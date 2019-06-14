Report: Kyrie Irving prepared to sign with Nets

Kyrie Irving signing with the Nets has been the hot rumor for the last week.
Now, even more reporting supports it.
Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:
According to a source with ties to Roc Nation, the organization expected to become Irving’s new representative, the All-Star point guard is prepared to sign with the Brooklyn Nets when he becomes a free agent next month. A separate league source told the Herald that his team (not the Celtics) has received the same information and is operating under the belief that Irving wants to join the Nets.
Brooklyn has built a strong culture. The mercurial Irving threatens to undermine it.
He also brings an insane amount of talent.
If the Nets want to progress past being a scrappy underdog, they need to add talent and try their best to preserve the quality environment. It’s risky. It’s also the correct next step.
With Irving appearing ticketed to Brooklyn, attention turns to rest of the Nets’ cap room. They opened double-max cap space for a reason. Will Kevin Durant follow? A different co-star, like Tobias Harris or Jimmy Butler? Will Brooklyn re-sign D'Angelo Russell? Divvy the money between multiple lesser players?
Another big question: Will Irving’s apparent commitment help or hurt the Nets lure other free agents?