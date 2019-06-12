Rich Paul says he made Anthony Davis’ trade request public only after Dell Demps ignored it

By publicly requesting a trade, Anthony Davis sidetracked the Pelicans’ season, hurt their leverage and got himself fined.
His agent, Rich Paul, said it didn’t have to come to that.
S.L. Price of Sports Illustrated:
Paul admits the situation got out of hand. (“Would I have wanted things to be handled a bit better? Absolutely.”) But he goes on to dump all blame on then Pels GM, Dell Demps. Because Paul insists his plan wasn’t to go public. He says that he first informed Demps on Jan. 25 of Davis’s intentions, and Demps responded that he’d confer with Benson and get back to him. (Demps did not respond to multiple requests for comment.) Instead, Paul says, Demps called Davis himself—and never got back to Paul. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had contacted him, Paul says, to confirm Davis’s demands.
“It was necessary to go public,” Paul says. “When I told you, ‘Here’s our intentions,’ and you say, ‘Hey, let me talk to ownership,’ and instead of you talking to ownership you call Anthony Davis? That’s called being ignored.” And trying to get between a player and his agent? “That’s a no-no,” Paul says. “Every GM knows that.”
Paul joins former Lakers president Magic Johnson in blaming Demps for the debacle. Since fired by Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, Demps is an easy scapegoat.
Also maybe the correct one.
Beyond Paul’s earlier private trade request, there were years of mismanagement and signals from Davis that led to public trade request. Demps should have taken Paul’s initial message more seriously and handled it more directly.
The first set of players invited to the NBA draft: Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, R.J. Barrett, De'Andre Hunter, Jarrett Culver, Darius Garland, Coby White, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes.
The next set of invites, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN:
The NBA doesn’t want prospects sitting in the green room a long time without being drafted. So, the league consults teams before inviting anyone.
That makes green-room invites a good indicator of draft stock.
There’s nobody shocking on this list. Mostly, it just crystalizes our perception of which players rank highly.
The NBA hopes to have 20 prospects in the green room, according to Givony. That leaves six spots available. Kentucky forward Keldon Johnson, Oregon center Bol Bol, Georgian center Goga Bitadze, USC guard Kevin Porter, Virginia Tech guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Georgia center Nicolas Claxton, North Carolina forward Cameron Johnson and Tennessee forward Grant Williams look like prime contenders. As we get closer to that 20-player cutoff, the final selections will be especially revelatory.
Aron Baynes opted out of a $6.5 million salary with the Pistons in 2017 then settled for $4,328,000 from the Celtics.
With a $5,453,280 player option for next season, Baynes isn’t repeating that mistake.
Shams Charania of The Athletic:
Baynes is a big defensive-minded interior presence. If Al Horford leaves, Baynes could even start at center for Boston next season. If Horford stays, Baynes could continue freeing Horford from the physical toll of playing center as often.
In a league overstocked with solid centers, the 32-year-old Baynes doesn’t have the production to stand out from the large crowd. But he’s a solid veteran who fits well.
If he opted out, would he command as large a salary in free agency? Probably not.
But are the Celtics content to have him back at this amount? Probably.
Updates on the Anthony Davis trade drama keep coming out…
Which is to say spin from the various sides has been put forward to promote their interests. However, some interesting tidbits do come out through all of this. Here are the latest updates — from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Marc Stein of the New York Times — with some thoughts/commentary on what we’re seeing.
There’s nothing new here in terms of news. That the Celtics are not backing off their efforts to get Davis in the wake of Davis’ agent Rich Paul saying AD would not re-sign in Boston is not a surprise or a change from what we reported before. Same with the note in Wojnarowski’s story that the Nets and Clippers have gained some “traction” in talks with the Pelicans.
However, this getting leaked, much like Pelicans VP David Griffin saying there is no timeline to make a trade, sounds like spin from the Pelicans camp to keep the pressure on the Lakers to come up with a better deal than whatever is on the table now.
And what is on the table now is not Kyle Kuzma, Stein reports (and Wojnarowski confirms).
If I’m a Lakers fan, I’m feeling pretty good right now, it sounds like they are the clear frontrunners. That said, Griffin and the Pelicans know they get just one shot at this and they will push hard for the best deal possible. As they should. I’d want Kuzma in a deal, and if he’s not there, the Lakers need to get someone else that the Pelicans want with that fourth pick.
If there is a team that has fallen in love with Jarrett Culver or Darius Garland in this draft and is willing to move up and get them, then the Lakers could get that needed player to entice New Orleans. The challenge is, almost every scout I’ve spoken to sees a drop off after three (or, some see a drop off after two and Ja Morant, there are some not high on R.J. Barrett). Will the Lakers be able to spin this pick into a player that the Pelicans want?
This is a trade that almost certainly gets done before the draft, and the Lakers are in a strong position, but getting this over the line is not going to be easy.
Kevin Durant made it official:
He ruptured his right Achilles during Game 5 Monday night, and Wednesday in New York he underwent surgery to repair it. Durant made the announcement on Instagram.
What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY
My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way.
Like I said Monday, I’m hurting deeply, but I’m OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three-peat.
Its just the way things go in this game and I’m proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I’m proud my brothers got the W. It’s going to be a journey but I’m built for this. I’m a hooper
I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.
Game 6 is Thursday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland.
In Oakland Wednesday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr — in the wake of criticism about why Durant was allowed to play — spent time reiterating that it was a collaborative decision between Golden State doctors, Durant’s doctors, Golden State’s training staff and Durant himself.
“Our feeling was the worst thing that could happen would be a re-injury of the calf — so the Achilles came as a complete shock,” Kerr said.