Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Report: Kevin Durant to miss entire 2019-20 season

By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
5 Comments

Kevin Durant underwent surgery on his ruptured Achilles, an injury with an average recovery time of about nine months.

But it sounds as if Durant’s injury is more severe.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Durant’s free agency has been complicated by a ruptured right Achilles tendon that will keep him out of the entire 2019-20 season.

It’s still early in the process. I’m not as certain Durant will miss the entire season. Especially if his team next season advances deep in the playoffs, there’d be more time for him to recover and return.

But if that’s the prognosis right now, that adds even more heartache to this devastating situation.

Durant sacrificed so much for Golden State. His career will probably never be the same.

At least he’ll still have max offers in free agency this summer. Even if he wants a short deal, he’ll probably have better options than opting in.

If he re-signs with the Warriors, they’d get a disabled-player exception if an NBA-appointed doctor rules Durant is “substantially more likely than not” to remain out through June 15, 2020. It seems unlikely Durant would meet that standard, but the league is typically lenient with granting disabled-player exceptions. The exception – which would be worth the same amount as the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (projected to be about $9 million) – would come in quite handy for a team needing better depth.

If Durant signs elsewhere, his new team would not be eligible for a disabled-player exception, because he suffered the injury prior to joining the team.

Report: Nets, Clippers not getting anywhere with Pelicans on Anthony Davis trade

Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2019, 1:29 PM EDT
1 Comment

A recent Anthony Davis trade-talk update focused on the Lakers and Celtics.

A couple other prominent teams were omitted for a reason.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers are two teams with interest in Davis who haven’t been able to gather traction in conversations with New Orleans, league sources said.

Both the Nets and Clippers seemingly have good enough assets to make the Pelicans a compelling offer. Maybe those assets just don’t match what New Orleans wants. Maybe neither Brooklyn nor L.A. is willing to part with enough.

The Nets were reportedly very interested in trading for Davis. But they are also the leading contender to sign Kyrie Irving and could be in play for Kevin Durant. Perhaps, Brooklyn is more focused on that star pairing.

The Clippers’ longstanding pursuit of Kawhi Leonard looks shaky. But they still have other courses. They can remain competitive around Lou Williams, Danilo Gallinari and Montrezl Harrell while simultaneously rebuilding around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Landry Shamet and two first-round picks – including the Heat’s unprotected 2021 pick – acquired in the Tobias Harris trade.

Davis isn’t the end of the line for either team.

The Celtics are reportedly full steam ahead in trying to land Davis, maybe as part of a last-ditch effort to persuade Irving to stay. The Lakers have only a limited window to contend with LeBron James, and they also have the best assurances of Davis re-signing in 2020.

So, it’d be tough for Brooklyn and L.A. to keep up with those motivated teams. Apparently, the Nets and Lakers aren’t.

Report: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have discussed joining Knicks or Nets, both teams still interested

AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2019, 12:28 PM EDT
2 Comments

The hot rumor for months: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving teaming up with the Knicks. More recently, chatter emerged about the stars potentially considering the Nets.

Irving definitely appears interested in Brooklyn.

But there hasn’t been much concrete reporting about a Durant-Irving partnership and which teams the pair was actually considering. Durant’s injury and Irving’s agent change have unearthed more intel.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Irving had discussed the possibility of joining Kevin Durant as a free agent in either New York or Brooklyn, sources said

The Knicks and Nets are both still interested in signing Durant and Irving together, league sources said.

Both New York and Brooklyn made trades to open double-max cap space. The arms race is on.

Which team, if either, will Durant and Irving choose?

The big wrench in the works is Durant’s injury. This was a life-changing event. Even if the teams still want to sign him, there’s no telling how it affects his thinking. It could push him back to the Warriors. It could drive him away.

It could also make Irving think twice about tying his future to someone who has a long recovery ahead. Or it embolden Irving to play with and support a friend.

I don’t know how the players are reacting. I’m not sure the Knicks and Nets do, either.

But it seems the Durant-Irving partnership somewhere in New York was more than just speculation. We’ll see whether it actually comes to fruition.

2019 NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Bol Bol is going to get someone fired one way or another

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Rob DausterJun 13, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

Over the course of the next two weeks, as the 2019 NBA Draft draws closer and closer, we at Pro Basketball Talk will be taking deep dives into some of the best and most intriguing prospects that will be making their way to the NBA.

Today, we are looking at Bol Bol.

Previous draft profiles:

In theory, I get it.

Bol Bol is 7-foot-2. He has a 7-foot-8 wingspan. He is one of the very best big man shooters that we have ever seen, and when he is engaged and motivated and in the mood to play, he can be a dominant shot-blocking presence.

In the modern NBA, there is a ton of value in players that can protect the rim on one end of the floor and space the court at the other end. And Bol doesn’t just space the floor. He’s 7-foot-2 and gangly and can do things like this:

If you’re an NBA GM and you pass on the next Dirk Nowitzki, you’re going to find yourself in search of employment.

But when it comes to Bol, the truth is that there is no in-between with him on a basketball court. What he does well he does at an elite level. What he doesn’t do well is very hard to watch.

Let’s start with the part that, for my money, is the deal-breaker strictly as a basketball player: For someone that can be such a high-level rim protector when he wants to be, Bol is just a terrible defender. In an era where versatility and positionless basketball has become king, the saying you’ll hear in coaching circles is, “You are who you can guard.”

I have no idea who Bol is going to be able to guard at the next level. He was listed at 235 pounds by Oregon, but he checked in at just 208 pounds at the NBA combine. Combine that with his incredibly high hips and his total aversion to physical contact in the paint, and the idea of Bol trying to guard the likes of Boogie Cousins, Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka and any other five that I’ve watched play in an NBA game makes my head spin. He was abused by Iowa’s frontline, and frankly, this was the norm for Bol despite the fact that he averaged 2.7 blocks on the season:

He also has nowhere near the footspeed or lateral quickness to be able to defend anyone on the perimeter. The idea of asking him to switch a pick-and-roll and try to stay in front of any NBA guard will cost his coaching staff next season at least two hours of sleep every night before a game.

If it sounds like I’m killing him here, I am. As tantalizing as his talent is offensively, he is a long, long way from actually being able to stay on the floor during an NBA game.

And while I think that, in theory, it certainly is possible for him to be able to get to a point where he can be a really good pro, the other major red flag with Bol is that questions about just how much he actually likes basketball have surrounded him since early in his high school career. He needs to live in the weight room for his first two or three seasons in the NBA. When he’s not in the weight room, he needs to be in the practice gym, learning how to play and where to be on the defensive side of the ball. Does he have the work ethic to actually improve the flaws in his game? And even if he does add the muscle and learn where he needs to be and when he needs to be there defensively, will it matter if he is afraid of physicality? If his conditioning was an issue playing just nine games at the college level, will he be able to handle the rigors of an 82-game season while carrying 250-260 pounds in an ideal world?

I think the answer to both of those questions is ‘no’.

Which leads me to the final red flag.

Bol missed the final two months of the season with a fractured navicular bone, which is a terrifying injury for any player, let alone a 7-foot-2 center that needs to add weight while getting in shape. Can he avoid reaggravating the injury when he has 50 more pounds on his frame? Can he do that while putting in the work that it will take to get into NBA shape with that extra weight?

And we’re asking all of this from a kid that already has work ethic concerns?

There’s a very real chance that Bol could end up being out of the league quicker than Anthony Bennett or Hasheem Thabeet. Drafting him early and getting absolutely nothing out of the pick is another way to find yourself filing for unemployment.

Like I said, I get the upside.

But if I am an NBA GM, I’m letting someone — anyone — else deal with that stress.

Durant. Oracle. Warriors have a lot to play for in Game 6, but is it enough?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
6 Comments

OAKLAND — “We do it for Kevin.”

That was Klay Thompson’s assessment of Golden State’s motivation after the two-time Finals MVP went down with a torn Achilles.

Thursday night also will be the final Warriors game inside Oracle Arena. Ever. After 47 years in the gritty, loud building in the heart of Oakland, the team will pack up and move to a glitzy, expensive new arena in the middle of San Francisco next season. Thursday night is a chance to exit Oracle and Oakland in style.

“This has been just an incredible environment in which to coach, and play back in the day,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Even when the Warriors weren’t any good, to come in here as a visitor and feel the energy in this building, you could tell that the fans loved the game. This was a basketball hotbed. And just the atmosphere out there, the energy, the noise, over the last five years with our team’s rise, combined with that organic energy that this place has always had, it’s just been an incredible experience to coach here.”

Throw in the fact that the Warriors still have their backs up against the wall, down 3-2 in these NBA Finals, and it’s obvious Golden State has a lot to play for.

This is the Warriors’ last stand in Oakland.

Will that be enough?

It’s going to take more than motivation for Golden State to force a Game 7.

The simple fact is the Toronto Raptors have been the better team in this series — including taking the two Finals games played at Oracle already. Toronto has won 14 of the 20 quarters played this series, the Warriors four (two were tied). One of those Warriors quarters was the first quarter of Game 5, when Durant was playing.

This will have to be another Splash Brothers’ game. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined to shoot 12-of-27 from three in Game 5 — including three makes from beyond the arc in the final three minutes to secure the win. The pair combined 57 points. It was a game that added to their legacy and fueled a Warriors team that shot 20-of-42 from deep.

The Splash Brothers will have to do it again, this time against a Raptors team that knows it needs to be better dialed in on defense.

“We don’t want to give up that many to those guys…” Raptors’ coach Nick Nurse said of Curry and Thompson’s 27 threes. “Still, we got to figure out a way to control those two. There’s transition. There are pin downs. They’re excellent at pushing off to create space. Their screens are long, wide and moving that they’re coming around a lot. So you got to work doubly, triply hard sometimes. You got to absorb contact at the start. You got to absorb contact coming off the screen. Sometimes you put two on the ball screens. There’s lots of stuff going on out there. But we do need to do better.”

Expect to see a lot of the Stephen Curry/Draymond Green pick-and-roll, because the Raptors (like pretty much the entire league) have not been able to slow that play down.

DeMarcus Cousins also is going to have to have another good game. Cousins had 14 points and six rebounds in Game 5, stepping up when Durant went down and providing an offensive spark. Cousins needs to score like that to balance things out because the Raptors are attacking him on defense — both Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry had success in the second half going right at Cousins off switches and picks.

How much Cousins plays depends on what Kevon Looney can give, Looney is questionable but likely will again try to play through the pain of his fractured collarbone.

Green also has to have a huge impact on both ends of the court for the Warriors to win.

For Toronto, their bigs — Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka — need to have strong defensive games because they have become a place the Warriors have attacked.

One other thing to watch: How does Pascal Siakam respond to being benched the final nine minutes of Game 5? Norman Powell was getting some of those minutes, and that’s a tradeoff the Warriors will take.

It’s hard to imagine the Warriors dropping a closeout game — both for the series and the arena — at home on Thursday night… then again, it was hard to imagine the Warriors losing Games 3 and 4.

This is an elite Raptors defense that has smothered the Warriors in the halfcourt most of this series. The Warriors need transition buckets, and they need some breaks and baskets in the halfcourt.

If not, well, the story of Oracle may not have a fairytale ending.