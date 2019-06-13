Kyle Lowry came out firing — and on fire — in Game 6 with 15 points in first quarter

By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2019, 9:53 PM EDT
OAKLAND — Game 6 is shaping up to be a barn burner. At this point in the series both offenses know where they want to attack, and both teams came out firing — both the Raptors and Warriors had an offensive rating north of 118.5 in the first quarter.

Nobody came out hotter than Toronto’s Kyle Lowry — he had the game’s first eight points and finished the first quarter with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

It was 33-32 Raptors after one quarter, Game 6 was shaping up to be a classic.

Report: Goran Dragic exercises $19.2 million option with Heat

Associated PressJun 13, 2019, 10:00 PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) A person with knowledge of the situation says Goran Dragic has told the Miami Heat he is exercising his $19.2 million option for next season.

The person says Dragic spent several weeks weighing his decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because neither the guard nor the team has made any public announcement about the move.

Dragic was limited to 36 games for the Heat last season, averaging 13.7 points and 4.8 assists – which are also the same averages for his 11-year career with Miami, Phoenix and Houston. He had until later in the month to decide on his option, and the move means he can now be included in trades if the Heat are so inclined. He turned 33 last month and was a 2018 All-Star.

Warriors supply Kevin Durant rally towels as teammates show support (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoJun 13, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT
Klay Thompson is not the only person who is looking to support Golden State Warriors team made Kevin Durant. For Thursday’s Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, the team has supplied some special rally towels.

Printed on these towels is the phrase “For Oakland”. It is arranged in a way that the K and the D in “Oakland” matches up with each other, showing the initials of Durant.

Meanwhile, both DeMarcus Cousins and Quinn Cook warmed up in shirts honoring Durant.

It’s nice that folks are supporting Durant. He gets razzed a lot for being thin-skinned, although that’s the predilection of just about everyone on the internet. We prop up athletes as superhuman, both in their physical abilities but also in our supposition that they should be able to take the abuse of opposing fanbases.

That’s grown harder to do in the social media age, and for a guy who just had a serious injury it’s encouraging that he’s getting support. Like everything with the Warriors, this also carries a slight tinge of desperation as they try to lobby Durant to stay with them past this series, but that’s part of the complexity of KD’s whole thing.

Who knows if Durant will stay? For now, these well wishes appear to be genuine.

Kevon Looney will “give it a go” for Warriors in Game 6, gets start

By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT
Kevon Looney played nearly 18 minutes in Game 5, but none after midway through the third quarter after the non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture — call it a broken collar bone — flared up. He was playing through a lot of pain and it became too much.

The Warriors were +4 in his minutes in Game 5, a game Golden State won by one. The Warriors defense was better with him out there because, injured or not, he moves better in space than DeMarcus Cousins or Andrew Bogut.

Looney will give it a go again in Game 6 Thursday night, despite the pain — and he got the surprise start.

“Kevon just warmed up on the court with Chris DeMarco and he’s doing decently. So I think he’ll give it a go and we’ll see how he holds up,” Kerr said.

Any minutes Looney can give the Warriors is a plus. Steve Kerr has limited players he can truly lean on in this series, and injuries are forcing him beyond that comfort zone. Looney is a guy Kerr trusts.

Another report Kyle Kuzma sticking point in Anthony Davis trade to Lakers

By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT
Here’s where things have stood for a couple of days now:

The Lakers have four players in their young core: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart. The New Orleans Pelicans want three of them and the No. 4 pick as part of an Anthony Davis trade. The Lakers generally appear okay with that.

The Pelicans also insist Kuzma be one of the four. That is farther than the Lakers are willing to go.

So far.

Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times confirmed that is where things stand.

Among the young Lakers, New Orleans covets Kuzma the most.

Kuzma’s contract is less than those of Ingram and Ball. Kuzma has two years left on his contract that are worth about $5.5 million, the second of which is a team option…

According to people familiar with the Lakers’ thinking, Kuzma has ingratiated himself with the organization both on the court and off, and management does not want to trade the forward, who is entering his third season. The Lakers might have an opportunity to keep their No. 4 pick should they agree to part with Kuzma.

It’s far more than the contract that makes Kuzma an attractive target. He averaged 18.7 points per game last season, he thrives in transition (the Pelicans run more than the Lakers), he’s decisive, and his straight-line drives for dunks helped make him a fan favorite in Los Angeles. While his three-point shooting and defense need to get better (especially the defense), he’s been impressive enough through two seasons to earn an invite to USA Basketball’s training camp/tryouts to choose the roster for the World Cup.

Understandably, the Lakers want to keep Kuzma, and they should try to flip that No. 4 pick another player the Pelicans want. The problem with that pick is the general consensus is this draft drops off after No. 3 (some would say No. 2) and is a flat draft at that point. The Pelicans clearly are not that high on Jarrett Culver or Darius Garland at that spot. The Lakers also could try to flip Lonzo Ball to a team high on him for a player the Pelicans want more.

The Lakers still look to be the frontrunners to land Davis, something they may need to do to have any shot at luring in a major free agent this summer (and it’s fair to ask if they can land one even with him). Which means ultimately they may need to put Kuzma in the offer, maybe taking the No. 4 pick off the board, if it gets them Davis. Pairing AD with LeBron James makes the Lakers a threat in the West, as long as they do a better job this summer rounding out the roster than they did a year ago.