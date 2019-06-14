Getty Images

Rumor: If Clippers can’t land Durant or Leonard they will remain patient

By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
There are tiers of free agents this summer, and teams with money to spend usually follow a pattern: Aim high at the top tier, if they strike out then move on to the next tier, and on down the list until they get their man.

This year the top tier is clear: Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, and Klay Thompson.

The Los Angeles Clippers are in the mix for two of those (Thompson isn’t going anywhere, he will re-sign with Golden State). Both Durant and Leonard have been linked to the Clippers, but the NBA Finals may change the situation for both, Durant because of his torn Achilles (nobody is exactly sure how that will impact him, and the Knicks have long been the favorite if he leaves anyway) and Leonard because he won and may choose to stay on a short deal with Toronto.

If the Clippers strike out with that top tier, they are not moving on to the next group (Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, etc.). They will just wait it out and build slowly reports Jovan Buha at The Athletic.

So what happens if the Clippers strike out and don’t nab Durant, Leonard or Davis?

The Clippers will remain patient and diligent with their roster-building, carrying out their original 2018 plan to acquire assets and develop their young core over multiple seasons. The Clippers don’t feel pressure to ramp up their aggression on the trade market if they don’t sign a star free agent, league sources told The Athletic.

The Clippers like their young core — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Landry Shammet, Montrezl Harrell — and combine that with Lou Williams and Danilo Gallinari (if he can stay healthy again) and you have a Clipper team back in the playoff mix in the West. The Clippers will live with that and be patient with their young core, waiting for a true No. 1 option, rather than settle for a player they have questions or doubts about.

Which is smart. No half measures.

At least for now. Eventually, the pressure will mount to do more, but in the short term the Clippers can afford to be patient.

Nick Nurse’s nomadic coaching path takes him to an NBA title

Associated PressJun 14, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Whenever Toronto coach Nick Nurse needed inspiration this season, he merely needed to look at his office wall.

Hanging there is a big photo, a finish-line shot of the 2015 Travers Stakes at historic Saratoga Race Course. There are two horses in the frame; one is Triple Crown winner and overwhelming favorite American Pharoah, the other is Keen Ice – who wasn’t getting much attention from bettors and had never won on such a big stage.

Keen Ice ran a perfect race that day, and knocked off the champion.

“I just really like the picture,” Nurse said.

Yes, and there’s symmetry now. His Raptors ran a perfect race – and knocked off the two-time NBA champions.

Nurse, a 51-year-old basketball journeyman who has been a coach for 13 different teams in four countries over the last 30 years, is now the coach of the best team in the world. Unknown no more and someone who never will be anonymous again, Nurse guided the Raptors to their first NBA championship in a six-game defeat of the Golden State Warriors.

“I think you can’t do very good work if you don’t love what you’re doing,” Nurse said after the Raptors dethroned the Warriors on Thursday night. “I just, I don’t know, I never really got discouraged. I didn’t really care at the level I was coaching at, I was just trying to learn and get better. That’s it.”

Clearly, he learned. And he got better.

Toronto defeated Orlando, Philadelphia, Milwaukee and Golden State in these playoffs. That means Nurse, 0-0 as an NBA coach before this season, got his team past ones coached by Steve Clifford, Brett Brown, Mike Budenholzer and Steve Kerr. That foursome is about the toughest draw a first-year coach in the league could get in his maiden postseason voyage.

“He’s one of the hardest-working coaches I’ve seen,” Raptors assistant Jamaal Magloire said during Toronto’s victory celebration after the title-clinching win. “When it comes to this team’s success, he deserves every bit of it.”

Nurse played at Northern Iowa, started his coaching career there as an assistant and wound up becoming a head coach at Grand View University when he was just 23. He coached in Belgium and Britain. He won a pair of British Basketball League titles as a coach, in Birmingham in 1996 and London in 2000, then got a couple titles in what is now called the G League.

The second G League crown got him noticed. He was at Rio Grande Valley, guided them to a title in 2013 and that’s when the Raptors called and wanted to talk to him about offense. They ended up hiring him as an assistant.

“I remember the day well,” Nurse said. “Good day.”

And there’s some symmetry to it as well. Nurse’s last G League team at Rio Grande Valley won the title series over Santa Cruz – ironically, the Warriors’ affiliate.

“Oh, man, I’m happy for him,” Raptors guard Danny Green said.

Nurse is quirky, in a way that shows he’s secure doing his own thing.

He often arrived for pregame media sessions wearing a black Nike cap bearing his initials. He carries his guitar on road trips. He will be remembered for throwing a box-and-one defense at Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the NBA Finals, a scheme that probably had never been previously used by anyone in the title series.

He has paid his dues.

The G League, the BBL, the United States Basketball League, the Belgian League, NCAA Division I basketball, NAIA basketball, and now the NBA. Nurse has done the laundry. He’s done the driving. He did some of those jobs for almost no money at all, maybe a couple hundred dollars or so a week.

And now he’s the ninth coach to win a title in his first NBA season. Coaching nomads everywhere have a new hero now.

“I would hope it inspires some people that are in those situations to keep working,” Nurse said. “I always say that all those jobs meant the world to me at the time, right, winning with Birmingham in `96, winning with Rio Grande Valley, whatever year that was. And those games and jobs meant the world to me.”

His world is much different now.

For someone who has never chased attention, it’ll be unavoidable when the Raptors defend their NBA title next season.

“Nick has been unbelievable,” Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said. “He’s kind of been the captain of the ship, and he’s weathered the storms, and he’s kept us even-keeled, and he’s made some unusual adjustments and experimented with things. And some things worked and some things didn’t, but he was trying. He tried everything and you’ve got to give that guy a lot of credit in his first year to win a NBA championship.”

 

Would Patrick Beverley consider Bulls in free agency? “I’m from Chicago. I bleed Chicago.”

By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
Last season, Patrick Beverley was the beating heart of the Clippers. There were better players (Lou Williams) and a budding star at his position (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), but Beverley was the motivator, the guy who didn’t take a night off and didn’t let his teammates either. He pushed the Clippers into the playoffs and then got under Kevin Durant‘s skin once there. A lot of people around the league noticed his leadership.

Now Beverley is a free agent.

The Clippers want to bring him back, but first they are going big game hunting (Kawhi Leonard or Kevin Durant, if not them don’t look for the Clippers to wait rather than just sign someone), and then it becomes a matter of money. Beverley will have options. Phoenix, a team desperate for a veteran point guard, is expected to be a suitor.

What about Chicago? A team with interesting young talent in need of a point guard. They could be a fit, and Beverley told K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune he would be up for it — and not just because of the basketball.

“I am Chicago. I’m from Chicago. I bleed Chicago. I really think I can help the city. I think I can save the city,” Beverley said. “I inspire already. And I’d be a great inspiration just walking around the city of Chicago, knowing I’m from there, knowing that someone made it out and you can go and do the same.

“I’m a Chicago kid. So of course I’m open to playing for the Chicago Bulls if that’s a team that’s interested in me. At the same time, any decision that is made, it’s never personal. It’s always business. I have to make the right decision for me and my family.”

Allow me to translate Beverley’s comments: “I am going where I get paid the most.” 

As he should. The Clippers may pay the most to keep him because they know how much he meant to that young team.

Report: Knicks exercising Allonzo Trier’s team option

By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT
The Knicks project to have enough cap space to sign Kevin Durant and another max player with fewer than 10 years of experience (like Kyrie Irving, Tobias Harris, Jimmy Butler, Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton or Kawhi Leonard).

But it’s close. The salary cap won’t be set for another couple weeks. Every dollar could matter.

Even with that information deficit, New York is committing $3,551,100 next season to Allonzo Trier.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Maybe this signals that New York doesn’t prioritize ensuring the ability to sign Durant and another max free agent. Maybe the Knicks are sure the salary cap will land high enough, anyway. Maybe they believe they can trade Trier if necessary.

For an undrafted free agent, Trier had an impressive rookie year. But the risk in giving him a contract with a team option was always the early decision date. He’s now locked into this salary, one I’m not sure how many teams will find appealing. Trier gets buckets, but his all-around game is lacking.

One person who definitely appreciates Trier, though? Kevin Durant.

Report: Lakers interested in Jimmy Butler, who will opt out of 76ers contract

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler expects a max contract – which projects to carry a starting salary of about $33 million – wherever he goes.

So, he darn sure isn’t locking into his $19,841,627 player option.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Philadelphia 76ers forward Jimmy Butler intends to decline his player option — barring an unforeseen change of circumstances — yet the Sixers remain adamant about doing whatever it takes to retain the star, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The Los Angeles Lakers have genuine interest in acquiring Butler, sources said.

Like with Kyrie Irving, Butler signed his current deal before new national TV contracts sent the salary cap skyrocketing. That drives the opt out more than any statement on their current teams.

I can imagine only two circumstances that would cause Butler to opt in: He gets hurt in the next couple weeks or he wants to facilitate a trade to a capped-out team, a la Chris Paul to the Rockets. Both are unlikely.

If the 76ers are truly adamant about doing whatever it takes to keep Butler, they’ll offer him a fully guaranteed five-year max contract, which projects be worth about $190 million. And they might.

Butler looks like the Lakers’ most attainable star free agent. They, like other teams outside Philadelphia, can offer a four-year contract that projects to be worth $141 million.

Is Butler worth those huge deals? I love his game, but I’d be terrified paying him long-term considering his age and mileage. Still might do it, anyway, though. He’s that good.