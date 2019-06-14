PBT Podcast: Breaking down the NBA Finals, where Warriors, Raptors go from here

Toronto earned this NBA championship. There are no asterisks.

The Raptors were the better team in these NBA Finals, and Kawhi Leonard was the best player on the court. He earned his MVP.

However, this was still a Finals filled with more “what ifs” than any in recent memory. Because Kevin Durant played just 12 minutes the entire series. Because Klay Thompson went down with a torn ACL in Game 6. Because the Warriors looked not only physically exhausted but also emotionally as well, and the crowd on the final nights in Oracle Arena could not lift them up.

Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me to break down these Finals and get into what is next for both teams. Does Kawhi Leonard stay with the Raptors? What about Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson with the Warriors? The future of both teams have a lot of question marks despite just making it to the NBA Finals.

