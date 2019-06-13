Getty Images

Raptors dethrone Warriors to win Toronto’s first NBA title

By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2019, 11:48 PM EDT
9 Comments

OAKLAND — In the end, the injuries were too much.

Too much for the emotion of the final night at Oracle Arena — and a deafening crowd — to overcome.

Too much for the greatness Stephen Curry to overcome — although he got a good look at the game-winning shot and just could not get it to fall.

Too much against an outstanding Toronto Raptors team that was resilient all season and came out on fire in Game 6, setting a tone that would lead them win all three games on the road at Oracle Arena in this series. The Raptors were too good, too deep, they had too much Kyle Lowry early, and too much Pascal Siakam and Kawhi Leonard when it mattered.

Toronto made the plays late against a shorthanded Warriors squad and hung on a 114-110 win — giving the Raptors the win and Toronto its first NBA title.

The Raptors accepted the Larry O’Brien trophy in front of hundreds of Toronto fans who had traveled south with the team to witness history. Those fans were loud and had the passion that a first-time champion can inspire.

Leonard — picked up last summer on a huge roll of the dice by GM Masai Ujiri, trading away the franchise’s greatest and most popular player in DeMar DeRozan — was named Finals MVP in a redemptive moment. Leonard has missed all but nine games the previous season with a quad tendon injury, one that had fans and people around the league wondering if he would ever be the same again.

In this series, he looked like the best player on the planet.

Still, a shadow hung over this game.

Warriors’ All-Star Klay Thompson went down in the third quarter with an ugly left knee injury when he was fouled on a dunk. Thompson landed awkwardly then laid on the ground in clear pain. He came back to a huge ovation to take a couple free throws.

However, the Warriors subbed Thompson out after that, and soon he would be ruled out for the night (later an MRI confirmed an ACL tear). It made Thompson a spectator at the end. Just like Kevin Durant (who was in New York recovering from surgery to repair a torn Achilles suffered in Game 5).

“I mean more than the what-ifs is just feeling bad for the players involved,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Injuries are always part of the NBA season — any professional sport, injuries play a huge role. It’s just the nature of these injuries, the severity of these injuries… But it’s just brutal. It’s just brutal of what these guys have had to deal with and what they’re dealing with right now.”

It wasn’t just Durant and Thompson. Kevon Looney was playing through a fractured collar bone. Andre Iguodala was hobbling with a calf injury. DeMarcus Cousins wasn’t moving well coming off a torn quad. It forced Steve Kerr to reach deep into his bench throw out lineups not ready for the NBA Finals… and yet it almost worked.

Not against these Raptors, however.

Lowry — the face of the Raptors organization now — set the tone early. He was aggressive and red-hot, scoring the game’s first eight points and he finished the first quarter with 15 on 5-of-6 shooting. The Raptors led for much of the first quarter, but eventually Game 6 Thompson showed up, scoring 10 in the frame, and by the end it was 33-32 Raptors in a game where both teams had offensive ratings north of 118.

The second quarter was back and forth, but a theme started to emerge — the Warriors could not slow this Raptors offense, the only way Golden State was going to win was with an offensive avalanche. It was a change because defense had been the Warriors’ calling card through this run of five straight trips to the Finals. Golden State had the best defense in the NBA when this core won its first title in 2014-15, and over the next two seasons they were sixth and second in the league. The D took a step back in the 2017-18 season to 11th in the league during the regular season, but the Warriors cranked it up and had the best defense in the playoffs last season on their way to another title.

This season the Warriors were not the same on that end.

And the Raptors had scorers. Lowry and Siakam each scored 26, while Leonard and Fred VanVleet each had 26. In Game 5 the Raptors thought a their loss at home was largely due to struggling from three, but they were 13-of-33 (39.4 percent) in Game 6.

The Raptors had a 116.5 offensive rating in Game 6, for some perspective that would have been tied for the best regular season average of any team (the Warriors). Toronto attacked the Golden State centers off the dribble and, with the injuries, Steve Kerr ran out of options to counter it.

He ran out of options in this series overall, and Toronto had all the answers. Toronto was the better team and it is the champion.

PBT Podcast: Breaking down the NBA Finals, where Warriors, Raptors go from here

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Toronto earned this NBA championship. There are no asterisks.

The Raptors were the better team in these NBA Finals, and Kawhi Leonard was the best player on the court. He earned his MVP.

However, this was still a Finals filled with more “what ifs” than any in recent memory. Because Kevin Durant played just 12 minutes the entire series. Because Klay Thompson went down with a torn ACL in Game 6. Because the Warriors looked not only physically exhausted but also emotionally as well, and the crowd on the final nights in Oracle Arena could not lift them up.

Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me to break down these Finals and get into what is next for both teams. Does Kawhi Leonard stay with the Raptors? What about Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson with the Warriors? The future of both teams have a lot of question marks despite just making it to the NBA Finals.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Report: Kyrie Irving prepared to sign with Nets

AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 1:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyrie Irving signing with the Nets has been the hot rumor for the last week.

Now, even more reporting supports it.

Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

According to a source with ties to Roc Nation, the organization expected to become Irving’s new representative, the All-Star point guard is prepared to sign with the Brooklyn Nets when he becomes a free agent next month. A separate league source told the Herald that his team (not the Celtics) has received the same information and is operating under the belief that Irving wants to join the Nets.

Brooklyn has built a strong culture. The mercurial Irving threatens to undermine it.

He also brings an insane amount of talent.

If the Nets want to progress past being a scrappy underdog, they need to add talent and try their best to preserve the quality environment. It’s risky. It’s also the correct next step.

With Irving appearing ticketed to Brooklyn, attention turns to rest of the Nets’ cap room. They opened double-max cap space for a reason. Will Kevin Durant follow? A different co-star, like Tobias Harris or Jimmy Butler? Will Brooklyn re-sign D'Angelo Russell? Divvy the money between multiple lesser players?

Another big question: Will Irving’s apparent commitment help or hurt the Nets lure other free agents?

Everything you didn’t think you wanted to know about Patrick McCaw’s third straight title

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 11:56 AM EDT
1 Comment

Eight months ago, Patrick McCaw flummoxed the defending-champion Warriors as he refused to re-sign and took his restricted free agency into the season.

Last night, McCaw celebrated the Raptors winning the title over Golden State.

McCaw took a winding road to Toronto. He got drafted in the 2016 second round by the Warriors then won two straight titles with them. When his contract expired last year, he did everything he could to leave Golden State. McCaw eventually signed an offer sheet with the Cavaliers, had the Warriors not match, got waived, signed with the Raptors, waited through an NBA investigation then stuck in Toronto the rest of the season.

McCaw didn’t exactly get revenge on Golden State. He played just 48 minutes in the playoffs, including only 12 minutes in the Finals.

But the ring still fits.

McCaw became the fist player to individually threepeat since the Shaq-Kobe Lakers.

Not bad for someone who has spent just three years in the NBA.

McCaw is just the ninth player in NBA history to win a title his first three seasons. The record is eight straight years by K.C. Jones (followed by other 1960s Celtics Tom Sanders, John Havlicek and Gene Guarilia). The last player to hit three straight was Devean George on the 2000-2002 Lakers.

Here are the players who began their careers with the longest championship streaks:

image

McCaw is the only the only player on that leaderboard who earned those titles with multiple teams. That puts him on another select list, along with teammate Chris Boucher.

The only players to win consecutive titles with different teams:

  • Patrick McCaw: 2018 Golden State Warriors, 2019 Toronto Raptors
  • Chris Boucher: 2018 Golden State Warriors, 2019 Toronto Raptors
  • Steve Kerr: 1998 Chicago Bulls, 1999 San Antonio Spurs
  • Pep Saul: 1951 Rochester Royals, 1952 Minneapolis Lakers
  • Mike Bloom: 1948 Baltimore Bullets, 1949 Minneapolis Lakers
  • Johnny Jorgensen: 1948 Baltimore Bullets, 1949 Minneapolis Lakers
  • Jerry Rullo: 1947 Philadelphia Warriors, 1948 Baltimore Bullets

Only McCaw, Steve Kerr and Pep Saul have won three straight championships while changing teams during the streak. Both Kerr (1996-1998 Chicago Bulls, 1999 San Antonio Spurs) and Saul (1951 Rochester Royals, 1952-1954 Minneapolis Lakers) actually did it as part of an individual four-peat.

Maybe someone should sign McCaw more quickly this summer.

Watch Raptors celebrate 2019 NBA championship (video)

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 10:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Raptors’ title earned them validation.

For their hard work.

For their sacrifice.

For their excellent play.

They maintained such steely resolve throughout the playoffs until an incredible joy burst through after Game 6 of the NBA Finals last night.

On the court:

And in the locker room:

My favorite moment was Kawhi Leonard – often panned as robotic, but back where he belonged last night – cutting loose: