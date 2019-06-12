Getty Images

Rockets reportedly snap up Deyonta Davis off waivers

By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2019, 9:30 PM EDT
Three years ago, Deyonta Davis showed enough promise that the Memphis Grizzlies gave the second-round pick a three-year, $4 million contract (a lot for a second rounder’s first deal). However, since then he has never quite lived up to that and floated around the fringes of the NBA.

This past season, after he got a couple of 10-day contracts, the Atlanta Hawks gave Davis a multi-year, non-guaranteed contract. Davis averaged four points and four rebounds a game for the Hawks in a limited role. Then, days ago, deciding he was not part of its future, Atlanta waived him (doing so early so he could latch on with another team).

The Houston Rockets have picked him up, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

With center Clint Capela available in a trade — as is any Rockets player without a spectacular beard — Davis provides some frontline depth. At least through training camp.

Davis is a mobile big man that could fit with Mike D’Atnoni’s system, the bottom line is Davis is getting another shot.

Eighteen days before free agency, Kyrie Irving reportedly switching agents to Roc Nation

By Kurt HelinJun 12, 2019, 10:58 PM EDT
Players switching agents in preparation for free agency, to get someone the player believes is a better fit and/or can get them where they want to be, happens all the time.

Doing it just 18 days before the start of free agency is uncommon — especially for one of the most sought after players on the market.

However, that is just what Kyrie Irving is doing, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving is changing representation and is expected to partner with Roc Nation Sports, league sources told ESPN.

Irving parted ways with longtime agent Jeff Wechsler on Wednesday, clearing the way for him to ultimately work with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation prior to the start of NBA free agency on June 30, sources said. Irving, a six-time All-Star, will become an unrestricted free agent, and league sources say he remains intensely interested in the Brooklyn Nets.

Roc Nation is Jay-Z’s agency. That would be the Jay-Z that used to be a part-owner of the Brooklyn Nets. If you wonder if that all sparked conversation around the league…

Roc Nation is also an agency that attracts players in part because of a strong marketing/branding arm as well as connections to the entertainment industry.

Boston is still pursuing a trade for Anthony Davis and the Celtics’ plan was always to get Davis and pair him with Irving. The problem there is Irving has seemed to have little interest of late in sticking around Boston, Davis or not, according to sources.

The Knicks will want to talk to Irving, the goal was to pair Irving and Kevin Durant in Madison Square Garden. Where that stands after Durant’s ruptured Achilles is anyone’s guess.

The Nets are considered the frontrunners for Irving, but things change fast in free agency and 18 days can feel like an eternity.

Report: Nassir Little, Rui Hachimura among next seven invited to 2019 NBA draft green room

By Dan FeldmanJun 12, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT
The first set of players invited to the NBA draft: Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, R.J. Barrett, De'Andre Hunter, Jarrett Culver, Darius Garland, Coby White, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes.

The next set of invites, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

The NBA doesn’t want prospects sitting in the green room a long time without being drafted. So, the league consults teams before inviting anyone.

That makes green-room invites a good indicator of draft stock.

There’s nobody shocking on this list. Mostly, it just crystalizes our perception of which players rank highly.

The NBA hopes to have 20 prospects in the green room, according to Givony. That leaves six spots available. Kentucky forward Keldon Johnson, Oregon center Bol Bol, Georgian center Goga Bitadze, USC guard Kevin Porter, Virginia Tech guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Georgia center Nicolas Claxton, North Carolina forward Cameron Johnson and Tennessee forward Grant Williams look like prime contenders. As we get closer to that 20-player cutoff, the final selections will be especially revelatory.

Rich Paul says he made Anthony Davis’ trade request public only after Dell Demps ignored it

By Dan FeldmanJun 12, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
By publicly requesting a trade, Anthony Davis sidetracked the Pelicans’ season, hurt their leverage and got himself fined.

His agent, Rich Paul, said it didn’t have to come to that.

S.L. Price of Sports Illustrated:

Paul admits the situation got out of hand. (“Would I have wanted things to be handled a bit better? Absolutely.”) But he goes on to dump all blame on then Pels GM, Dell Demps. Because Paul insists his plan wasn’t to go public. He says that he first informed Demps on Jan. 25 of Davis’s intentions, and Demps responded that he’d confer with Benson and get back to him. (Demps did not respond to multiple requests for comment.) Instead, Paul says, Demps called Davis himself—and never got back to Paul. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had contacted him, Paul says, to confirm Davis’s demands.

“It was necessary to go public,” Paul says. “When I told you, ‘Here’s our intentions,’ and you say, ‘Hey, let me talk to ownership,’ and instead of you talking to ownership you call Anthony Davis? That’s called being ignored.” And trying to get between a player and his agent? “That’s a no-no,” Paul says. “Every GM knows that.”

Paul joins former Lakers president Magic Johnson in blaming Demps for the debacle. Since fired by Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, Demps is an easy scapegoat.

Also maybe the correct one.

Beyond Paul’s earlier private trade request, there were years of mismanagement and signals from Davis that led to public trade request. Demps should have taken Paul’s initial message more seriously and handled it more directly.

Report: Aron Baynes opting in with Celtics

By Dan FeldmanJun 12, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT
Aron Baynes opted out of a $6.5 million salary with the Pistons in 2017 then settled for $4,328,000 from the Celtics.

With a $5,453,280 player option for next season, Baynes isn’t repeating that mistake.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Baynes is a big defensive-minded interior presence. If Al Horford leaves, Baynes could even start at center for Boston next season. If Horford stays, Baynes could continue freeing Horford from the physical toll of playing center as often.

In a league overstocked with solid centers, the 32-year-old Baynes doesn’t have the production to stand out from the large crowd. But he’s a solid veteran who fits well.

If he opted out, would he command as large a salary in free agency? Probably not.

But are the Celtics content to have him back at this amount? Probably.