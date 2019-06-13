Getty Images

Kevin Durant’s 2019 NBA Finals will leave lasting imprint

By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT
Twelve minutes.

Kevin Durant played 12 minutes in the last month. As the NBA season crescendoed toward its culmination with his team in the thick of a title pursuit, Durant played just 12 minutes. That’s it. It’s a miniscule amount of time.

But those 12 minutes changed his reputation, the rest of his career, how players handle injury and maybe even the 2019 NBA champion.

By leaving the Thunder for an already-excellent Golden State in 2016, Durant became vilified. Fans called him a snake, coward and worse. Even the Warriors were reportedly frustrated as he remained sidelined so long with a leg injury.

Durant returning in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and suffering a devastating Achilles injury changed perception. People finally saw him for the competitor and teammate he is.

It’s a shame it required him sacrificing his body like that.

Durant might never be the same. Dominique Wilkins and Rudy Gay provide hope, but most players who rupture their Achilles experience a significant drop in production. An all-time great career is suddenly sidetracked.

As Durant can enter free agency, no less. This injury was a life-changing event that could draw him closer to the Warriors or push him away. There’s no telling how it affects his thinking.

Teams are reportedly still planning to offer him max contracts. However he plays, Durant having a high salary would significantly affect roster construction around him. His deal could sink a team for years. Or someone could land a highly coveted player who elevates his team to new heights. Even if his production slips post-injury, there’s still plenty of room for Durant to remain a star, though maybe not a superstar.

There’s a wide range of possible long-term outcomes.

Even beyond Durant, injured players could resist playing through injury. There’s an inherent conflict of interest when team-employed doctors evaluate players. This will draw new attention on the entire system.

Those high-stakes possibilities have overshadowed how brilliantly Durant played in Game 5 of the Finals – a critical outcome in Golden State’s season.

The Warriors outscored Toronto by six points with him. They got outscored by five points without him.

That was the game.

And it wasn’t as if Durant just happened to be on the court during Golden State’s good stretch. He was highly involved.

Durant scored 11 points in his 12 minutes. Nobody who started a game has a higher scoring rate in an NBA Finals since 1971, as far back as Basketball-Reference has Finals starters listed.

Here are the players with the most points per 36 minutes in a Finals since 1971 (minimum: one start):

image

Of course, those other players played at least 10 times as many minutes as Durant. Durant scoring 33 points per 36 minutes might be unsustainable, especially against an elite Toronto defense.

But also consider: Durant scored even more points per minute against the Clippers in the first round. He’s capable of elite production.

Not only did Durant score efficiently himself, his presence scrambled the Raptors. They repeatedly got lost defensively reacting to the extra shooter on the floor. His teammates took advantage.

Durant’s impact on Golden State’s season-extending Game 5 win has been so understated amid all the other concerns.

Still, the Warriors trail 3-2 in the series.

Golden State will probably lose tonight. Teams that win a Game 5 on the road to force a Game 6 at home have usually lost the Game 6. Considering the Warriors also lost Durant, they’re in even deeper trouble than the average team tonight. If the Warriors win tonight, they’ll be underdogs in Game 7 in Toronto.

But Golden State has a real chance. The Warriors can absolutely win the next two games. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala provide enough talent to compete, and the group has found an inspiration. A third straight championship is possible.

It’s a credit to Durant that Golden State even has this opportunity tonight.

PBT Podcast: Breaking down the NBA Finals, where Warriors, Raptors go from here


By Kurt HelinJun 14, 2019, 2:22 PM EDT
Toronto earned this NBA championship. There are no asterisks.

The Raptors were the better team in these NBA Finals, and Kawhi Leonard was the best player on the court. He earned his MVP.

However, this was still a Finals filled with more “what ifs” than any in recent memory. Because Kevin Durant played just 12 minutes the entire series. Because Klay Thompson went down with a torn ACL in Game 6. Because the Warriors looked not only physically exhausted but also emotionally as well, and the crowd on the final nights in Oracle Arena could not lift them up.

Dan Feldman of NBC Sports joins me to break down these Finals and get into what is next for both teams. Does Kawhi Leonard stay with the Raptors? What about Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson with the Warriors? The future of both teams have a lot of question marks despite just making it to the NBA Finals.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

Report: Kyrie Irving prepared to sign with Nets


By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 1:27 PM EDT
Kyrie Irving signing with the Nets has been the hot rumor for the last week.

Now, even more reporting supports it.

Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald:

According to a source with ties to Roc Nation, the organization expected to become Irving’s new representative, the All-Star point guard is prepared to sign with the Brooklyn Nets when he becomes a free agent next month. A separate league source told the Herald that his team (not the Celtics) has received the same information and is operating under the belief that Irving wants to join the Nets.

Brooklyn has built a strong culture. The mercurial Irving threatens to undermine it.

He also brings an insane amount of talent.

If the Nets want to progress past being a scrappy underdog, they need to add talent and try their best to preserve the quality environment. It’s risky. It’s also the correct next step.

With Irving appearing ticketed to Brooklyn, attention turns to rest of the Nets’ cap room. They opened double-max cap space for a reason. Will Kevin Durant follow? A different co-star, like Tobias Harris or Jimmy Butler? Will Brooklyn re-sign D'Angelo Russell? Divvy the money between multiple lesser players?

Another big question: Will Irving’s apparent commitment help or hurt the Nets lure other free agents?

Everything you didn’t think you wanted to know about Patrick McCaw’s third straight title


By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 11:56 AM EDT
Eight months ago, Patrick McCaw flummoxed the defending-champion Warriors as he refused to re-sign and took his restricted free agency into the season.

Last night, McCaw celebrated the Raptors winning the title over Golden State.

McCaw took a winding road to Toronto. He got drafted in the 2016 second round by the Warriors then won two straight titles with them. When his contract expired last year, he did everything he could to leave Golden State. McCaw eventually signed an offer sheet with the Cavaliers, had the Warriors not match, got waived, signed with the Raptors, waited through an NBA investigation then stuck in Toronto the rest of the season.

McCaw didn’t exactly get revenge on Golden State. He played just 48 minutes in the playoffs, including only 12 minutes in the Finals.

But the ring still fits.

McCaw became the fist player to individually threepeat since the Shaq-Kobe Lakers.

Not bad for someone who has spent just three years in the NBA.

McCaw is just the ninth player in NBA history to win a title his first three seasons. The record is eight straight years by K.C. Jones (followed by other 1960s Celtics Tom Sanders, John Havlicek and Gene Guarilia). The last player to hit three straight was Devean George on the 2000-2002 Lakers.

Here are the players who began their careers with the longest championship streaks:

image

McCaw is the only the only player on that leaderboard who earned those titles with multiple teams. That puts him on another select list, along with teammate Chris Boucher.

The only players to win consecutive titles with different teams:

  • Patrick McCaw: 2018 Golden State Warriors, 2019 Toronto Raptors
  • Chris Boucher: 2018 Golden State Warriors, 2019 Toronto Raptors
  • Steve Kerr: 1998 Chicago Bulls, 1999 San Antonio Spurs
  • Pep Saul: 1951 Rochester Royals, 1952 Minneapolis Lakers
  • Mike Bloom: 1948 Baltimore Bullets, 1949 Minneapolis Lakers
  • Johnny Jorgensen: 1948 Baltimore Bullets, 1949 Minneapolis Lakers
  • Jerry Rullo: 1947 Philadelphia Warriors, 1948 Baltimore Bullets

Only McCaw, Steve Kerr and Pep Saul have won three straight championships while changing teams during the streak. Both Kerr (1996-1998 Chicago Bulls, 1999 San Antonio Spurs) and Saul (1951 Rochester Royals, 1952-1954 Minneapolis Lakers) actually did it as part of an individual four-peat.

Maybe someone should sign McCaw more quickly this summer.

Watch Raptors celebrate 2019 NBA championship (video)


By Dan FeldmanJun 14, 2019, 10:57 AM EDT
The Raptors’ title earned them validation.

For their hard work.

For their sacrifice.

For their excellent play.

They maintained such steely resolve throughout the playoffs until an incredible joy burst through after Game 6 of the NBA Finals last night.

On the court:

And in the locker room:

My favorite moment was Kawhi Leonard – often panned as robotic, but back where he belonged last night – cutting loose: