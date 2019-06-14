What were the Warriors thinking on Stephen Curry’s final shot?

By Dane DelgadoJun 14, 2019, 1:20 AM EDT
If I told you that Stephen Curry was going to get the final shot to stave off elimination in an NBA Finals game, nobody would bat an eye. But on Thursday night as the Golden State Warriors took on the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, many were left scratching their heads about the play called for Curry that would have saved their season.

With 9.6 seconds to go and the Warriors down by just one point, Golden State had a sideline out-of-bounds play drawn up. It began with a series of crosses between Draymond Green, Quinn Cook, and Curry.

Initially it appeared that Cook might be open on the near corner. Nobody would put it past Kerr to call a play with an option for a role player: remember it was the Warriors coach who famously said that only fans want star players to take the final shot because “people are idiots”.

But in classic Warriors fashion, the play was more devious than that. Andre Iguodala‘s inbound pass went to the far side of the floor — nearly out of play — to Green, who was being fronted by Pascal Siakam. As the pass came in, Curry rounded a screen at the top of the arc by DeMarcus Cousins.

The pass across the court, although it looked wild, was purposeful. Much like the Golden State offense itself, the travel of the ball was implemented as a way to draw the eyes of off-ball defenders away from what was really happening. As the pass went to Green, Serge Ibaka naturally started to float that direction and ball watch. As he did so, he turned his back on the most dangerous shooter in NBA history.

That’s exactly what the Warriors wanted.

With Fred VanVleet still fighting over Cousins’ screen, and Ibaka’s attention locked onto Green, the space Golden State wanted was created. Ibaka was a step too far into the lane to recover tightly on Curry. Miraculously, the Warriors guard was open on the far side, right next to Green and ready for a pass.

Of course, the result of the play was a clanked shot for Curry and a scuffle for the ball that wound up with Green calling a timeout the Warriors didn’t have. A cluster of officiating took the gas out of the initial Raptors celebration, but the result was the first-ever Finals win for Toronto.

Some may still argue that it was a poor shot for Golden State. Fine. The Warriors created the space they needed, and if there is a guy you want taking that shot, Curry has to be one of the top choices.

There were a lot of factors that led to Golden State losing this game, and the final shot was not the most important one. Injuries, depth, and defensive prowess are probably higher up the list for Kerr.

Meanwhile, Curry is going to want to have that one back. No doubt this Golden State team will be jonesing for another chance at an NBA Finals appearance next year.

Report: Klay Thompson tears ACL

By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 2:12 AM EDT
The Warriors already had enough players bolstering their legacies by playing through injury in these NBA Finals – a terrible price to pay. Kevin Durant already did it. Klay Thompson already did it.

Now, Thompson has done it again.

Thompson was “Game 6 Klay” at his finest Thursday. He scored 30 points on 12 shots and played smothering defense. At +5, he was the only Golden State starter with a positive plus-minus.

But he left the Warriors’ season-ending Game 6 loss in the third quarter – though not before attempting two free throws, allowing him to remain eligible for a return to the game. It was immediately clear those free throws (both made, of course) were darn impressive.

They should be even more appreciated now.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Chris Ballard:

Durant will reportedly miss next season in its entirety. Thompson will miss a bulk of the season. We still don’t know the lasting damage to Kevon Looney, who played through a broken collarbone.

By the way, all three are headed toward free agency this summer.

It’s tough enough to lose in the Finals. The Warriors are in tatters.

One devastating injury after another have Golden State’s training staff and entire management facing scrutiny. Do they take the necessary precautions to prevent injuries? Do they rush back players too quickly from injuries? There should be serious introspection this offseason.

It might be too late, not only for this year – but maybe next year. Even if Thompson and Durant re-sign, a potential championship contender will be at a major talent loss for a while. Maybe the Warriors can get a disabled-player exception or two (projected to be worth about $9 million each and granted if an NBA-appointed doctor rules the player is “substantially more likely than not” to remain out through June 15, 2020). But signing replacements could be quite costly considering the luxury-tax ramifications, as everyone under contract counts.

On the other hand, after all the players put themselves through this postseason, doesn’t Golden State ownership owe them spending whatever possible to win next year?

Kawhi Leonard is back where he belongs, as Finals MVP

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2019, 1:49 AM EDT
OAKLAND — Kawhi Leonard is back where he wanted to be.

Where he belongs.

On the basketball court, yes — and there were people inside and outside the league who questioned if he ever would really get back out there in a meaningful way after missing most of last season with a quadriceps tendon injury.

More than just being on the court, Leonard was all the way back, looking like the best player in the world. He was back on the court in the NBA’s biggest stage, the NBA Finals, and when it was all over he was holding the Finals MVP trophy. Again. He was drinking champagne again.

It was redemption.

“Last year, a lot of people were doubting me,” Leonard said in a night where he let his guard down (relatively). “They thought I was either faking an injury or didn’t want to play for a team. That was disappointing to me that that was out in the media, because I love the game of basketball. Like I always say, if we’re not playing this game, if we’re hurt, I mean you’re down.

“So me just going through that, and I just knew that I would have to make myself happy and no one else. And I have to trust myself. And whatever, it doesn’t matter what anybody has to say about me. I know who I am as a person, I know how I feel, and always just trust yourself.”

Leonard and his team clashed with the Spurs a year ago about treatment for the injury, leading to a breakdown of trust and, eventually, Leonard forcing his way out of the San Antonio. He gave the Spurs a list of destinations, and the Toronto Raptors were not on it. Raptors GM Masai Ujiri rolled the dice anyway, traded Toronto’s best and most beloved player to land Leonard, and bet this roster could get over the playoff hump previous Raptors teams could not.

That started hinged on Leonard buying in, which he did from Day 1.

“We all know where my destinations were. But obviously like I said, when I was there on my opening day meeting that I was focused on the now, and I wanted to make history here and that’s all I did, “Leonard said, still drenched in champagne. “I just, I’m still playing basketball no matter what jersey I have on. And the guys here have been making runs in the playoffs before I came, so I know they were a talented team. And I just came in with the right mindset, let’s go out and win ball games.

“I texted Kyle [Lowry] probably a day later — or the day that I got traded and told him I said let’s go out and do something special. I know your best friend left, I know you’re mad, but let’s make this thing work out. And we are here today.”

For Leonard, his return was about the process, but that process became about patience — not rushing back before he was ready, before he could be the player who could hoist up a Finals MVP trophy again.

“Last summer was tough. I was still rehabbing and just trusted the process, really, with myself. I told myself I would be back,” Leonard said. “I wasn’t going to come back until I could be the player I am today. I wanted to come back in the same shape and form without coming out playing five games and then re-injuring something. I wanted to be able to play the season — or what did I this year. I wasn’t able to play 82, but I’m happy that I got to the 60 games.

“Just being able to win this championship this year is just something special for me because you know how the last year everybody was looking at me, and I stayed true to myself, and I had a great support system. And once I got here to Toronto they understood everything and kept moving from there.”

Moving all the way to the stage where Adam Silver hands out the hardware for the NBA’s best.

Exactly where he belongs.

Raptors get validation

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 12:52 AM EDT
Of course, the Raptors had to wait.

The final second of Game 6 of the NBA Finals took nearly seven minutes. This was never going to be easy for Toronto.

But when the game finally ended – 114-110 with the Raptors as NBA champions – it was oh so satisfying.

Toronto was built boldly then played boldly, upsetting the heavily favored Warriors and gaining validation.

Masai Ujiri upended a successful team in pursuit of something better. Don’t let the payoff totally obscure the risk. Disrupting the best era in franchise history for an injured star was always a real gamble.

Validated.

Kawhi Leonard requested a trade from the Spurs, who are widely viewed as the NBA’s model organization. He couldn’t control where they sent him. He just knew he’d be better off elsewhere. Now, Leonard joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Bucks and Lakers) and LeBron James (Heat and Cavaliers) as the only players to win Finals MVP with multiple teams.

Validated.

Kyle Lowry and Marc Gasol have thrown everything into becoming the best players and teammates they could be. But they still toiled for years – Lowry in Toronto, Gasol in Memphis –  trying to get over the hump with team success. Now, Lowry (13th season) and Gasol (11th season) join a short list of multi-time All-Stars who waited so long to win their first title but got it while still starting.*

Validated.

*Jason Kidd (2011 Mavericks, 17th season), Dirk Nowitzki (2011 Mavericks, 13th season), Shawn Marion (2011 Mavericks, 12th season), Kevin Garnett (2008 Celtics, 13th season), Ray Allen (2008 Celtics, 12th season), Michael Finley (2007 Spurs, 12th season), Glen Rice (2000 Lakers, 11th season), Clyde Drexler (1995 Rockets, 12th season), Jerry West (1972 Lakers, 12th season), Oscar Robertson (1971 Bucks, 11th season)

Pascal Siakam took to basketball just eight years ago, committing to the sport to honor his late father. He rose from Basketball Without Borders in Africa to New Mexico State to an NBA bench role to likely winning Most Improved Player this season. On the biggest stage, he put his stamp on this series.

Validated.

Serge Ibaka cares about his standing within the league. Don’t get him started on how many times he has been snubbed for a defensive award. But he accepted a reserve role this season and just focused on doing his job well. He still still found multiple times to come up big in the Finals.

Validated.

As an undrafted free agent, Fred VanVleet chose a team with three point guards – Lowry, Cory Joseph and Delon Wright – with guaranteed salaries. Most teams kept only three points guards at that time. VanVleet believed in himself and gradually earned a role in Toronto. He hit so many big shots in this series and scored 22 in the Game 6 clincher.

Validated.

Nick Nurse coached at one basketball outpost after another. He shuffled between Great Britain, Belgium, small college, U.S. minor leagues. It wasn’t always a glamorous life. Eventually, he got his shot coaching the Raptors and pushed so many right buttons in the Finals.

Validated.

Twenty-four years ago, the NBA put two expansion franchises in Canada. The Grizzlies left Vancouver just six years later for Memphis. The Raptors remained in Toronto. They remained through losing seasons. They remained as star after star left. They remained as the team got just good enough to get heartbroken annually in the playoffs.

They remained for this.

Validation.

Fred VanVleet’s Game 6 encapsulates depth of Raptors in NBA Finals

Getty
By Dane DelgadoJun 14, 2019, 12:37 AM EDT
Fred VanVleet outscored Stephen Curry in the closing game of an NBA Finals series. Let that sink in for a moment.

Curry, the face of the Golden State Warriors franchise and an internationally renowned 2-time MVP was out-dueled by an undrafted guard from Wichita State. This is a man who went on a tear in Game 4 after getting almost no sleep the night before thanks to the birth of his son. He was unpredictable, but resilient. VanVleet was exactly what Toronto needed.

VanVleet scored 22 points, going 5-of-11 from 3-point range on Thursday night as the Toronto Raptors beat the Warriors in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. VanVleet stepped up when Toronto needed him most, hitting clutch buckets including a 26-foot step back 3-pointer with 3:46 to go and the game tied, 101-101.

The Raptors never trailed again after that bucket, and VanVleet’s shot was an encapsulation example of why Toronto was able to stop the Warriors dynasty in its tracks. In each game in this series, it was the effort of lesser publicized players in — addition to Kawhi Leonard — that helped them beat Curry and his band of All-Stars. It was the perfect ending to a fairy tale season for Toronto.

A month ago, the Raptors were down by a margin of 2-0 to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Leonard was the only player performing up to the task, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and his No. 1-seeded Bucks looked like they were headed to the NBA Finals to take on the Warriors.

But Nick Nurse got the rest of his team in shape, and the supporting cast in Ontario finally started firing on all cylinders. Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Pascal Siakam, and VanVleet all started having big games. Just about everyone worked themselves out of their funk save for Danny Green.

These Finals were more than about one player. It was about Leonard being the Finals MVP, yes. But the Raptors adapted to Golden State’s defensive plan by finding a way for a new player to contribute more than his value on paper each and every night.

In Game 1 it was Siakam going for 32 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

In Game 3 it was about Green finally coming alive, scoring 18 points, all on 3-pointers.

In Game 5 it was about Serge Ibaka scoring 20 points in 22 minutes, going 9-of-12 from the field.

In this way, VanVleet’s performance on Thursday night fits perfectly into the story of the NBA Finals for the Raptors.

Leonard solidified himself as one of the best players on the planet, and perhaps reframed how we feel about his debacle with the San Antonio Spurs last season. But with VanVleet coming out hot and shooting well from beyond the arc — really from a Game 3 on — he added detail and texture to the narrative of one of the most interesting championship runs in recent NBA memory.

On Thursday, it took a team in the truest sense to beat a superteam, and that’s exactly what happened. The Toronto Raptors are your 2019 NBA Champions thanks in no small part to Fred VanVleet.