimes. But, yeah, I hear a lot of that noise, it’s the end of a run and all that jazz. I don’t see it happening though. We’ll be back.”

They may well be back in 2020.

But it’s going to be the same.

Jay Williams: Warriors misdiagnosed Kevin Durant, mishandled public statements

Claus Andersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
Charles Barkley and Jalen Rose led the charge criticizing the Warriors for playing Kevin Durant in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Another former NBA player’s assessment of Durant’s injury might carry even more weight.

Jay Williams does not speak for Durant. But Williams is close with Durant and hosts Durant’s web show. I’d listen closely to what he says.

Jay Williams on ESPN:

Ultimately, I think this falls on the Golden State Warriors. He got misdiagnosed. He got misdiagnosed. And I know for a fact that he was told that with a torn calf, a partial torn calf, that it unloaded the pressure on the Achilles, that there was no chance that the Achilles could be injured at all. And for that to happen in the first half of the ball game, I think just – I can’t even fathom that. Because watching it, I got ignited. I got pissed off. Because that’s what you came into the game thinking was going to happen.

Number two, from a public-relations perspective, I think the Warriors have handled this whole thing has been horrific. Their camp knew that they weren’t going to play until Game 5, Game 6. It was set from the beginning. The Warriors didn’t come out and say that. They said potentially even during the Portland series, “Hey, he could come back. Game 1, he could come back. Game 2, he could come back.” Joe Lacob is going on Stephen A. Smith’s show, Greenie, and saying, “He will be back.” I think all of that gives subliminal pressure to a player who we all know wants to compete at the highest level.

Now, if you really have his best interests at hand, if you really want this guy to be around the next four to five years, you say, “You’re not playing this game. We’re thinking long-term instead of short-term.” But when it seeps into your mind that you think he could leave, all of a sudden, “We have to get it right now.” And I don’t care what anybody says. That plays into your psyche a little bit, when you think this guy is going to leave and you want to make sure that you get a threepeat. Because for a team, it’s about winning right now if you’re not going to have that option next year.

Eventually, we’ll hear directly from Durant. I don’t know whether he blames Golden State as much as Williams does. But it is worth noting that someone close to Durant feels this way.

Durant was reportedly in agony about not helping his team earlier in the series. Meanwhile, teammates were reportedly frustrated he hadn’t returned. This was a tense situation.

If Golden State knew Durant wouldn’t play until Game 5 or 6, Williams is absolutely right. The Warriors made it worse by not giving a clearer timeline. The repeated hope of Durant returning followed by the repeated letdown of him not only created misery and pressure for everyone involved.

Did Golden State misdiagnose Durant? That’s hard to say without access to medical information. But even Steve Kerr said he was told the worst thing that could happen is an aggravation of the calf injury. It sure looks like the Warriors got this wrong.

Now, Durant can enter free agency this summer. Does he feel mistreated by Golden State and want to leave?

Durant’s injury carries massive ramifications, but we’re only just beginning to learn how they’ll manifest.

PBT Podcast: Breaking down NBA Finals; future for Warriors, Raptors

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT
Toronto earned this NBA championship. There are no asterisks.

The Raptors were the better team in these NBA Finals, and Kawhi Leonard was the best player on the court. He earned his MVP.

However, this was still a Finals filled with more “what ifs” than any in recent memory. Because Kevin Durant played just 12 minutes the entire series. Because Klay Thompson went down with a torn ACL in Game 6. Because the Warriors looked not only physically exhausted but also emotionally as well, and the crowd on the final nights in Oracle Arena could not lift them up.

Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me to break down these Finals and get into what is next for both teams. Does Kawhi Leonard stay with the Raptors? What about Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson with the Warriors? The future of both teams have a lot of question marks despite just making it to the NBA Finals.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Report: Kyrie Irving prepared to sign with Nets

AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 1:27 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving signing with the Nets has been the hot rumor for the last week.

Now, even more reporting supports it.

Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

According to a source with ties to Roc Nation, the organization expected to become Irving’s new representative, the All-Star point guard is prepared to sign with the Brooklyn Nets when he becomes a free agent next month. A separate league source told the Herald that his team (not the Celtics) has received the same information and is operating under the belief that Irving wants to join the Nets.

Brooklyn has built a strong culture. The mercurial Irving threatens to undermine it.

He also brings an insane amount of talent.

If the Nets want to progress past being a scrappy underdog, they need to add talent and try their best to preserve the quality environment. It’s risky. It’s also the correct next step.

With Irving appearing ticketed to Brooklyn, attention turns to rest of the Nets’ cap room. They opened double-max cap space for a reason. Will Kevin Durant follow? A different co-star, like Tobias Harris or Jimmy Butler? Will Brooklyn re-sign D'Angelo Russell? Divvy the money between multiple lesser players?

Another big question: Will Irving’s apparent commitment help or hurt the Nets lure other free agents?

Everything you didn’t think you wanted to know about Patrick McCaw’s third straight title

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 11:56 AM EDT
1 Comment

Eight months ago, Patrick McCaw flummoxed the defending-champion Warriors as he refused to re-sign and took his restricted free agency into the season.

Last night, McCaw celebrated the Raptors winning the title over Golden State.

McCaw took a winding road to Toronto. He got drafted in the 2016 second round by the Warriors then won two straight titles with them. When his contract expired last year, he did everything he could to leave Golden State. McCaw eventually signed an offer sheet with the Cavaliers, had the Warriors not match, got waived, signed with the Raptors, waited through an NBA investigation then stuck in Toronto the rest of the season.

McCaw didn’t exactly get revenge on Golden State. He played just 48 minutes in the playoffs, including only 12 minutes in the Finals.

But the ring still fits.

McCaw became the fist player to individually threepeat since the Shaq-Kobe Lakers.

Not bad for someone who has spent just three years in the NBA.

McCaw is just the ninth player in NBA history to win a title his first three seasons. The record is eight straight years by K.C. Jones (followed by other 1960s Celtics Tom Sanders, John Havlicek and Gene Guarilia). The last player to hit three straight was Devean George on the 2000-2002 Lakers.

Here are the players who began their careers with the longest championship streaks:

image

McCaw is the only the only player on that leaderboard who earned those titles with multiple teams. That puts him on another select list, along with teammate Chris Boucher.

The only players to win consecutive titles with different teams:

  • Patrick McCaw: 2018 Golden State Warriors, 2019 Toronto Raptors
  • Chris Boucher: 2018 Golden State Warriors, 2019 Toronto Raptors
  • Steve Kerr: 1998 Chicago Bulls, 1999 San Antonio Spurs
  • Pep Saul: 1951 Rochester Royals, 1952 Minneapolis Lakers
  • Mike Bloom: 1948 Baltimore Bullets, 1949 Minneapolis Lakers
  • Johnny Jorgensen: 1948 Baltimore Bullets, 1949 Minneapolis Lakers
  • Jerry Rullo: 1947 Philadelphia Warriors, 1948 Baltimore Bullets

Only McCaw, Steve Kerr and Pep Saul have won three straight championships while changing teams during the streak. Both Kerr (1996-1998 Chicago Bulls, 1999 San Antonio Spurs) and Saul (1951 Rochester Royals, 1952-1954 Minneapolis Lakers) actually did it as part of an individual four-peat.

Maybe someone should sign McCaw more quickly this summer.