Report: Jonas Valanciunas opting out of $17,617,976 remaining on Grizzlies contract

By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT
After acquiring him from the Raptors in the Marc Gasol trade, the Grizzlies empowered Jonas Valanciunas. Memphis gave him an expanded role with more minutes and touches. The center averaged 20-11-2-2 in 19 games before his season ended with a sprained ankle.

“Every single day, we were hyping him to believe that he could do more,” then-Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff said in April, “and that there was more there.”

Apparently, that message took.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

For his sake, I hope Valanciunas knows what he’s doing. For that matter, I hope the Grizzlies know what they’re doing, too.

Valanciunas is a fine center in a league overstocked with quality centers. He scores well inside and is a capable rebounder. He’s okay defensively, but limited athletically.

A $17,617,976 salary is a lot for a player like that. Even if Memphis plans to re-sign him at a lower starting salary, a long-term contract for the 27-year-old could be a lot for a player like that.

Jaren Jackson Jr. looks like the Grizzlies’ center of the future. But, given the physicality of the position, he might not be ready for it yet. There’s nothing inherently wrong with keeping Valanciunas to allow Jackson more time to develop while splitting his time between power forward and center.

It just depends on the price.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Memphis and Valanciunas have already agreed to terms. Either way, there’s plenty of room for this to backfire – for Valanciunas if he must explore the market or for the Grizzlies if they re-sign him.

But whoever signs Valanciunas will at least get a good player. Teams often overvalue that while undervaluing opportunity cost.

Kevin Durant’s 2019 NBA Finals a flash that will leave lasting imprint

By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT
Twelve minutes.

Kevin Durant played 12 minutes in the last month. As the NBA season crescendoed toward its culmination with his team in the thick of a title pursuit, Durant played just 12 minutes. That’s it. It’s a miniscule amount of time.

But those 12 minutes changed his reputation, the rest of his career, how players handle injury and maybe even the 2019 NBA champion.

By leaving the Thunder for an already-excellent Golden State in 2016, Durant became vilified. Fans called him a snake, coward and worse. Even the Warriors were reportedly frustrated as he remained sidelined so long with a leg injury.

Durant returning in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and suffering a devastating Achilles injury changed perception. People finally saw him for the competitor and teammate he is.

It’s a shame it required him sacrificing his body like that.

Durant might never be the same. Dominique Wilkins and Rudy Gay provide hope, but most players who rupture their Achilles experience a significant drop in production. An all-time great career is suddenly sidetracked.

As Durant can enter free agency, no less. This injury was a life-changing event that could draw him closer to the Warriors or push him away. There’s no telling how it affects his thinking.

Teams are reportedly still planning to offer him max contracts. However he plays, Durant having a high salary would significantly affect roster construction around him. His deal could sink a team for years. Or someone could land a highly coveted player who elevates his team to new heights. Even if his production slips post-injury, there’s still plenty of room for Durant to remain a star, though maybe not a superstar.

There’s a wide range of possible long-term outcomes.

Even beyond Durant, injured players could resist playing through injury. There’s an inherent conflict of interest when team-employed doctors evaluate players. This will draw new attention on the entire system.

Those high-stakes possibilities have overshadowed how brilliantly Durant played in Game 5 of the Finals – a critical outcome in Golden State’s season.

The Warriors outscored Toronto by six points with him. They got outscored by five points without him.

That was the game.

And it wasn’t as if Durant just happened to be on the court during Golden State’s good stretch. He was highly involved.

Durant scored 11 points in his 12 minutes. Nobody who started a game has a higher scoring rate in an NBA Finals since 1971, as far back as Basketball-Reference has Finals starters listed.

Here are the players with the most points per 36 minutes in a Finals since 1971 (minimum: one start):

image

Of course, those other players played at least 10 times as many minutes as Durant. Durant scoring 33 points per 36 minutes might be unsustainable, especially against an elite Toronto defense.

But also consider: Durant scored even more points per minute against the Clippers in the first round. He’s capable of elite production.

Not only did Durant score efficiently himself, his presence scrambled the Raptors. They repeatedly got lost defensively reacting to the extra shooter on the floor. His teammates took advantage.

Durant’s impact on Golden State’s season-extending Game 5 win has been so understated amid all the other concerns.

Still, the Warriors trail 3-2 in the series.

Golden State will probably lose tonight. Teams that win a Game 5 on the road to force a Game 6 at home have usually lost the Game 6. Considering the Warriors also lost Durant, they’re in even deeper trouble than the average team tonight. If the Warriors win tonight, they’ll be underdogs in Game 7 in Toronto.

But Golden State has a real chance. The Warriors can absolutely win the next two games. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala provide enough talent to compete, and the group has found an inspiration. A third straight championship is possible.

It’s a credit to Durant that Golden State even has this opportunity tonight.

Report: Nets, Clippers not getting anywhere with Pelicans on Anthony Davis trade

By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2019, 1:29 PM EDT
A recent Anthony Davis trade-talk update focused on the Lakers and Celtics.

A couple other prominent teams were omitted for a reason.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers are two teams with interest in Davis who haven’t been able to gather traction in conversations with New Orleans, league sources said.

Both the Nets and Clippers seemingly have good enough assets to make the Pelicans a compelling offer. Maybe those assets just don’t match what New Orleans wants. Maybe neither Brooklyn nor L.A. is willing to part with enough.

The Nets were reportedly very interested in trading for Davis. But they are also the leading contender to sign Kyrie Irving and could be in play for Kevin Durant. Perhaps, Brooklyn is more focused on that star pairing.

The Clippers’ longstanding pursuit of Kawhi Leonard looks shaky. But they still have other courses. They can remain competitive around Lou Williams, Danilo Gallinari and Montrezl Harrell while simultaneously rebuilding around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Landry Shamet and two first-round picks – including the Heat’s unprotected 2021 pick – acquired in the Tobias Harris trade.

Davis isn’t the end of the line for either team.

The Celtics are reportedly full steam ahead in trying to land Davis, maybe as part of a last-ditch effort to persuade Irving to stay. The Lakers have only a limited window to contend with LeBron James, and they also have the best assurances of Davis re-signing in 2020.

So, it’d be tough for Brooklyn and L.A. to keep up with those motivated teams. Apparently, the Nets and Clippers aren’t.

Report: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have discussed joining Knicks or Nets, both teams still interested

By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2019, 12:28 PM EDT
The hot rumor for months: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving teaming up with the Knicks. More recently, chatter emerged about the stars potentially considering the Nets.

Irving definitely appears interested in Brooklyn.

But there hasn’t been much concrete reporting about a Durant-Irving partnership and which teams the pair was actually considering. Durant’s injury and Irving’s agent change have unearthed more intel.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Irving had discussed the possibility of joining Kevin Durant as a free agent in either New York or Brooklyn, sources said

The Knicks and Nets are both still interested in signing Durant and Irving together, league sources said.

Both New York and Brooklyn made trades to open double-max cap space. The arms race is on.

Which team, if either, will Durant and Irving choose?

The big wrench in the works is Durant’s injury. This was a life-changing event. Even if the teams still want to sign him, there’s no telling how it affects his thinking. It could push him back to the Warriors. It could drive him away.

It could also make Irving think twice about tying his future to someone who has a long recovery ahead. Or it embolden Irving to play with and support a friend.

I don’t know how the players are reacting. I’m not sure the Knicks and Nets do, either.

But it seems the Durant-Irving partnership somewhere in New York was more than just speculation. We’ll see whether it actually comes to fruition.

Report: Kevin Durant to miss entire 2019-20 season

By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2019, 11:22 AM EDT
Kevin Durant underwent surgery on his ruptured Achilles, an injury with an average recovery time of about nine months.

But it sounds as if Durant’s injury is more severe.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Durant’s free agency has been complicated by a ruptured right Achilles tendon that will keep him out of the entire 2019-20 season.

It’s still early in the process. I’m not as certain Durant will miss the entire season. Especially if his team next season advances deep in the playoffs, there’d be more time for him to recover and return.

But if that’s the prognosis right now, that adds even more heartache to this devastating situation.

Durant sacrificed so much for Golden State. His career will probably never be the same.

At least he’ll still have max offers in free agency this summer. Even if he wants a short deal, he’ll probably have better options than opting in.

If he re-signs with the Warriors, they’d get a disabled-player exception if an NBA-appointed doctor rules Durant is “substantially more likely than not” to remain out through June 15, 2020. It seems unlikely Durant would meet that standard, but the league is typically lenient with granting disabled-player exceptions. The exception – which would be worth the same amount as the non-taxpayer mid-level exception (projected to be about $9 million) – would come in quite handy for a team needing better depth.

If Durant signs elsewhere, his new team would not be eligible for a disabled-player exception, because he suffered the injury prior to joining the team.