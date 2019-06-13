Klay Thompson sings praises of Kevin Durant on Instagram

“We do it for Kevin.”
Those are the words of Klay Thompson, and that is the mindset of the Golden State Warriors heading into a must-win Game 6.
Before the game, Thompson took a moment to praise Kevin Durant — who is out for the series, and maybe all of next season, with a ruptured Achilles — in an Instagram post.
Gameday, and it’s obviously a big one. But DubNation, I need you to reflect on the fact that we would not be in this position if it weren’t for this man and his sacrifices. He’s the reason there are banners hanging in the rafters of Oracle. I’m gonna need every Dubs fan in the building tonight to bring the same fire K brought everyday to the court 🔥 😤!! It’s not gonna be the same running out that tunnel without u bro. We all know this is a minor set back for a major comeback !! Nothing can impede this mans greatness. 🐐 Speaking of oracle, let’s lay it all out there tonight in honor of the of the 47 years in this beautiful building . Let’s get it DubNation! #doitforK #onelastdance #webelieve
The Warriors are going to miss Durant Thursday night, the closeout game at Oracle Arena, both on and off the court. That’s as much motivation as they need.