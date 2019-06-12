Rockets reportedly snap up Deyonta Davis off waivers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three years ago, Deyonta Davis showed enough promise that the Memphis Grizzlies gave the second-round pick a three-year, $4 million contract (a lot for a second rounder’s first deal). However, since then he has never quite lived up to that and floated around the fringes of the NBA.

This past season, after he got a couple of 10-day contracts, the Atlanta Hawks gave Davis a multi-year, non-guaranteed contract. Davis averaged four points and four rebounds a game for the Hawks in a limited role. Then, days ago, deciding he was not part of its future, Atlanta waived him (doing so early so he could latch on with another team).

The Houston Rockets have picked him up, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Houston Rockets have claimed third-year center Deyonta Davis off free agency waivers, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 12, 2019

With center Clint Capela available in a trade — as is any Rockets player without a spectacular beard — Davis provides some frontline depth. At least through training camp.

Davis is a mobile big man that could fit with Mike D’Atnoni’s system, the bottom line is Davis is getting another shot.