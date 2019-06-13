Klay Thompson falls awkwardly after dunk, grabs knee, out for game (after dramatic free throws)

By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2019, 11:07 PM EDT
1 Comment

OAKLAND — Every time you think this series can’t get more insane…

Klay Thompson — having another legendary “Game 6 Klay” night with 28 points on 12 shots — became the latest Warrior to go down with an injury. He went up for a transition dunk and was fouled by Danny Green, but when Thompson landed it was awkwardly and his knee buckled underneath him.

Thompson laid there on the baseline, grabbing his left knee in pain, with his teammates around him and basketball fans everywhere asking what the heck the Warriors had done to so anger the gods.

Thompson was helped back to the locker room by teammates, until…

His return was the loudest Oracle Arena has been all series.

Thompson hit both free throws to get to 30, then the Warriors fouled to get him out of the game and he walked back to the locker room to have his knee examined (with a slight limp, it should be noted). By taking the free throws he can return to the game if cleared by team medical staff (if he hadn’t then he was out for the game).

Thompson is officially out for the rest of the game with a left knee injury, the Warriors announced. There are no details beyond that.

The score is 88-88 after three in a series that has become one of the most entertaining Finals we have had in years.

 

Fred VanVleet’s Game 6 encapsulates depth of Raptors in NBA Finals

Getty
By Dane DelgadoJun 14, 2019, 12:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Fred VanVleet outscored Stephen Curry in the closing game of an NBA Finals series. Let that sink in for a moment.

Curry, the face of the Golden State Warriors franchise and an internationally renowned 2-time MVP was out-dueled by an undrafted guard from Wichita State. This is a man who went on a tear in Game 4 after getting almost no sleep the night before thanks to the birth of his son. He was unpredictable, but resilient. VanVleet was exactly what Toronto needed.

VanVleet scored 22 points, going 5-of-11 from 3-point range on Thursday night as the Toronto Raptors beat the Warriors in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. VanVleet stepped up when Toronto needed him most, hitting clutch buckets including a 26-foot step back 3-pointer with 3:46 to go and the game tied, 101-101.

The Raptors never trailed again after that bucket, and VanVleet’s shot was an encapsulation example of why Toronto was able to stop the Warriors dynasty in its tracks. In each game in this series, it was the effort of lesser publicized players in — addition to Kawhi Leonard — that helped them beat Curry and his band of All-Stars. It was the perfect ending to a fairy tale season for Toronto.

A month ago, the Raptors were down by a margin of 2-0 to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Leonard was the only player performing up to the task, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and his No. 1-seeded Bucks looked like they were headed to the NBA Finals to take on the Warriors.

But Nick Nurse got the rest of his team in shape, and the supporting cast in Ontario finally started firing on all cylinders. Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Pascal Siakam, and VanVleet all started having big games. Just about everyone worked themselves out of their funk save for Danny Green.

These Finals were more than about one player. It was about Leonard being the Finals MVP, yes. But the Raptors adapted to Golden State’s defensive plan by finding a way for a new player to contribute more than his value on paper each and every night.

In Game 1 it was Siakam going for 32 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

In Game 3 it was about Green finally coming alive, scoring 18 points, all on 3-pointers.

In Game 5 it was about Serge Ibaka scoring 20 points in 22 minutes, going 9-of-12 from the field.

In this way, VanVleet’s performance on Thursday night fits perfectly into the story of the NBA Finals for the Raptors.

Leonard solidified himself as one of the best players on the planet, and perhaps reframed how we feel about his debacle with the San Antonio Spurs last season. But with VanVleet coming out hot and shooting well from beyond the arc — really from a Game 3 on — he added detail and texture to the narrative of one of the most interesting championship runs in recent NBA memory.

On Thursday, it took a team in the truest sense to beat a superteam, and that’s exactly what happened. The Toronto Raptors are your 2019 NBA Champions thanks in no small part to Fred VanVleet.

Report: Wizards plan to offer yearly salary near $10 million to Raptors’ Masai Ujiri

AP
By Dane DelgadoJun 14, 2019, 12:07 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Masai Ujiri just won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors. His team beat the the reigning champion Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Game 6, 114-110.

Ujiri said after the game that they wanted to in Toronto, and that’s exactly what they did. But now it appears Ujiri could have a decision to make about staying in Canada.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Washington Wizards are prepared to make a mega offer to Ujiri to run the team next season.

Via ESPN:

The Washington Wizards are preparing to offer Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri a deal that could approach $10 million annually and deliver him the opportunity for ownership equity, league sources tell ESPN.

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis is expected to reach out to Toronto ownership soon to request formal permission to meet with Ujiri and offer a staggering financial package that would include running the Wizards basketball operations and, perhaps, taking on a larger leadership role in the Monumental Sports and Entertainment company that oversees the Wizards and NHL’s Capitals, league sources said.

There’s no real reason to leave the Raptors for Washington, save for money and the potential to have a dual front office role again. Ujiri is no longer the team’s GM — that title belongs to Bobby Webster. Even without the Wizards’ offer, Ujiri is set to have bargaining power for a raise and even more autonomy in the front office in Toronto.

Who knows what Ujiri will want? The Wizards don’t seem like a better place to work than Toronto, and if he can get Kawhi Leonard to stay in Canada, he’ll have better players up north.

This summer continues to be wild with potential outcomes.

Draymond Green calls timeout with Warriors out of them (video)

By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 12:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Stephen Curry missed a 3-pointer, and the rebound bounced toward halfcourt. Draymond Green dove on the loose ball and called timeout with 0.9 seconds left – despite the Warriors having no timeouts remaining.

Chris Webber Part II?

Not quite. Green had little recourse while lying on the floor so far from the basket. If he didn’t call timeout, time would’ve expired before he could get up to shoot.

Green’s timeout actually kept Golden State’s longshot hopes alive. Though it drew a technical foul and Kawhi Leonard made the ensuing free throw, the Raptors still had to inbound. They did, to Leonard, who still had to make a pair of free throws to effectively end the game. He did, and Toronto became NBA champions.

Just don’t blame Green’s timeout. It actually helped the Warriors, but just wasn’t enough – which makes sense considering they were in such a desperate situation, an illegal timeout was their best recourse.

Toronto dethrones Warriors, wins its first NBA title

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2019, 11:48 PM EDT
3 Comments

OAKLAND — In the end, the injuries were too much.

Too much for the emotion of the final night at Oracle Arena — and a deafening crowd — to overcome.

Too much for Stephen Curry to overcome — although he got a good look at the game-winning shot and just could not get it to fall.

Too much against an outstanding Toronto Raptors team that was resilient all season and came out on fire in Game 6, going on to win all three games at Oracle Arena in this series. The Raptors were too good, too deep, they had too much Kyle Lowry early, and too much Pascal Siakam and Kawhi Leonard when it mattered.

Toronto made the plays late against a shorthanded Warriors squad and hung on a 114-110 win — giving the Raptors the win and Toronto its first NBA title.

Leonard — picked up last summer on a huge roll of the dice by GM Masai Ujiri, trading away the franchise’s greatest and most popular player in DeMar DeRozan — was named Finals MVP in a redemptive moment. Leonard has missed all but nine games the previous season with a quad tendon injury, one that had fans and people around the league wondering if he would ever be the same again.

In this series, he looked like the best player on the planet.

Still, a shadow hung over this game.

Warriors’ All-Star Klay Thompson went down in the third quarter with an ugly left knee injury when he was fouled on a dunk, making him a spectator for the ending. Just like Kevin Durant (who was in New York recovering from surgery to repair a torn Achilles suffered in Game 5).

While Thompson came back out of the tunnel to take the free throws, Thompson was done for the night.

“I mean more than the what-ifs is just feeling bad for the players involved,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Injuries are always part of the NBA season — any professional sport, injuries play a huge role. It’s just the nature of these injuries, the severity of these injuries… But it’s just brutal. It’s just brutal of what these guys have had to deal with and what they’re dealing with right now.”

It wasn’t just those Durant and Thompson. Kevon Looney was playing through a fractured collar bone. Andre Iguodala was hobbling with a calf injury. DeMarcus Cousins wasn’t moving well coming off a torn quad. It forced Steve Kerr to throw out lineups not ready for the NBA Finals… and it almost worked.

Not against these Raptors, however.

Lowry — the face of the Raptors organization now — set the tone early. He was aggressive and red-hot — he scored the games first eight points and finished the first quarter with 15 on 5-of-6 shooting. The Raptors led for much of the first, but eventually Game 6 Thompson showed up, scoring 10 in the frame, and by the end it was 33-32 Raptors in a game where both teams had offensive ratings north of 118.

The second quarter was back and forth, but a theme started to emerge — the Warriors could not slow this Raptors offense, the only way Golden State was going to win with an offensive avalanche. It was a change because defense had been the Warriors’ calling card through this run of five straight trips to the Finals. Golden State had the best defense in the NBA when this core won its first title in 2014-15, and over the next two seasons they were sixth and second in the league. The D took a step back in the 2017-18 season to 11th in the league during the regular season, but the Warriors cranked it up and had the best defense in the playoffs last season on their way to another title.

This season the Warriors were not the same on that end.

And the Raptors had scorers. Lowry and Siakam each scored 26, while Leonard and Fred VanVleet each had 26. In Game 5 the Raptors thought a their loss at home was largely due to struggling from three, but they were 13-of-33 (39.4 percent) in Game 6.

The Raptors had a 116.5 offensive rating in Game 6, for some perspective that tied for the best regular season average of any team (the Warriors). Toronto attacked the Golden State centers off the dribble and, with the injuries, Steve Kerr ran out of options to counter it.

He ran out of options in this series overall, and Toronto had all the answers.