Andy Lyons/Getty Images

2019 NBA Draft Prospect Profile: Bol Bol is going to get someone fired one way or another

By Rob DausterJun 13, 2019, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

Over the course of the next two weeks, as the 2019 NBA Draft draws closer and closer, we at Pro Basketball Talk will be taking deep dives into some of the best and most intriguing prospects that will be making their way to the NBA.

Today, we are looking at Bol Bol.

Previous draft profiles:

In theory, I get it.

Bol Bol is 7-foot-2. He has a 7-foot-8 wingspan. He is one of the very best big man shooters that we have ever seen, and when he is engaged and motivated and in the mood to play, he can be a dominant shot-blocking presence.

In the modern NBA, there is a ton of value in players that can protect the rim on one end of the floor and space the court at the other end. And Bol doesn’t just space the floor. He’s 7-foot-2 and gangly and can do things like this:

If you’re an NBA GM and you pass on the next Dirk Nowitzki, you’re going to find yourself in search of employment.

But when it comes to Bol, the truth is that there is no in-between with him on a basketball court. What he does well he does at an elite level. What he doesn’t do well is very hard to watch.

Let’s start with the part that, for my money, is the deal-breaker strictly as a basketball player: For someone that can be such a high-level rim protector when he wants to be, Bol is just a terrible defender. In an era where versatility and positionless basketball has become king, the saying you’ll hear in coaching circles is, “You are who you can guard.”

I have no idea who Bol is going to be able to guard at the next level. He was listed at 235 pounds by Oregon, but he checked in at just 208 pounds at the NBA combine. Combine that with his incredibly high hips and his total aversion to physical contact in the paint, and the idea of Bol trying to guard the likes of Boogie Cousins, Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka and any other five that I’ve watched play in an NBA game makes my head spin. He was abused by Iowa’s frontline, and frankly, this was the norm for Bol despite the fact that he averaged 2.7 blocks on the season:

He also has nowhere near the footspeed or lateral quickness to be able to defend anyone on the perimeter. The idea of asking him to switch a pick-and-roll and try to stay in front of any NBA guard will cost his coaching staff next season at least two hours of sleep every night before a game.

If it sounds like I’m killing him here, I am. As tantalizing as his talent is offensively, he is a long, long way from actually being able to stay on the floor during an NBA game.

And while I think that, in theory, it certainly is possible for him to be able to get to a point where he can be a really good pro, the other major red flag with Bol is that questions about just how much he actually likes basketball have surrounded him since early in his high school career. He needs to live in the weight room for his first two or three seasons in the NBA. When he’s not in the weight room, he needs to be in the practice gym, learning how to play and where to be on the defensive side of the ball. Does he have the work ethic to actually improve the flaws in his game? And even if he does add the muscle and learn where he needs to be and when he needs to be there defensively, will it matter if he is afraid of physicality? If his conditioning was an issue playing just nine games at the college level, will he be able to handle the rigors of an 82-game season while carrying 250-260 pounds in an ideal world?

I think the answer to both of those questions is ‘no’.

Which leads me to the final red flag.

Bol missed the final two months of the season with a fractured navicular bone, which is a terrifying injury for any player, let alone a 7-foot-2 center that needs to add weight while getting in shape. Can he avoid reaggravating the injury when he has 50 more pounds on his frame? Can he do that while putting in the work that it will take to get into NBA shape with that extra weight?

And we’re asking all of this from a kid that already has work ethic concerns?

There’s a very real chance that Bol could end up being out of the league quicker than Anthony Bennett or Hasheem Thabeet. Drafting him early and getting absolutely nothing out of the pick is another way to find yourself filing for unemployment.

Like I said, I get the upside.

But if I am an NBA GM, I’m letting someone — anyone — else deal with that stress.

Durant. Oracle. Warriors have a lot to play for in Game 6, but is it enough?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2019, 9:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

OAKLAND — “We do it for Kevin.”

That was Klay Thompson’s assessment of Golden State’s motivation after the two-time Finals MVP went down with a torn Achilles.

Thursday night also will be the final Warriors game inside Oracle Arena. Ever. After 47 years in the gritty, loud building in the heart of Oakland, the team will pack up and move to a glitzy, expensive new arena in the middle of San Francisco next season. Thursday night is a chance to exit Oracle and Oakland in style.

“This has been just an incredible environment in which to coach, and play back in the day,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “Even when the Warriors weren’t any good, to come in here as a visitor and feel the energy in this building, you could tell that the fans loved the game. This was a basketball hotbed. And just the atmosphere out there, the energy, the noise, over the last five years with our team’s rise, combined with that organic energy that this place has always had, it’s just been an incredible experience to coach here.”

Throw in the fact that the Warriors still have their backs up against the wall, down 3-2 in these NBA Finals, and it’s obvious Golden State has a lot to play for.

This is the Warriors’ last stand in Oakland.

Will that be enough?

It’s going to take more than motivation for Golden State to force a Game 7.

The simple fact is the Toronto Raptors have been the better team in this series — including taking the two Finals games played at Oracle already. Toronto has won 14 of the 20 quarters played this series, the Warriors four (two were tied). One of those Warriors quarters was the first quarter of Game 5, when Durant was playing.

This will have to be another Splash Brothers’ game. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined to shoot 12-of-27 from three in Game 5 — including three makes from beyond the arc in the final three minutes to secure the win. The pair combined 57 points. It was a game that added to their legacy and fueled a Warriors team that shot 20-of-42 from deep.

The Splash Brothers will have to do it again, this time against a Raptors team that knows it needs to be better dialed in on defense.

“We don’t want to give up that many to those guys…” Raptors’ coach Nick Nurse said of Curry and Thompson’s 27 threes. “Still, we got to figure out a way to control those two. There’s transition. There are pin downs. They’re excellent at pushing off to create space. Their screens are long, wide and moving that they’re coming around a lot. So you got to work doubly, triply hard sometimes. You got to absorb contact at the start. You got to absorb contact coming off the screen. Sometimes you put two on the ball screens. There’s lots of stuff going on out there. But we do need to do better.”

Expect to see a lot of the Stephen Curry/Draymond Green pick-and-roll, because the Raptors (like pretty much the entire league) have not been able to slow that play down.

DeMarcus Cousins also is going to have to have another good game. Cousins had 14 points and six rebounds in Game 5, stepping up when Durant went down and providing an offensive spark. Cousins needs to score like that to balance things out because the Raptors are attacking him on defense — both Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry had success in the second half going right at Cousins off switches and picks.

How much Cousins plays depends on what Kevon Looney can give, Looney is questionable but likely will again try to play through the pain of his fractured collarbone.

Green also has to have a huge impact on both ends of the court for the Warriors to win.

For Toronto, their bigs — Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka — need to have strong defensive games because they have become a place the Warriors have attacked.

One other thing to watch: How does Pascal Siakam respond to being benched the final nine minutes of Game 5? Norman Powell was getting some of those minutes, and that’s a tradeoff the Warriors will take.

It’s hard to imagine the Warriors dropping a closeout game — both for the series and the arena — at home on Thursday night… then again, it was hard to imagine the Warriors losing Games 3 and 4.

This is an elite Raptors defense that has smothered the Warriors in the halfcourt most of this series. The Warriors need transition buckets, and they need some breaks and baskets in the halfcourt.

If not, well, the story of Oracle may not have a fairytale ending.

Raptors’ fans set up GoFundMe for Kevin Durant’s foundation

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 13, 2019, 8:02 AM EDT
5 Comments

Some Raptors fans cheering and waving goodbye when Kevin Durant went down with what we learned later was a ruptured Achilles has become the narrative. Warriors players were disgusted by the behavior.

That’s not how things felt inside Scotiabank Arena, as our own Dan Feldman noted — play continued and Serge Ibaka had drawn a shooting foul on the other end of the court, which is why many inside the arena were cheering. While the broadcast and cameras focused on Durant instantly, that’s not where the eyes of fans went, plus fans didn’t realize the severity at first. Those fans soon cheered Durant and chanted his name as he left the court.

Still, it was an ugly moment for Raptors fans, where they got painted with a broad brush — and some fans wanted to right that wrong.

So a GoFundMe page was set up for Raptors fans to donate money to Kevin Durant’s Foundation. Here is part of the pitch:

On behalf of the level-headed and true fans of Raptor Nation – from Toronto to Vancouver to Iqaluit to St. John’s, and any fans living outside Canada:  we wanted to say “sorry”…

Yes, we’re hungry for a championship however true NBA fans would never cheer on a man getting injured or wave goodbye as they limp to the locker-room area.. KD is a player that brings up the game of basketball.  This NBA Playoffs have had a lot of ugly fan moments. From racist tweets being hurled at Nav Bhatia, Raptor superfan to part-owners shoving players  … there have been a lot of heated moments throughout these playoffs. 

Both of the examples had crazy fans that did not reflect their team’s fanbase. I’d like to believe that the people cheering/waving goodbye at KD inside Scotiabank and in Jurassic Park also do not reflect our passionate fanbase.

So far the page has raised more than $24,000, with a goal of $40,000

It’s a kind gesture with the money going to a good cause, which just all feels very Canadian. And it speaks more to the people of Toronto and Canada than does one ugly incident.

Eighteen days before free agency, Kyrie Irving reportedly switching agents to Roc Nation

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2019, 10:58 PM EDT
1 Comment

Players switching agents in preparation for free agency, to get someone the player believes is a better fit and/or can get them where they want to be, happens all the time.

Doing it just 18 days before the start of free agency is uncommon — especially for one of the most sought after players on the market.

However, that is just what Kyrie Irving is doing, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving is changing representation and is expected to partner with Roc Nation Sports, league sources told ESPN.

Irving parted ways with longtime agent Jeff Wechsler on Wednesday, clearing the way for him to ultimately work with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation prior to the start of NBA free agency on June 30, sources said. Irving, a six-time All-Star, will become an unrestricted free agent, and league sources say he remains intensely interested in the Brooklyn Nets.

Roc Nation is Jay-Z’s agency. That would be the Jay-Z that used to be a part-owner of the Brooklyn Nets. If you wonder if that all sparked conversation around the league…

Roc Nation is also an agency that attracts players in part because of a strong marketing/branding arm as well as connections to the entertainment industry.

Boston is still pursuing a trade for Anthony Davis and the Celtics’ plan was always to get Davis and pair him with Irving. The problem there is Irving has seemed to have little interest of late in sticking around Boston, Davis or not, according to sources.

The Knicks will want to talk to Irving, the goal was to pair Irving and Kevin Durant in Madison Square Garden. Where that stands after Durant’s ruptured Achilles is anyone’s guess.

The Nets are considered the frontrunners for Irving, but things change fast in free agency and 18 days can feel like an eternity.

Rockets reportedly snap up Deyonta Davis off waivers

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Three years ago, Deyonta Davis showed enough promise that the Memphis Grizzlies gave the second-round pick a three-year, $4 million contract (a lot for a second rounder’s first deal). However, since then he has never quite lived up to that and floated around the fringes of the NBA.

This past season, after he got a couple of 10-day contracts, the Atlanta Hawks gave Davis a multi-year, non-guaranteed contract. Davis averaged four points and four rebounds a game for the Hawks in a limited role. Then, days ago, deciding he was not part of its future, Atlanta waived him (doing so early so he could latch on with another team).

The Houston Rockets have picked him up, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

With center Clint Capela available in a trade — as is any Rockets player without a spectacular beard — Davis provides some frontline depth. At least through training camp.

Davis is a mobile big man that could fit with Mike D’Atnoni’s system, the bottom line is Davis is getting another shot.