Report: Lakers trying to keep Kyle Kuzma out of Anthony Davis trade talks

Updates on the Anthony Davis trade drama keep coming out…
Which is to say spin from the various sides has been put forward to promote their interests. However, some interesting tidbits do come out through all of this. Here are the latest updates — from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Marc Stein of the New York Times — with some thoughts/commentary on what we’re seeing.
There’s nothing new here in terms of news. That the Celtics are not backing off their efforts to get Davis in the wake of Davis’ agent Rich Paul saying AD would not re-sign in Boston is not a surprise or a change from what we reported before. Same with the note in Wojnarowski’s story that the Nets and Clippers have gained some “traction” in talks with the Pelicans.
However, this getting leaked, much like Pelicans VP David Griffin saying there is no timeline to make a trade, sounds like spin from the Pelicans camp to keep the pressure on the Lakers to come up with a better deal than whatever is on the table now.
And what is on the table now is not Kyle Kuzma, Stein reports (and Wojnarowski confirms).
If I’m a Lakers fan, I’m feeling pretty good right now, it sounds like they are the clear frontrunners. That said, Griffin and the Pelicans know they get just one shot at this and they will push hard for the best deal possible. As they should. I’d want Kuzma in a deal, and if he’s not there, the Lakers need to get someone else that the Pelicans want with that fourth pick.
If there is a team that has fallen in love with Jarrett Culver or Darius Garland in this draft and is willing to move up and get them, then the Lakers could get that needed player to entice New Orleans. The challenge is, almost every scout I’ve spoken to sees a drop off after three (or, some see a drop off after two and Ja Morant, there are some not high on R.J. Barrett). Will the Lakers be able to spin this pick into a player that the Pelicans want?
This is a trade that almost certainly gets done before the draft, and the Lakers are in a strong position, but getting this over the line is not going to be easy.
Kevin Durant made it official:
He ruptured his right Achilles during Game 5 Monday night, and Wednesday in New York he underwent surgery to repair it. Durant made the announcement on Instagram.
What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY
My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way.
Like I said Monday, I’m hurting deeply, but I’m OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three-peat.
Its just the way things go in this game and I’m proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I’m proud my brothers got the W. It’s going to be a journey but I’m built for this. I’m a hooper
I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.
Game 6 is Thursday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland.
In Oakland Wednesday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr — in the wake of criticism about why Durant was allowed to play — spent time reiterating that it was a collaborative decision between Golden State doctors, Durant’s doctors, Golden State’s training staff and Durant himself.
“Our feeling was the worst thing that could happen would be a re-injury of the calf — so the Achilles came as a complete shock,” Kerr said.
Damian Lillard has had a tremendous influence on the Trail Blazers.
His reach also extends far wider.
Professional Basketball Writers Association release:
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has won the 2018-19 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award, as administered and selected by the Professional Basketball Writers Association (PBWA). Named after the NBA’s second commissioner, the honor is presented annually by the PBWA to a player, coach or athletic trainer who shows outstanding service and dedication to the community.
A seven-year NBA veteran, Lillard is being honored for supporting and inspiring high school students in Portland through his RESPECT program, which encourages youth to Show Up, Work Hard and Be Kind. Lillard, who has spent his entire career with the Trail Blazers since being selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, started the anti-bullying platform in 2013 after meeting with Portland school administrators to identify schools that most needed a more positive culture among students.
Lillard has partnered with three Portland high schools – Madison, Parkrose and Roosevelt – to reinforce the value of education and celebrate student achievement. He has participated in school assemblies and class discussions and has empowered teachers and counselors to reward respectful, diligent students with tickets to Trail Blazers games, RESPECT merchandise and special events with Lillard such as a private tour of the team’s practice facility. The schools have reported significant progress resulting from Lillard’s commitment, including improvements in student behavior, engagement, attendance and tardiness.
The other finalists: Hornets center Bismack Biyombo, Suns guard Devin Booker, Grizzlies guard Mike Conley and Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Determining who was most dedicated to his community is obviously difficult. All five finalists appear to be doing good in the world.
But Lillard looks like a deserving winner. He has truly made a huge impact in Portland, in many ways.
Kevin Durant‘s devastating Achilles injury clouds his free agency.
But, if nothing else, he has a $31.5 million player option for next season on his Warriors contract.
Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN:
By opting in, Durant would be committing to spending next season in Golden State then becoming a free agent in 2020.
But if he opted out and requested new a one-year, max-salary contract (projected to be worth about $38 million) from the Warriors, would they really say no? He’d still spend next season in Golden State then become a free agent in 2020. He’d just get paid more next season.
Heck, I bet he could get the Warriors to add a max-salary player-option season for 2021 (projected to be worth about $41 million). That’d give him even more protection. If they care about him as much as they say they do – I think they do – they almost have to pay up.
Of course, Durant might not want to spend next season in Golden State then become a free agent in 2020. He could pursue longer deals with the Warriors or other teams, and everyone will line up to max him out. He’s that talented. Though his injury is extremely concerning, opportunities to acquire players of his stature come around only so often.
So, still expect Durant to opt out. Even if he deems his best option to be spending next season in Golden State then becoming a free agent in 2020, there’s a better way to do it than opting in.
The Cavaliers made longtime college coach John Beilein, who had no NBA experience, their head coach. In a typical follow-up, they hired a former NBA head coach – J.B. Bickerstaff – as an assistant.
Now comes a very unconventional addition to the coaching staff.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Lindsay Gottlieb had a highly successful run at Cal. In her eight seasons, the Golden Bears produced an average record of 22-11 and reached the 2013 Final Four. She’s known for her Xs and Os and connecting with her players.
But the jump from women’s college basketball to the NBA is large. She must adjust to players who are far more athletic and, with multi-million-dollar contracts, carry far more power. The style of game is significantly different. The dynamic between coaches and players is significantly different.
Though they’re taking a risk with this atypical hire, the Cavs also get upside with it. Teams should be more open to untraditional job candidates. Expanding the pool of candidates increases the likelihood of finding someone who’ll do the job well.
Few teams would have even considered a college women’s basketball head coach. Cleveland did, deemed Gottlieb worthy then poached her.
It’s definitely an interesting decision for both sides.