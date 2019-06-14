Kawhi Leonard jokes about Kyle Lowry: ‘He don’t want me here no more’ (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

As DeMar DeRozan approached 2016 free agency, he told me he’d let Kyle Lowry determine where he signs. So, I asked Lowry whether he’d urge DeRozan to stay with the Raptors. Lowry said no, that he’d support his friend’s choice no matter what.

DeRozan re-signed, but Toronto eventually traded him for Kawhi Leonard. Lowry was bitter.

But in an awesome development – besides the Raptors’ championship, of course – Lowry and Leonard have developed their own strong relationship that includes similar banter.

Interviewing Leonard and Lowry together, Rachel Nichols of ESPN asked Lowry whether he’d recruit Leonard back to Toronto. Leonard interjected:

He don’t want me here no more.

Lowry:

I’ve never been a guy to pitch anything to anybody. He’s going to make the decision on himself, and I’m going to be happy for whatever decision he makes. Of course, I want him as my teammate. But he’s going to make a decision that’s best for him and his family, and I’m going to support him. I’m going to be happy for him. At the end of the day, he helped me get what I wanted to get.

The newfound friendship was especially on display before the interview, when Leonard arrived with his Finals MVP trophy.

Nichols:

What a cool gesture. And Leonard was right. Lowry was so important to that Game 6 clinching win.

This moment was a long time coming for Lowry. He clearly enjoyed it – and enjoyed sharing it with Leonard.

Report: Lakers interested in Jimmy Butler, who will opt out of 76ers contract

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jimmy Butler expects a max contract – which projects to carry a starting salary of about $33 million – wherever he goes.

So, he darn sure isn’t locking into his $19,841,627 player option.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Philadelphia 76ers forward Jimmy Butler intends to decline his player option — barring an unforeseen change of circumstances — yet the Sixers remain adamant about doing whatever it takes to retain the star, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The Los Angeles Lakers have genuine interest in acquiring Butler, sources said.

Like with Kyrie Irving, Butler signed his current deal before new national TV contracts sent the salary cap skyrocketing. That drives the opt out more than any statement on their current teams.

I can imagine only two circumstances that would cause Butler to opt in: He gets hurt in the next couple weeks or he wants to facilitate a trade to a capped-out team, a la Chris Paul to the Rockets. Both are unlikely.

If the 76ers are truly adamant about doing whatever it takes to keep Butler, they’ll offer him a fully guaranteed five-year max contract, which projects be worth about $190 million. And they might.

Butler looks like the Lakers’ most attainable star free agent. They, like other teams outside Philadelphia, can offer a four-year contract that projects to be worth $141 million.

Is Butler worth those huge deals? I love his game, but I’d be terrified paying him long-term considering his age and mileage. Still might do it, anyway, though. He’s that good.

Jay Williams: Warriors misdiagnosed Kevin Durant, mishandled public statements

Claus Andersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT
6 Comments

Charles Barkley and Jalen Rose led the charge criticizing the Warriors for playing Kevin Durant in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

Another former NBA player’s assessment of Durant’s injury might carry even more weight.

Jay Williams does not speak for Durant. But Williams is close with Durant and hosts Durant’s web show. I’d listen closely to what he says.

Jay Williams on ESPN:

Ultimately, I think this falls on the Golden State Warriors. He got misdiagnosed. He got misdiagnosed. And I know for a fact that he was told that with a torn calf, a partial torn calf, that it unloaded the pressure on the Achilles, that there was no chance that the Achilles could be injured at all. And for that to happen in the first half of the ball game, I think just – I can’t even fathom that. Because watching it, I got ignited. I got pissed off. Because that’s what you came into the game thinking was going to happen.

Number two, from a public-relations perspective, I think the Warriors have handled this whole thing has been horrific. Their camp knew that they weren’t going to play until Game 5, Game 6. It was set from the beginning. The Warriors didn’t come out and say that. They said potentially even during the Portland series, “Hey, he could come back. Game 1, he could come back. Game 2, he could come back.” Joe Lacob is going on Stephen A. Smith’s show, Greenie, and saying, “He will be back.” I think all of that gives subliminal pressure to a player who we all know wants to compete at the highest level.

Now, if you really have his best interests at hand, if you really want this guy to be around the next four to five years, you say, “You’re not playing this game. We’re thinking long-term instead of short-term.” But when it seeps into your mind that you think he could leave, all of a sudden, “We have to get it right now.” And I don’t care what anybody says. That plays into your psyche a little bit, when you think this guy is going to leave and you want to make sure that you get a threepeat. Because for a team, it’s about winning right now if you’re not going to have that option next year.

Eventually, we’ll hear directly from Durant. I don’t know whether he blames Golden State as much as Williams does. But it is worth noting that someone close to Durant feels this way.

Durant was reportedly in agony about not helping his team earlier in the series. Meanwhile, teammates were reportedly frustrated he hadn’t returned. This was a tense situation.

If Golden State knew Durant wouldn’t play until Game 5 or 6, Williams is absolutely right. The Warriors made it worse by not giving a clearer timeline. The repeated hope of Durant returning followed by the repeated letdown of him not only created misery and pressure for everyone involved.

Did Golden State misdiagnose Durant? That’s hard to say without access to medical information. But even Steve Kerr said he was told the worst thing that could happen is an aggravation of the calf injury. It sure looks like the Warriors got this wrong.

Now, Durant can enter free agency this summer. Does he feel mistreated by Golden State and want to leave?

Durant’s injury carries massive ramifications, but we’re only just beginning to learn how they’ll manifest.

Whatever is next for the Golden State Warriors, it’s going to be very different

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT
9 Comments

OAKLAND — It was more than 90 minutes after the NBA Finals had ended, after the Toronto Raptors had beaten the Golden State Warriors four times in six tries.

The fans had left. First, the dispirited Warriors fans who didn’t believe this is how the final game at Oracle Arena would end. Next, the Raptors fans, loud and celebrating like first-time champions should, taking their party out into the city. The stage where Adam Silver had handed Kawhi Leonard his latest Finals MVP trophy had been taken down and put away. The only people left in the building were media members, ushers taking one last look around the arena, and some champagne-drenched players.

Stephen Curry was there and joined his family and friends up in the seats behind one of the baskets for one last photo, some remembrances, one last chance to soak in Oracle Arena.

Because It’s never going to be the same for these Warriors.

Not just because of the new building that takes them out of Oakland and drops them in the heart of San Francisco.

Whatever the Warriors look like next season, it won’t be the same as the team they believed would win them an NBA championship this past season.

Next season may look a lot more like the lineup the Warriors had on the floor at the end of Game 6 — no Kevin Durant and no Klay Thompson, both recovering from injuries, and a group of inexperienced and/or inexpensive players around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

What the Warriors will look like in two years is anybody’s guess.

But it will not be the same.

Kevin Durant is a free agent this summer and all season long it has been assumed in league circles he was gone from the Bay Area. Maybe headed to New York, possibly to be a Clipper in Los Angeles, but he was going to bolt town. Now, however, with a torn Achilles that will sideline him most if not all of next season, did his mindset change? Will he want to sign a shorter contract and rehab with a franchise where he knows the staff, knows the trainers, knows the players and is comfortable? Or does he still want out? Durant himself, still trying to process the emotions of this career-changing injury, may not know the answer. That said, the buzz is that he still leaves.

If he leaves, the Warriors are still over the cap and can’t just replace him. Those new Warriors will look more like the 2015 edition, just older.

Klay Thompson is a free agent as well, and he also will likely miss all of next season recovering from a torn left ACL. While he will also have suitors from coast to coast, nobody around the NBA seriously thought Thompson was leaving as long as he got a max contract. He will still get that, and Thompson’s father Mychael said on Friday his son will stay in Golden State.

DeMarcus Cousins is a free agent and the most the Warriors can offer him under the terms of the CBA is $6.4 million. There’s a good chance another team will come in higher than that despite Cousins’ injury history (after said team strikes out with other free agents and gets a little desperate). Cousins will just have trouble getting the number of years he wants.

Kevon Looney free agent and while Steve Kerr called Looney a foundational part of their future, it will be very expensive to keep the young big man after his strong performance in these playoffs. Other teams are targeting him.

Shaun Livingston is mulling retirement. Andrew Bogut is headed back to Australia.

Draymond Green’s contract can be extended, although with the Warriors cap situation it is more likely he becomes a free agent in 2020 and re-signs with the team, an extension would be a paycut.

Around all that, the Warriors need to find a way to get younger, get more athletic, get role players who can eat up a lot of minutes and take some of the load off Curry, Green, Andre Iguodala and the rest.

It’s a lot on GM Bob Myers plate — and the price tag is high. Very high.

Golden State’s co-owner (or whatever term you wish) Joe Lacob has said he would offer both Thompson and Durant the max, and he was willing to pay the tax to keep the band together. That sounds good, but bring everyone back and this team’s combined payroll and luxury tax will push $350 million. An NBA record. Yes, the Warriors are in the black. Yes, their new Chase Center building (owned by Lacob and company) basically prints money. That’s still a massive tax bill, and how many billionaires do you know of happy to pay taxes?

And that tax bill is a team that might not make the playoffs next year and certainly will not be a title contender with Thompson and Durant out (if KD even stays).

That’s why there’s a lot of speculation around the league that if Durant stays the Warriors may try to trade Iguodala and even Green, just to save some money, both next season and down the line. Green will be up for a max in 2020 and do the Warriors want to give him five years and north of $195 million?

There are a lot of questions, ones we will learn the answers to in the coming weeks. The one thing we do know?

That doesn’t mean the Warriors should be counted out.

“But our DNA and who we are and the character that we have on this team, I wouldn’t bet against us being back on this stage next year and going forward,” Curry said.

“I think everybody thinks it’s kind of the end of us. But that’s just not smart,” Green said. “We’re not done yet. We lost this year. Clearly just wasn’t our year, but that’s how the cookie crumbles sometimes. But, yeah, I hear a lot of that noise, it’s the end of a run and all that jazz. I don’t see it happening though. We’ll be back.”

They may well be back in 2020.

But it’s going to be the same.

PBT Podcast: Breaking down NBA Finals; future for Warriors, Raptors

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Toronto earned this NBA championship. There are no asterisks.

The Raptors were the better team in these NBA Finals, and Kawhi Leonard was the best player on the court. He earned his MVP.

However, this was still a Finals filled with more “what ifs” than any in recent memory. Because Kevin Durant played just 12 minutes the entire series. Because Klay Thompson went down with a torn ACL in Game 6. Because the Warriors looked not only physically exhausted but also emotionally as well, and the crowd on the final nights in Oracle Arena could not lift them up.

Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me to break down these Finals and get into what is next for both teams. Does Kawhi Leonard stay with the Raptors? What about Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson with the Warriors? The future of both teams have a lot of question marks despite just making it to the NBA Finals.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.