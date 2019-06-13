Report: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving have discussed joining Knicks or Nets; both teams still interested

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The hot rumor for months: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving teaming up with the Knicks. More recently, chatter emerged about the stars potentially considering the Nets.

Irving definitely appears interested in Brooklyn.

But there hasn’t been much concrete reporting about a Durant-Irving partnership and which teams the pair was actually considering. Durant’s injury and Irving’s agent change have unearthed more intel.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Irving had discussed the possibility of joining Kevin Durant as a free agent in either New York or Brooklyn, sources said

The Knicks and Nets are both still interested in signing Durant and Irving together, league sources said.

Both New York and Brooklyn made trades to open double-max cap space. The arms race is on.

Which team, if either, will Durant and Irving choose?

The big wrench in the works is Durant’s injury. This was a life-changing event. Even if the teams still want to sign him, there’s no telling how it affects his thinking. It could push him back to the Warriors. It could drive him away.

It could also make Irving think twice about tying his future to someone who has a long recovery ahead. Or it embolden Irving to play with and support a friend.

I don’t know how the players are reacting. I’m not sure the Knicks and Nets do, either.

But it seems the Durant-Irving partnership somewhere in New York was more than just speculation. We’ll see whether it actually comes to fruition.