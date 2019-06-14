Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Raptors president Masai Ujiri accused of hitting sheriff’s deputy in face (video)

Jun 14, 2019
After his team won the 2019 NBA championship by beating the Warriors in Oakland last night, Raptors president Masai Ujiri headed toward the court to celebrate.

That’s when he allegedly ran into a sheriff’s deputy who stopped him because he lacked proper credentials.

Kristofer Noceda of NBC Bay Area:

A sheriff’s deputy was allegedly pushed and struck in the face by a Toronto Raptors executive who was trying to make his way to the court after Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena Thursday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies are calling the incident a misdemeanor battery on an officer and they, along with the Oakland Police Department, are investigating the matter.

 

Jun 14, 2019
Eight months ago, Patrick McCaw flummoxed the defending-champion Warriors as he refused to re-sign and took his restricted free agency into the season.

Last night, McCaw celebrated the Raptors winning the title over Golden State.

McCaw took a winding road to Toronto. He got drafted in the 2016 second round by the Warriors then won two straight titles with them. When his contract expired last year, he did everything he could to leave Golden State. McCaw eventually signed an offer sheet with the Cavaliers, had the Warriors not match, got waived, signed with the Raptors, waited through an NBA investigation then stuck in Toronto the rest of the season.

McCaw didn’t exactly get revenge on Golden State. He played just 48 minutes in the playoffs, including only 12 minutes in the Finals.

But the ring still fits.

McCaw became the fist player to individually threepeat since the Shaq-Kobe Lakers.

Not bad for someone who has spent just three years in the NBA.

McCaw is just the ninth player in NBA history to win a title his first three seasons. The record is eight straight years by K.C. Jones (followed by other 1960s Celtics Tom Sanders, John Havlicek and Gene Guarilia). The last player to hit three straight was Devean George on the 2000-2002 Lakers.

Here are the players who began their careers with the longest championship streaks:

McCaw is the only the only player on that leaderboard who earned those titles with multiple teams. That puts him on another select list, along with teammate Chris Boucher.

The only players to win consecutive titles with different teams:

  • Patrick McCaw: 2018 Golden State Warriors, 2019 Toronto Raptors
  • Chris Boucher: 2018 Golden State Warriors, 2019 Toronto Raptors
  • Steve Kerr: 1998 Chicago Bulls, 1999 San Antonio Spurs
  • Pep Saul: 1951 Rochester Royals, 1952 Minneapolis Lakers
  • Mike Bloom: 1948 Baltimore Bullets, 1949 Minneapolis Lakers
  • Johnny Jorgensen: 1948 Baltimore Bullets, 1949 Minneapolis Lakers
  • Jerry Rullo: 1947 Philadelphia Warriors, 1948 Baltimore Bullets

Only McCaw, Steve Kerr and Pep Saul have won three straight championships while changing teams during the streak. Both Kerr (1996-1998 Chicago Bulls, 1999 San Antonio Spurs) and Saul (1951 Rochester Royals, 1952-1954 Minneapolis Lakers) actually did it as part of an individual four-peat.

Maybe someone should sign McCaw more quickly this summer.

Watch Raptors celebrate 2019 NBA championship (video)

Jun 14, 2019
The Raptors’ title earned them validation.

For their hard work.

For their sacrifice.

For their excellent play.

They maintained such steely resolve throughout the playoffs until an incredible joy burst through after Game 6 of the NBA Finals last night.

On the court:

And in the locker room:

My favorite moment was Kawhi Leonard – often panned as robotic, but back where he belonged last night – cutting loose:

Warriors confirm Klay Thompson tears ACL

Jun 14, 2019
The Warriors already had enough players bolstering their legacies by playing through injury in these NBA Finals – a terrible price to pay. Kevin Durant already did it. Klay Thompson already did it.

Now, Thompson has done it again.

Thompson was “Game 6 Klay” at his finest Thursday. He scored 30 points on 12 shots and played smothering defense. At +5, he was the only Golden State starter with a positive plus-minus.

But he left the Warriors’ season-ending Game 6 loss in the third quarter – though not before attempting two free throws, allowing him to remain eligible for a return to the game. It was immediately clear those free throws (both made, of course) were darn impressive.

They should be even more appreciated now.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Warriors later confirmed that report:

Chris Ballard:

Durant will reportedly miss next season in its entirety. Thompson will miss a bulk of the season. We still don’t know the lasting damage to Kevon Looney, who played through a broken collarbone.

By the way, all three are headed toward free agency this summer.

It’s tough enough to lose in the Finals. The Warriors are in tatters.

One devastating injury after another have Golden State’s training staff and entire management facing scrutiny. Do they take the necessary precautions to prevent injuries? Do they rush back players too quickly from injuries? There should be serious introspection this offseason.

It might be too late, not only for this year – but maybe next year. Even if Thompson and Durant re-sign, a potential championship contender will be at a major talent loss for a while. Maybe the Warriors can get a disabled-player exception or two (projected to be worth about $9 million each and granted if an NBA-appointed doctor rules the player is “substantially more likely than not” to remain out through June 15, 2020). But signing replacements could be quite costly considering the luxury-tax ramifications, as everyone under contract counts.

On the other hand, after all the players put themselves through this postseason, doesn’t Golden State ownership owe them spending whatever possible to win next year?

Kawhi Leonard is back where he belongs, as Finals MVP

Jun 14, 2019
OAKLAND — Kawhi Leonard is back where he wanted to be.

Where he belongs.

On the basketball court, yes — and there were people inside and outside the league who questioned if he ever would really get back out there in a meaningful way after missing most of last season with a quadriceps tendon injury.

More than just being on the court, Leonard was all the way back, looking like the best player in the world. He was back on the court in the NBA’s biggest stage, the NBA Finals, and when it was all over he was holding the Finals MVP trophy. Again. He was drinking champagne again.

It was redemption.

“Last year, a lot of people were doubting me,” Leonard said in a night where he let his guard down (relatively). “They thought I was either faking an injury or didn’t want to play for a team. That was disappointing to me that that was out in the media, because I love the game of basketball. Like I always say, if we’re not playing this game, if we’re hurt, I mean you’re down.

“So me just going through that, and I just knew that I would have to make myself happy and no one else. And I have to trust myself. And whatever, it doesn’t matter what anybody has to say about me. I know who I am as a person, I know how I feel, and always just trust yourself.”

Leonard and his team clashed with the Spurs a year ago about treatment for the injury, leading to a breakdown of trust and, eventually, Leonard forcing his way out of the San Antonio. He gave the Spurs a list of destinations, and the Toronto Raptors were not on it. Raptors GM Masai Ujiri rolled the dice anyway, traded Toronto’s best and most beloved player to land Leonard, and bet this roster could get over the playoff hump previous Raptors teams could not.

That bet hinged on Leonard buying in, which he did from Day 1.

“We all know where my destinations were. But obviously like I said, when I was there on my opening day meeting that I was focused on the now, and I wanted to make history here and that’s all I did, “Leonard said, still drenched in champagne. “I just, I’m still playing basketball no matter what jersey I have on. And the guys here have been making runs in the playoffs before I came, so I know they were a talented team. And I just came in with the right mindset, let’s go out and win ball games.

“I texted Kyle [Lowry] probably a day later — or the day that I got traded and told him I said let’s go out and do something special. I know your best friend left, I know you’re mad, but let’s make this thing work out. And we are here today.”

For Leonard, his return was about the process, but that process became about patience — not rushing back before he was ready, before he could be the player who could hoist up a Finals MVP trophy again.

“Last summer was tough. I was still rehabbing and just trusted the process, really, with myself. I told myself I would be back,” Leonard said. “I wasn’t going to come back until I could be the player I am today. I wanted to come back in the same shape and form without coming out playing five games and then re-injuring something. I wanted to be able to play the season — or what did I this year. I wasn’t able to play 82, but I’m happy that I got to the 60 games.

“Just being able to win this championship this year is just something special for me because you know how the last year everybody was looking at me, and I stayed true to myself, and I had a great support system. And once I got here to Toronto they understood everything and kept moving from there.”

Moving all the way to the stage where Adam Silver hands out the hardware for the NBA’s best.

Exactly where he belongs.