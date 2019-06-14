Report: Klay Thompson tears ACL

The Warriors already had enough players bolstering their legacies by playing through injury in these NBA Finals – a terrible price to pay. Kevin Durant already did it. Klay Thompson already did it.
Now, Thompson has done it again.
Thompson was “Game 6 Klay” at his finest Thursday. He scored 30 points on 12 shots and played smothering defense. At +5, he was the only Golden State starter with a positive plus-minus.
But he left the Warriors’ season-ending Game 6 loss in the third quarter – though not before attempting two free throws, allowing him to remain eligible for a return to the game. It was immediately clear those free throws (both made, of course) were darn impressive.
They should be even more appreciated now.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Chris Ballard:
Durant will reportedly miss next season in its entirety. Thompson will miss a bulk of the season. We still don’t know the lasting damage to Kevon Looney, who played through a broken collarbone.
By the way, all three are headed toward free agency this summer.
It’s tough enough to lose in the Finals. The Warriors are in tatters.
One devastating injury after another have Golden State’s training staff and entire management facing scrutiny. Do they take the necessary precautions to prevent injuries? Do they rush back players too quickly from injuries? There should be serious introspection this offseason.
It might be too late, not only for this year – but maybe next year. Even if Thompson and Durant re-sign, a potential championship contender will be at a major talent loss for a while. Maybe the Warriors can get a disabled-player exception or two (projected to be worth about $9 million each and granted if an NBA-appointed doctor rules the player is “substantially more likely than not” to remain out through June 15, 2020). But signing replacements could be quite costly considering the luxury-tax ramifications, as everyone under contract counts.
On the other hand, after all the players put themselves through this postseason, doesn’t Golden State ownership owe them spending whatever possible to win next year?