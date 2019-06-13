Another report Kyle Kuzma sticking point in Anthony Davis trade to Lakers

Getty Images

Kyle Kuzma sticking point in Anthony Davis trade to Lakers

By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT
Here’s where things have stood for a couple of days now:

The Lakers have four players in their young core: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart. The New Orleans Pelicans want three of them and the No. 4 pick as part of an Anthony Davis trade. The Lakers generally appear okay with that.

The Pelicans also insist Kuzma be one of the four. That is farther than the Lakers are willing to go.

So far.

Tania Ganguli and Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times confirmed that is where things stand.

Among the young Lakers, New Orleans covets Kuzma the most.

Kuzma’s contract is less than those of Ingram and Ball. Kuzma has two years left on his contract that are worth about $5.5 million, the second of which is a team option…

According to people familiar with the Lakers’ thinking, Kuzma has ingratiated himself with the organization both on the court and off, and management does not want to trade the forward, who is entering his third season. The Lakers might have an opportunity to keep their No. 4 pick should they agree to part with Kuzma.

It’s far more than the contract that makes Kuzma an attractive target. He averaged 18.7 points per game last season, he thrives in transition (the Pelicans run more than the Lakers), he’s decisive, and his straight-line drives for dunks helped make him a fan favorite in Los Angeles. While his three-point shooting and defense need to get better (especially the defense), he’s been impressive enough through two seasons to earn an invite to USA Basketball’s training camp/tryouts to choose the roster for the World Cup.

Understandably, the Lakers want to keep Kuzma, and they should try to flip that No. 4 pick another player the Pelicans want. The problem with that pick is the general consensus is this draft drops off after No. 3 (some would say No. 2) and is a flat draft at that point. The Pelicans clearly are not that high on Jarrett Culver or Darius Garland at that spot. The Lakers also could try to flip Lonzo Ball to a team high on him for a player the Pelicans want more.

The Lakers still look to be the frontrunners to land Davis, something they may need to do to have any shot at luring in a major free agent this summer (and it’s fair to ask if they can land one even with him). Which means ultimately they may need to put Kuzma in the offer, maybe taking the No. 4 pick off the board, if it gets them Davis. Pairing AD with LeBron James makes the Lakers a threat in the West, as long as they do a better job this summer rounding out the roster than they did a year ago.

Kevon Looney will "give it a go" for Warriors in Game 6 despite collar bone injury

By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT
Kevon Looney played nearly 18 minutes in Game 5, but none after midway through the third quarter after the non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture — call it a broken collar bone — flared up.

The Warriors were +4 in his minutes in Game 5, a game Golden State won by one. The Warriors defense was better with him out there because, injured or not, he moves better in space than DeMarcus Cousins or Andrew Bogut.

Looney will give it a go again in Game 6 Thursday night, despite the pain.

“Kevon just warmed up on the court with Chris DeMarco and he’s doing decently. So I think he’ll give it a go and we’ll see how he holds up,” Kerr said.

Any minutes Looney can give the Warriors is a plus. Steve Kerr has limited players he can truly lean on in this series, and injuries are forcing him beyond that comfort zone. Looney is a guy Kerr trusts.

Klay Thompson sings praises of Kevin Durant on Instagram

By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT
“We do it for Kevin.”

Those are the words of Klay Thompson, and that is the mindset of the Golden State Warriors heading into a must-win Game 6.

Before the game, Thompson took a moment to praise Kevin Durant — who is out for the series, and maybe all of next season, with a ruptured Achilles — in an Instagram post.

Gameday, and it’s obviously a big one. But DubNation, I need you to reflect on the fact that we would not be in this position if it weren’t for this man and his sacrifices. He’s the reason there are banners hanging in the rafters of Oracle. I’m gonna need every Dubs fan in the building tonight to bring the same fire K brought everyday to the court 🔥 😤!! It’s not gonna be the same running out that tunnel without u bro. We all know this is a minor set back for a major comeback !! Nothing can impede this mans greatness. 🐐 Speaking of oracle, let’s lay it all out there tonight in honor of the of the 47 years in this beautiful building . Let’s get it DubNation! #doitforK #onelastdance #webelieve

But DubNation, I need you to reflect on the fact that we would not be in this position if it weren’t for this man and his sacrifices. He’s the reason there are banners hanging in the rafters of Oracle.

The Warriors are going to miss Durant Thursday night, the closeout game at Oracle Arena, both on and off the court. That’s as much motivation as they need.

Battle over Zion Williamson marketing has begun, he sues marketing firm to end contract

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT
Zion Williamson will be the No. 1 pick in the NBA a week from today draft and is poised to transform the New Orleans Pelicans on the court.

Williamson is also poised to be a marketing bonanza off the court — he could draw the largest rookie shoe deal since LeBron James before ever stepping on the court. And that is just the tip of the iceberg.

The battle over who gets to control and guide that marketing is heating up, and now has reached the courtroom.

Williamson has signed with CAA to be his agent and handle his marketing, but he already had a marketing contract with Prime Sports. Now Williamson is suing Prime to get out of that contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Duke star Zion Williamson is suing to enforce his termination of an agreement he signed with a Florida marketing company, maintaining their deal was unlawful under North Carolina law, his attorneys told ESPN…

That agreement included a clause that it could not be terminated for five years. Williamson’s family told Ford and Prime Sports on May 31 that it was ending the agreement. The agency responded by saying that if Williamson terminated the deal, they would sue for damages in excess of $100 million…

According to the suit, the agreement was unlawful under North Carolina’s Uniform Athlete Agents Act because Prime Sports is not certified by the National Basketball Players Association or a registered athlete agent in North Carolina or Florida.

At stake is controlling the marketing rights for Williamson, which is going to be big money. Especially if he lives up to the lofty expectations for his potential as a franchise player.

As a guy who spent time as a journalist covering court cases, what this will come down to is settling on a number to buy out Prime Sports. While everyone will posture at the start of this, at the end of the day there will be a settlement (for less than $100 million) and everyone will sign off. Williamson made a mistake signing that deal before he had true representation and it’s going to cost him, the only question is how much?

Kemba Walker says he'd accept less than super-max contract to help Hornets

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanJun 13, 2019, 5:22 PM EDT
The Hornets are Kemba Walker‘s priority. Walker is the Hornets’ priority.

It looks like a match.

Walker can re-sign with Charlotte on a five-year super-max contract projected to be worth $221 million. He earned super-max eligibility by making an All-NBA team this season. Players generally want to be rewarded for that accomplishment, both for the money and the prestige.

But Walker sounds open to concessions.

Rod Boone of The Athletic:

Not everyone has the heart for a tough contract negotiation (which differs from the heart necessary to succeed as a player, of which Walker has plenty). It can be especially difficult to publicly put personal salary demands over team success.

But this is why players hire agents, to do that dirty work.

Remember, Walker wanted to accept even less on his current contract extension. His agent talked him out of it. We’ll see how hard Walker pushes in free agency this summer, but he’ll have an advisor more focused on the bottom line.

Walker can do whatever he wants. If he’s happy getting paid less, more power to him.

But he should be careful about getting played for a sucker.

Charlotte will be capped out, with or without him. If Walker accepts less than the max, the Hornets will open no additional cap space. They’ll still be limited to the mid-level exception. The main spending limits will be real dollar, not salary-cap constraints.

Under Michael Jordan’s ownership, the Hornets have never paid the luxury tax. They could super-max-out Walker and still build similarly around him – if they were willing to pay more. Why should the burden of funding the supporting cast fall to Walker? When has Charlotte shown a willingness to make the financial sacrifice in the name of winning?

Walker taking a discount could help more in future years, but he’s in his prime. He surely wants to win now. I wouldn’t trust the Hornets to take advantage of a little extra flexibility at some unknown point down the road.